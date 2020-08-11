Big Ten to cancel fall football, fall sports, hope to move season to spring

After conference athletic directors met Monday night and Tuesday morning, the decision was made to cancel the fall season and attempt a spring season.

The Big Ten is the first Power Five conference to punt on the fall season, but the Pac-12 was expected to follow suit.

"Ain’t no way we play in the spring then turn around and play in the fall. Our bodies won’t last, stop getting people hopes up," tweeted UW cornerback Faion Hicks.

The Big Ten released its conference-only schedule on Wednesday, but conference presidents met multiple times this weekend to discuss the viability of the season. The about-face is in part due to medical studies that detail the damage COVID-19 infection can do to the heart muscle, even if the person’s COVID-19 symptoms didn’t require hospitalization.

COVID-19 can cause inflammation of heart muscle tissue, a condition called myocarditis. Myocarditis can weaken the heart, leading to heart failure, abnormal heartbeat and death. An ESPN report published Monday stated at least five Big Ten athletes have been diagnosed with myocarditis. The long-term effects of COVID-19 — myocarditis or otherwise — has cast doubt on if it’s right to play a college football season.