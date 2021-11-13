Brady Schipper is the Badgers' No. 2 tailback. Just don't call him that

“Schip’s just a really smart guy,” UW quarterback Graham Mertz said. “You can see it when he plays. In protections, he’s really good at picking up things … as far as check-downs, he does a great job throughout the week of building up that trust of, ‘All right, when this happens, he’s going to be right there every single time.’”

Schipper said he was inspired by the work he saw former UW tailback Garrett Groshek put in over the three years they played together. Groshek was the third-down back throughout Jonathan Taylor’s time in the backfield, filling roles as a receiving threat, pass blocker and rushing option.

“Just the knowledge of football, the way he handled his business,” Schipper said about the lessons Groshek taught him. “The way he learned the plays, learned the playbook, learned the offense, which is different than I’d ever seen. It helped me dive into the game of football more rather than just, ‘I have this route on this play.’

“Just being behind him helped me a lot, helped me learn a lot about college football and how you’re supposed to do that role. I looked up to him, very grateful for everything he did for me.”

Wildcats find limited success on the ground