Big Ten won't require tests for athletes who've had COVID vaccination, UW official says

Testing for COVID-19 will take on a different look around the Big Ten Conference in the 2021-22 season as decisions on protocols get shifted to individual campuses.

Conference leadership approved a recommendation to continue testing unvaccinated athletes even if they're part of a team where the vast majority has been immunized.

Ann Sheehy, a member of the University of Wisconsin Athletic Board who has worked with the Big Ten on its response to the pandemic, told the board Friday that the league's Council of Presidents and Chancellors met last Sunday to set the course for the upcoming season.

The group supported guidance that players and staff members who are vaccinated and asymptomatic don't need to be part of a regular testing routine like the one that was in place in 2020-21.

"That's consistent with what the CDC has recommended, and I think it makes a lot of sense," Sheehy said.

Testing will continue for unvaccinated individuals and those who are showing signs of COVID-19, she said. The Big Ten had a league-wide testing protocol in 2020-21, but schools will decide on their own how to use testing in the future, Sheehy said.