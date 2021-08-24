Big Ten set to announce alliance with Pac-12, ACC, reports say

Commissioner Kevin Warren speaks during a Big Ten media days press conference on July 22 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Doug McSchooler, Associated Press
The Big Ten Conference will announce Tuesday an alliance with the Pac-12 and ACC focused on new models of governance in college athletics, according to reports.
The Athletic, Yahoo Sports and ESPN have reported that the three conferences will align after the SEC moved to a greater position of power in college sports last month by adding Texas and Oklahoma.
Commissioners Kevin Warren of the Big Ten, James Phillips of the ACC and George Kliavkoff of the Pac-12 will discuss the alliance at a 1 p.m. news conference Tuesday.
Wisconsin commit Joe Brunner opened his senior season at Whitefish Bay High School with some dominating tackles.
The arrangement could involve football scheduling in addition to being a check on the SEC's power, with reports of crossover games between the leagues. But a major subject of speculation has been the conferences' impact on the future of the College Football Playoff.
Yahoo Sports reported that the Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC want expansion of the CFP to be delayed until 2026. ESPN's rights to broadcast the playoffs run through 2025, and bidding for an expanded slate of games with other media companies could fetch larger amounts.
Working as a group gives the three conferences more of a say in how the CFP's future gets decided.
Photos: Badgers report for media day at Camp Randall Stadium
Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst talks to reporters during the football team's media day at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst talks to reporters during the football team's media day at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz is interviewed during the football team's media day at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin offensive line coach Joe Rudolph is interviewed during the football team's media day at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton is interviewed by reporters during the football team's media day at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin defensive end Matt Henningsen is interviewed during the football team's media day at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz, left, interviews cornerback Caesar Williams during the football team's media day at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin running backs coach Gary Brown is interviewed during the football team's media day at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton wears a necklace with his first initial during the football team's media day at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin inside linebacker Leo Chenal reacts to a question during the football team's media day at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin offensive lineman Kayden Lyles, center, talks with members of the media during the football team's media day at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Reporters interview Wisconsin outside linebacker Nick Herbig during the football team's media day at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson, center, raises his hand to ask a question of defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard during the football team's media day at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
