Big Ten's alliance with Pac-12, ACC seeks to address 'turbulence' in college sports

The alliance announced Tuesday by commissioners of the Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC pulls the college conferences together on scheduling, NCAA governance and athlete welfare issues.
The leaders wouldn't say that the loose affiliation was a direct response to the power move last month by the SEC to grab Texas and Oklahoma from the Big 12. But that's one of the major pieces of a shifting college athletics landscape that set in motion the action by three Power Five members.
"There's turbulence right now in college athletics," Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said. "There's things we need to address. We need to have strong leadership. We need to work together."
The preservation of a college sports model that's threatened by potential moves toward pay-for-play was among what the commissioners said were the chief reasons for forging what's essentially a handshake agreement. But they had to defend not formalizing the deal that involves three conferences and their 41 schools in a contract.
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff said a contract was never discussed. ACC commissioner Jim Phillips, the former Northwestern athletic director, said the leagues came together based on trust and have "looked each other in the eye."
"If (a contract is) what it takes to get something considerable done," he said, "then we've lost our way."
The alliance, which didn't come with a formal title when it was announced Tuesday, will have the Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC working together on athlete mental and physical health, academics, diversity, social justice and gender equity.
It gives the group a louder voice in discussions on the future of the NCAA, which is set to go through a constitutional convention in November as it deals with a rapidly changing environment for college sports.
And it brings them together to have more of a say in the future of the College Football Playoff. Warren and Kliavkoff both backed an expansion but one that's done in a measured, deliberate way. Phillips said the ACC hasn't decided what it will support.
The Athletic, Yahoo Sports and ESPN reported that the alignment of the three conferences had ties to the SEC's move to a greater position of power in college sports.
Yahoo Sports reported that the Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC want expansion of the CFP to be delayed until 2026. ESPN's rights to broadcast the playoffs run through 2025 and bidding for an expanded slate of games with other media companies could fetch larger amounts.
But Phillips said increasing revenue wasn't a primary driver of the conference alliance. Maintaining amateurism as a part of college sports is one of the components of the relationship. That can be perceived as a push back against those who want to see college athletics take on more of a professional style.
"Sometimes it has to be the fundamental components of the enterprise that you fight for, that you have a responsibility for," Phillips said.
The conferences are planning scheduling arrangements in football and men's and women's basketball. The football deal has to accommodate existing non-conference games that are already on the books so it could be slow to develop.
The Big Ten and Pac-12 also have to consider whether to downsize their conference schedules from nine games to eight to allow for more competition with other alliance schools. Warren and Kliavkoff were noncommittal on the topic Tuesday.
In basketball, early and midseason games are part of the non-conference scheduling plans. The opportunity for coast-to-coast exposure in a shared scheduling arrangement was seen as a benefit.
UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank, the chair of the Big Ten Council of Presidents/Chancellors, said the conference has made academics a priority in athletic endeavors.
She is a vocal opponent of pay-for-play in college athletics and sits on the NCAA Board of Governors.
"Today's announcement reinforces the values of integrity, fairness and competitiveness among all members of this alliance and provides additional opportunities for our student-athletes to enhance their collegiate experience," Blank said in a statement.