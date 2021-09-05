Big Ten roundup: Turnovers help No. 18 Hawkeyes throttle No. 17 Hoosiers

Iowa cornerback Riley Moss wasn't sure what happened.
Moss' 30-yard interception return for a touchdown, the first of his two scores in the game, helped start No. 18 Iowa on the way to a 34-6 victory over No. 17 Indiana on Saturday in the opener for both teams.
Iowa intercepted three of Michael Penix Jr.'s passes — safety Dane Belton had the other interception — and had a fourth wiped out by a roughing-the-passer call.
“We were very prepared,” Moss said. “We absolutely won because of film (study), and our preparation. Our game plan today was to stop the big plays, stay on top. We made them work for their yards, and their points."
The Hawkeyes led 7-0 after their first drive, when running back Tyler Goodson scored on a 56-yard touchdown on the fourth play of the possession.
“I don’t want to say I’m surprised, but I’m very pleased,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “It’s good team defense. I know that sounds mundane. But that’s how we play.”
Moss' first interception came on Indiana's third offensive play, when Penix's pass went through the hands of receiver D.J. Matthews. Moss grabbed the ball and raced down the right sideline for the score.
“I was kind of sitting there,” Moss said. “(Penix) threw the ball, so I made a break on it to try to tackle (Matthews). I saw the ball pop up. I got super excited. I was foaming at the mouth to catch the ball. I didn’t realize I scored a touchdown until I was on the bench. I was like, ‘Holy cow, that happened.’”
Moss' second interception came with 1:41 left in the first half, when he stepped into the path of a Penix pass and ran 55 yards for a touchdown that put Iowa up, 28-3.
“I did my job, and good things came from that,” Moss said.
“I’ve always seen Riley as a playmaker,” defensive end John Waggoner said. “He goes hard, and he shows up every day to work. He is a competitor, so in my mind he is going to go make plays, and you obviously saw that today."
Iowa's defense rattled Penix, who was just 14 of 31 passing for 156 yards. Penix, who had just four interceptions in six games last season, was coming off offseason knee surgery. He played until early in the fourth quarter, when Indiana coach Tom Allen took him out of the game.
“He definitely looked out of sync to me, not comfortable in the pocket,” Allen said. “We'll get that fixed.”
Goodson rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown. Spencer Petras had a 9-yard touchdown run and completed 13 of 27 passes for 145 yards.
The Hawkeyes held the Hoosiers to 233 offensive yards, with only 31 rushing yards.
“It's just playing with tempo, and making the other guys uneasy,” Ferentz said of his defense. “I think our guys did that.”
“We had to play better,” Allen said. “You have to play high-level football out of the gate against a team like this, and we didn’t.”
It was the seventh consecutive win for the Hawkeyes dating to last season. It was only the third loss for Indiana in its last 18 season openers.
“We got knocked down,” Allen said. “But we'll get back up.”
Caleb Shudak had field goals of 41 and 35 yards for Iowa.
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum went down with a minor injury on Petras' touchdown run in the second quarter, but got up to play the rest of the game.
Linderbaum said he was hit in the thigh by someone's helmet.
“Just a little banged up,” said Linderbaum, a preseason Associated Press All-American. “I'll be fine.”
“I was a little nervous for Lindy at first,” Petras said. “But there's no tougher guy in football than Tyler Linderbaum. I knew as soon as I saw him walking that he would be all right.”
“It's going to take a lot to keep him out,” Ferentz said.
Indiana sophomore wide receiver Javon Swinton served a one-game suspension for violation of team rules.
Swinton played in eight games last season and had four receptions for 52 yards. He was No. 2 on the depth chart at one of the three receiver positions.
Michigan 47, Western Michigan 14
Ronnie Bell had a 76-yard touchdown reception and returned a punt 31 yards before being injured in Michigan's 47-14 victory over Western Michigan on Saturday.
The Wolverines (1-0) won the game easily, but they may have lost their best player for a while.
“Just worried about Ronnie Bell right now," coach Jim Harbaugh acknowledged.
Bell was hurt on a punt return in the second quarter and kept weight off his right leg as he was helped off the field by a teammate and staff member. The senior receiver was later carted off the field and up the tunnel toward the team's locker room to be further evaluated.
“What can you say other than you hope for the best, expect the worst, and wait until you get the MRI results?" Harbaugh asked. “But no matter what, he’ll be back."
The Broncos (0-1) started strong — making it 7-all on La’Darius Jefferson's 2-yard run and trailing by just three points after the first quarter — but could not sustain success on either side of the ball.
“We moved the ball fairly well,” Western Michigan coach Tim Lester said. “We just didn’t finish drives, and we didn’t protect our QB well enough.”
Michigan pulled away with 17 points in the second quarter, scoring on Bell's catch, Hassan Haskins' 22-yard run and Jake Moody's 20-yard field goal.
Blake Corum, who had 111 yards rushing, opened the scoring with a 14-yard reception and his 30-yard touchdown run put the Wolverines ahead 40-7 early in the final quarter.
“There were a lot of naysayers going into this game that didn’t think we were going to do what we did," Corum said.
Michigan's Cade McNamara completed 9 of 11 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Highly touted freshman J.J. McCarthy escaped a sack on a 69-yard touchdown pass to Daylen Baldwin, a graduate transfer from Jackson State, midway through the fourth.
Kaleb Eleby was 20 of 37 for 191 with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Corey Crooms with 3:30 left in the rout.
“The biggest positive was Kaleb was a little flighty early, but he calmed down," Lester said. “I was very proud of the poise of that kid because this was his first Power Five game, and it’s faster. He got hit a couple times, and he kept getting up, kept getting up."
Bell's injury silenced a crowd of 109,295 and seemed to stunt what should have been a feel-good afternoon at the Big House.
“That’s a big deal," Harbaugh said. “Ronnie is loved by everybody. Captain of the football team."
Michigan was looking ahead to next week's game against the 20th-ranked Washington Huskies in prime time.
“We haven’t done a damn thing,” defensive end Aidan Hutchinson said. “We’re all moved on and ready for Washington. We’re not content with this at all.”
Maryland 30, West Virginia 24
Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 332 yards and three touchdowns, and Maryland topped turnover-prone West Virginia 30-24 on Saturday.
With his brother Tua on the sideline watching, Tagovailoa threw touchdown passes of 66 yards to Dontay Demus, 18 yards to Chigoziem Okonkwo — and then a 60-yarder to Rakim Jarrett in the fourth quarter that gave the Terrapins a 30-21 lead.
“It's always good to have family at my games, knowing that I'm far away from home,” Tagovailoa said. “Especially my brother. He's my role model.”
West Virginia turned the ball over four times and lost despite holding Maryland without a first down the in third quarter. Leddie Brown scored three touchdowns for the Mountaineers, but his fumble late in the third was a turning point.
“The biggest statistic in football that tells whether you win or lose is turnovers,” West Virginia coach Neal Brown said. “We had four that directly went for 10 points. They had zero. If you don’t turn the ball over, you usually win. It’s not overly complicated.”
West Virginia led 21-20 at the time, but after Brown's fumble in Maryland territory, the Terrapins drove for a field goal. The Mountaineers then drove into the red zone, but Jarret Doege was intercepted in the end zone.
West Virginia, which had the top-ranked pass defense in the nation last year, then left Jarrett alone in the secondary for Tagovailoa's third TD throw.
These two nonconference rivals were meeting for the first time since 2015. The Mountaineers had won nine of the previous 10 matchups.
Brown gave West Virginia a 7-3 lead with a 20-yard reception from Doege, but Maryland answered less than a minute later when Demus got behind the defense for his long touchdown.
It was 17-7 after Okonkwo's touchdown, but Winston Wright returned the kickoff 98 yards, setting up a 2-yard TD run by Brown with 35 seconds left in the opening quarter.
The Mountaineers took the lead in the second on Brown's 9-yard scoring run.
Tayon Fleet-Davis broke a 53-yard run for Maryland toward the end of the game, which made the Terrapins' rushing stats look solid after they struggled in short-yardage situations for much of the game. Maryland finished with 164 yards on 44 carries.
“I think we committed to running the football,” coach Michael Locksley said. “We got into some advantageous third-down situations.”
The Terrapins were 3 of 13 on third down through the first three quarters, then went 5 of 7 in the fourth.
Wright had 217 yards on five kick returns. In addition to his near-touchdown in the first half, he also had a 48-yard return in the fourth quarter after West Virginia had fallen behind 23-21.
Rutgers 61, Temple 14
Former University of Wisconsin athlete Aron Cruickshank had a career-high 206 all-purpose yards as the host Scarlet Knights (1-0) rolled past the Owls (0-1) in Piscataway, New Jersey.
Greg Schiano ran his team out of the tunnel in front of a sellout crowd at SHI Stadium, like he’d done so many times before during his 13 years as the Rutgers coach.
Playing in front of fans for the first time since his highly anticipated return to Piscataway in December of 2019, things didn’t go as planned. The 55-year-old coach led his team down the tunnel, veered right and fell to the turf after colliding with a TV cameraperson.
“That was the low point of the day,” Schiano said. “So that was good.”
The special teams made big plays, the defense was stifling and the offense managed the game as Rutgers scored over 60 points for the first time since 2016, and first time against an FBS opponent since 2008.
Noah Vedral was 15-of-27 passing for 138 yards and a touchdown for Rutgers. He also had a team-high 58 yards on eight rushes.
Cruickshank returned four kicks for 113 yards and two punts for 55 yards, and he carried it three times for 24 and caught one pass for 14.
Adam Korsak pinned Temple at its own 1-yard line on a 56-yard punt, setting up a sack in the end zone by Olakunle Fatukasi to give Rutgers a 2-0 lead just over three minutes into the game. Cruickshank had a 57-yard return on the free kick to set up a 25-yard field goal by Valentino Ambrosio for a 5-0 lead.
Late in the first quarter, Rutgers cornerback Tre Avery intercepted a pass by D’Wan Mathis and returned it 20 yards to the Temple 2-yard line. Johnny Langan punched it in on the next play for a 12-0 lead. On the ensuing kickoff, Jamier Wright-Collins caused De’Von Fox to fumble, setting up another Langan touchdown — this time for 1-yard — to make it 19-0.
Fatukasi caused a fumble on a 3rd and 6 to put Rutgers on Temple’s 22-yard line and Kyle Monangai scored his first collegiate touchdown for 26-0.
Temple put its first points on the board on an 11-yard touchdown run by Edward Saydee, set up by a 38-yard pass from Mathis to Jose Baron.
Mathis scored on a 3-yard run to make it 26-14 after the first drive of the third quarter. However, Mathis went to the medical tent to get his left ankle taped, and exited the game shortly after, going 8-of-24 for 148 yards and an interception.
“When they came out and scored to start the second half — I’ve been doing this a long time and I knew that was a pivotal time for this football team to see what we did," Schiano said. "Were we going to take the momentum of this game or was this going to go down to the end and be decided by a field goal?”
Rutgers would run away.
Bo Melton took a short pass 40 yards for a touchdown to give Rutgers a 33-14 lead. Melton’s younger brother, Max, would pick off Justin Lynch on the ensuing possession and return it 46 yards for a score.
“That was crazy,” Bo said. “That was my moment. I really don’t care about my touchdown. I really care about his more just because I know the hard work that we put in going against each other every single day, and to see the hard work pay off. ”
Temple finished with just 261 total yards and five turnovers.
“It was bad as we could possibly play,” Temple coach Rod Carey said. “Five turnovers on the day. Spotted them 26 and climbed our way back into it and gave up some more on some easy stuff. Not anything positive out of that in all three phases and got to get back to work and fix them.”
Nebraska 52, Fordham 7
Fordham hung tough with Nebraska for a while, but ultimately the Cornhuskers imposed their will on their overmatched visitor from New York City.
Adrian Martinez ran for two touchdowns and passed for another, and the Huskers broke away in the second quarter and went on to a 52-7 victory Saturday.
“We have confidence in who we are as a team and what we’re capable of, so that means in games like this we need to come in and take care of business, and we did what we were supposed to do," Martinez said.
The win came a week after the Huskers' season-opening loss at Illinois. Did a 45-point win over a Football Championship Subdivision opponent represent progress?
“I would say so,” coach Scott Frost said. “We won a game.”
Martinez established a connection with Montana transfer Samori Toure, who caught eight balls for 133 yards and ran three times for 35 yards and a touchdown. Markese Stepp added 101 yards on 18 carries as the Huskers (1-1) finished with 633 total yards.
Fordham linebacker Ryan Greenhagen finished with a Division I record-tying 30 tackles, the most since Donald Payne had the same number for Stetson against Campbell in 2014.
The Rams (0-1) gouged the Huskers for 221 yards in the first two quarters. They had 71 yards and one first down after half.
“Guys came out and they played their hearts out,” Fordham coach Joe Conlin said. “In the second half we came we came out and got the ball and we stalled out and didn't generate any first downs. It was just too much for the defense to shoulder the load and they were able to get the better of us on the ground.”
Fordham quarterback Tim DeMorat threw three interceptions in Nebraska territory, and the Huskers converted each into touchdowns. Deontai Williams had two of the picks and he also blocked a field goal.
Fordham forced punts on two of Nebraska's first three possessions and tied it 7-7 when Fotis Kokosioulis caught a pass over the middle and made a couple nice moves to finish a 31-yard touchdown.
Things started falling apart for the Rams when Nick Leinenweber attempted a tying 46-yard field goal. Williams blocked it, Leinenweber picked up the ball and dished it to lineman Anthony Diodato for a 2-yard loss.
Martinez's short run finished a 69-yard touchdown drive for a 10-point lead, and after DeMorat threw his second interception, the Huskers went 83 yards in nine plays to go up 24-7 at half.
Martinez, 17 of 23 for 254 yards, led two touchdown drives in the third quarter before Logan Smothers entered for his first college snaps.
Fordham's Greenhagen made 22 tackles in three games in the spring. He had that many by the end of the third quarter on his way to 30.
“Are you for real? 30 tackles?” Stepp said. “That guy’s a monster.”
Greenhagen, the Patriot League preseason player of the year, said he's not a guy who keeps track of his statistics. He reacted to his feat with a shrug.
“The key to being a linebacker is just relentless pursuit to the football,” he said. “If you’re on the ball, you’re probably doing something right.”
The Huskers’ NCAA-record sellout streak reached 376 games, but not until donors bought more than 2,400 tickets early in the week and distributed them to disadvantaged youth.
There was a large swath of open seats at the top of the southeast stands and the upper deck on the east side had several large gaps, but most of the stadium was filled in. Attendance was announced at 85,938.
“Gosh that felt good,” said Frost, whose team had no fans in the stadium last year because of the pandemic. "We missed the fans. I know they missed being here. This was a dismal place without them, so can't wait until next week.”
Purdue 30, Oregon State 21
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm promised to make changes heading into this season. On Saturday, it paid dividends.
Now, he's hoping it keeps working.
Jack Plummer threw for 313 yards and two late touchdowns while the Boilermakers' revamped defense made sure it held up for a 30-21 victory over Oregon State to cap the 500th game played at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Purdue has won 291 games since its home venue opened in 1924 and this one came in prime time and in front of the largest home crowd in 644 days — thanks largely to the Boilermakers defense.
“I think they played really hard, tough, had a couple huge fourth-down stops," Brohm said. “We did what we had to do."
It was good enough to snap a four-game losing streak and bring some relief to a program that hasn't played in a bowl game since 2018.
The difference: Two fourth-down stops in the second half, which Purdue (1-0) converted into 10 points and Brohm's willingness to throw it deep late in the game.
Plummer finished 29 of 41, sealing the victory with a 50-yard TD pass to a wide open Payne Durham with 2:09 left.
“Sometimes those play calls can be really stupid when they don’t work,” Brohm said. “But I knew while we ran the ball a little better, we had to convert and pass the football. Jack did a great job."
Oregon State (0-1) lost its fourth in a row and still has only two nonconference wins under fourth-year coach Johnathan Smith.
And this one came down to the inability to keep drives moving.
When the Beavers failed to convert on fourth down late in the third quarter, Mitchell Fineran capitalized with his third field goal to give Purdue a 16-7 lead. When it happened again in the fourth, Plummer threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Durham for 23-14 edge with 4:56 left.
“We've got to execute better offensively," Smith said. “We had a guy or two not on point and that's hard on offense."
Sam Noyer struggled in his Oregon State debut. The transfer from Colorado was pulled in the third quarter and his replacement, Chance Nolan, led the Beavers to two fourth-quarter scores to twice cut the deficit to two. B.J. Baylor ran for two scores.
The game was riddled with replay reviews, trick plays, the fourth-down tries and even included a first-quarter ejection of Oregon State linebacker Cory Stover for targeting.
Purdue had one touchdown overturned late in the first half, and Jack Albers was picked off on a fake field goal early in the third after it appeared Durham had made a first-down catch. The Purdue bench also got in on the action, drawing an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the first half that knocked the Boilermakers out of field-goal range.