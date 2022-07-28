Big Ten West football players make their picks for breakout teammates in 2022

Big Ten West players spoke to the State Journal this week during Big Ten media days in Indianapolis about which players from their respective programs could be surprises this season.

University of Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton pointed to one of the Badgers' emerging second-year players on defense, particularly at outside linebacker.

“Darryl Peterson because he’s an animal,” Benton said. “Not a lot of people know about him. His motor is the craziest motor I’ve ever seen.”

Check out what others around the division had to say about their teammates to keep an eye on in the video above.