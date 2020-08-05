'Big Ten United': Football players share list of demands for upcoming season

A contingent of Big Ten football players issued a list of demands Wednesday it wants implemented by its conference and the NCAA for a 2020 season already in major jeopardy of being wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The demands from College Athlete Unity, a group representing over 1,000 players from the conference, were published in a letter posted on The Players’ Tribune. The “Big Ten United” campaign was released just days after a similar set of mandates from a group of Pac-12 Conference players and only a few hours following the release of a revised conference-only schedule by the Big Ten Wednesday morning.
“While we appreciate the Big Ten’s recently announced plan for the upcoming season, we believe that the conference’s proposal falls short in certain areas,” Big Ten United said in the letter. “Given that the players are the primary stakeholders in the business of college sports, we believe any course of action moving forward needs to include player input. We are deeply disappointed with the lack of leadership demonstrated by the NCAA with respect to player safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. We believe that the NCAA must — on its own and through collaboration with the conference — devise a comprehensive plan to ensure the safety and well-being of players leading up to and during the upcoming fall season.
“The NCAA — which is known for its zeal for regulations and enforcement — has had ample time to prepare for the safe return of its athletes to competition, yet it has done nothing. Its laissez-faire approach is forcing each conference and each school to create its own plan, resulting in inconsistent policies, procedures and protocols.
“Given that the NCAA and conference leadership have not asked for our input, we feel compelled to call for clarity, commitment, and action regarding our common-sense proposal.”
The Big Ten unveiled safety and testing protocols along with its updated schedule, and the NCAA Board of Governors later announced a list of requirements that need to be met in order for the organization to support championships and other postseason play for fall sports.
The NCAA said it will establish a phone number and email to allow student-athletes, parents and others the opportunity to report alleged failures regarding COVID-19 testing protocol and adherence to safety procedures.
Among other NCAA requirements:
• All student-athletes must be allowed to opt out of participation due to concerns about contracting COVID-19. If a college athlete chooses to opt out, that individual’s athletics scholarship commitment must be honored by the college or university.
• Member schools may not require student-athletes to waive their legal rights regarding COVID-19 as a condition of athletics participation.
• Member schools, in conjunction with existing insurance standards, must cover COVID-19 related medical expenses for student-athletes to prevent out-of-pocket expenses for college athletes and their families.
The CAU in its letter asked for a third-party entity, approved by players, to administer COVID testing and to enforce all COVID-19 health and safety standards. It also requested sufficient penalties for noncompliance and a mandate for athletics personnel to report suspected violations.
While the Big Ten plan calls for two tests per week in its high-risk contact sports, including football, the CAU proposal calls for three tests per week: two tests per week with an FDA-approved test with less than 1% false negatives; and testing on the day of competition, or within 24 hours of competition for each team that can be quarantined, with an FDA-approved test with less than 5% false negatives and results that can be delivered at least two hours before competition.
The only players listed in the letter announcing the CAU’s “Big Ten Campaign” are its two representatives, Minnesota defensive back Benjamin St-Juste and Michigan defensive back Hunter Reynolds. The group later said in a tweet that University of Wisconsin defensive backs Faion Hicks and Madison Cone were “among a group of athletes that assisted in the creation of our proposal.”
Unlike the proposal issued by Pac-12 players on Sunday, the Big Ten group stopped short of threatening to boycott the 2020 season.
But it did stress the need for urgency, considering the opening game of the season is only four weeks away.
“We have started a dialogue in good faith with the Big Ten and hope that the NCAA will follow suit,” CAU said in its letter. “Given the short time frame, and with our season at stake, this conversation must happen now.”
The most intriguing games from each week of the Big Ten season
Week 1: Indiana at Wisconsin
The Badgers kick off the season with a bang against a team with high expectations.
Indiana featured a strong offense a year ago, and after the transfer of Peyton Ramsey, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. takes the reigns as a starter. He averaged 232.3 yards per game passing and had 12 touchdowns in six games last year. Receiver Whop Philyor returns after a second-team All-Big Team year as a junior.
They’ll be a good matchup with Wisconsin’s defense, which was ranked in the top 5 nationally almost all of last season. The Badgers’ secondary is deep and experienced, which makes for a fun Friday night matchup in the opening week.
Runner-up: Purdue at Michigan
Week 2: Michigan at Minnesota
How the Gophers deal with the success of last season and how the Wolverines handle impatience from their fans are through-lines for the entire season. A big win early in the season could vault the winner into contention and slip the loser toward a disappointing year.
Minnesota must find a new weapon after All-American receiver Rashod Bateman opted out of the season Tuesday due to COVID-19 concerns, but quarterback Tanner Morgan is still in place after a record-setting 2019.
Michigan’s in the opposite situation — its receivers Ronnie Bell and Nico Collins are a formidable 1-2 punch, but quarterback is a question mark. Dylan McCaffrey enters as the likely starter, but he may split snaps.
Runner-up: Iowa at Purdue
Week 3: Penn State at Michigan
Call this the, “If it wasn’t for Ohio State” bowl.
Both of these teams are right near of the top in the Big Ten, but neither can find a way to beat the Buckeyes. The Nittany Lions might have the defense to do it this season, but there are reports that All-American linebacker Micah Parsons may opt out of the year. Still, Penn State has what it takes to contend for the Big Ten title if they can top Michigan.
The Wolverines’ top two tacklers from last season graduated, so they’ll need new faces to emerge on that side of the ball.
Runner-up: Wisconsin at Nebraska
Week 4: Minnesota at Wisconsin
This is the first time since 2013 that the Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe won’t be held on the last week of the regular season, a scheduling tweak designed to allow multiple back-up dates for the rivalry game to be played. It’s also expected to give the winner control of the Big Ten West
Badgers quarterback Jack Coan had his best game against a Big Ten opponent at Minnesota last year, as he battled through wind and snow to throw for 280 yards and two touchdowns, including a 70-yard scoring strike to Quintez Cephus. Without Cephus and two-time Doak Walker Award winner Jonathan Taylor in the backfield, Coan will need to elevate the offense with the passing game.
Minnesota’s defense lost linebacker Carter Coughlin and safety Antonie Winfield Jr. to the NFL, so it’s hard to expect much improvement in a defense that ranked seventh in the conference last year with 22.5 points per game allowed.
Runner-up: Indiana at Ohio State
Week 5: Minnesota at Nebraska
In the first week that bye weeks come into play, this Big Ten West matchup is a test of identity.
Scott Frost has done well recruiting and landing transfers at Nebraska, but lost one of his best offensive playmakers in receiver JD Spielman, who transferred to TCU. At some point, Nebraska’s recruiting successes have to translate to more on-field wins, right? This could be a chance at home for the Cornhuskers to score a win to build upon.
Even with the talent loss Minnesota has seen this offseason, being an “elite” program, as coach P.J. Fleck calls it, means being able to reload quickly and find ways to win.
Runner-up: Michigan State at Michigan
Week 6: Purdue at Wisconsin
Weird things have happened when these teams play of late, but the Boilermakers are bringing firepower to this year’s matchup.
One could argue the receiver duo of Rondale Moore and David Bell is the best in the Big Ten and one of the best in the nation. Injuries to Moore and multiple quarterbacks last season derailed what was a solid offense. Losing tight end Brycen Hopkins will hurt, but a healthy Moore with a solid QB is enough to fill the void.
This will be one of the toughest tests of the season for UW’s secondary, which features returning six cornerbacks who’ve played significant snaps. Keeping fresh bodies on Moore will be crucial.
Runner-up: Nebraska at Ohio State
Week 7: Michigan at Indiana
Indiana’s been a tough team to slow down offensively in recent years, but the Hoosiers haven’t been able to stop opponents either. Can that change in a matchup that could determine the second tier of the Big Ten East?
Indiana ranks No. 11 with 78% of its production returning from last season, according to ESPN’s metric. They return 82% on defense, which is 13th in the country. They may not be stars, but IU returns solid pass rushers like Jerome Johnson and Demarcus Elliott.
This is the kind of game that Michigan fans dread deep down. They feel they should win with ease, but know that under Jim Harbaugh, games like this have been coin flips.
Runner-up: Ohio State at Michigan State
Week 8: Iowa at Penn State
Duck for cover — the most intriguing matchup in Week 8 isn’t Michigan at Ohio State.
For a series to be a rivalry, both sides need to win often. That hasn’t been the case for OSU-Michigan, as the Buckeyes have won 16 of the past 18 meetings.
Iowa at Penn State is more intriguing as both teams are contenders on their side of the conference and both could be without their best player from a year ago — Parsons from PSU and quarterback Nate Stanley from Iowa.
It’ll also be interesting to see how the Hawkeyes recover from the findings that their culture negatively affected Black athletes. That led to a parting of ways with longtime strength coach Chris Doyle.
Runner-up: Michigan at Ohio State
Week 9: Wisconsin at Michigan
This may be the only game in the Badgers season in which they’re not the betting favorite. Playing at The Big House will have a different feel this season as crowds — if allowed at all — will be smaller than the 100,000-plus groups normally at Michigan games.
UW dismantled the Wolverines last season, jumping out to a 35-0 lead and setting the tone early with its running. Can that happen again without Taylor in the backfield and a new-look offensive line?
With its move to a spread-based offense, perhaps Michigan will be able to use its receivers better than last season, when inconsistent QB play made them non-factors.
Runner-up: Penn State at Nebraska
Week 10: Ohio State at Penn State
More than likely, the winner of this game will represent the Big Ten East in the conference title game.
The reason Ohio State hasn’t made this list yet is because very few of their games early in the season will be close. The offense, despite losing running back J.K. Dobbins, features dual-threat QB Justin Fields, a veteran offensive line and a host of playmaking receivers. They’re not going to have much trouble scoring until they face the Nittany Lions.
This will be a test of Penn State’s offense, though. Its line didn’t hold up well enough against OSU’s strong pass rush a season ago, and the offense couldn’t capitalize on Buckeyes turnovers.
Runner-up: Indiana at Michigan State
Week 11: Wisconsin at Iowa
Nothing like an old-school, rushing-centric game with a decent likelihood of snow, right?
Wisconsin has gotten the better of Iowa six of the past seven meetings, and has built recruiting momentum over the Hawkeyes. However, both teams could be in position to win the Big Ten West if they win this game.
One area Iowa is ahead of UW is the kicking game. Iowa’s Keith Duncan returns as a Lou Garza Award front-runner after making a conference-record 29 field goals last season.
Runner-up: Nebraska at Purdue
Week 12: Iowa at Ohio State
This game could mean everything or nothing for both teams.
Bowl games and the College Football Playoff are still a question mark for this season, and there’s a chance the Buckeyes have the Big Ten East wrapped up entering the game. Would they play their starters in a game with no bowl/playoff implications if they’ve already clinched a title-game berth?
The same could be said for Iowa in the West, although less likely.
Ohio State may be out for revenge from the last time these teams played, a 55-24 Iowa win that knocked the Buckeyes out of CFP contention in 2017.
Runner-up: Purdue at Indiana
