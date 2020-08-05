'Big Ten United': Football players share list of demands for upcoming season

The demands from College Athlete Unity, a group representing over 1,000 players from the conference, were published in a letter posted on The Players’ Tribune . The “Big Ten United” campaign was released just days after a similar set of mandates from a group of Pac-12 Conference players and only a few hours following the release of a revised conference-only schedule by the Big Ten Wednesday morning.

“While we appreciate the Big Ten’s recently announced plan for the upcoming season, we believe that the conference’s proposal falls short in certain areas,” Big Ten United said in the letter. “Given that the players are the primary stakeholders in the business of college sports, we believe any course of action moving forward needs to include player input. We are deeply disappointed with the lack of leadership demonstrated by the NCAA with respect to player safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. We believe that the NCAA must — on its own and through collaboration with the conference — devise a comprehensive plan to ensure the safety and well-being of players leading up to and during the upcoming fall season.