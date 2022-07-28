 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Big Ten West football players make their picks for breakout teammates in 2022

  • 0

Big Ten West players spoke to the State Journal this week during Big Ten media days in Indianapolis about which players from their respective programs could be surprises this season.

University of Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton pointed to one of the Badgers' emerging second-year players on defense, particularly at outside linebacker.

“Darryl Peterson because he’s an animal,” Benton said. “Not a lot of people know about him. His motor is the craziest motor I’ve ever seen.”

Check out what others around the division had to say about their teammates to keep an eye on in the video above.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: When you say Wisconsin ... what do Big Ten football stars think?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics