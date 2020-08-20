Big Ten says decision to postpone fall sports 'will not be revisited'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After more than a week of criticism, the Big Ten Conference answered why it postponed the fall sports season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren wrote an open letter to the “Big Ten community,” which was posted on the Big Ten website and shared on social media Wednesday evening. Warren wrote that the decision to postpone fall sports won’t be revisited, despite players and coaches’ pushes for an overturn, and that the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors’ vote on the matter was “overwhelmingly in support of postponing fall sports.”

There had been debate, fueled by comments by administrators and coaches around the Big Ten, if a vote had taken place at all.

“We understand the disappointment and questions surrounding the timing of our decision to postpone fall sports, especially in light of releasing a football schedule only six days prior to that decision. From the beginning, we consistently communicated our commitment to cautiously proceed one day at a time with the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes at the center of our decision-making process. That is why we took simultaneous paths in releasing the football schedule, while also diligently monitoring the spread of the virus, testing, and medical concerns as student-athletes were transitioning to full-contact practice,” Warren wrote.