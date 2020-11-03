Boilermakers forge ahead despite uncertainty of Badgers game Saturday

And the quest begins with finding information on a player such as redshirt junior Danny Vanden Boom, the only remaining scholarship quarterback on Wisconsin's roster. His only college pass was for a 3-yard TD against New Mexico in 2018 and his father, Matt, earned All-American honors in 1981 as a defensive back for the Badgers.

"They're going to run the football and they're going to pound it at you and they're going to mix in the play action off of it," Brohm said. "At the same time, we've got to research who the starter is going to be, who the backup is going to be, and see what they've done in their past or see what they've done in their past at Wisconsin or where they were even in high school. We're working hard at that, and we'll make sure we're ready to go."