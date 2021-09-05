Big Ten roundup: Turnovers help No. 18 Hawkeyes throttle No. 17 Hoosiers

Adrian Martinez ran for two touchdowns and passed for another, and the Huskers broke away in the second quarter and went on to a 52-7 victory Saturday.

“We have confidence in who we are as a team and what we’re capable of, so that means in games like this we need to come in and take care of business, and we did what we were supposed to do," Martinez said.

The win came a week after the Huskers' season-opening loss at Illinois. Did a 45-point win over a Football Championship Subdivision opponent represent progress?

“I would say so,” coach Scott Frost said. “We won a game.”

Martinez established a connection with Montana transfer Samori Toure, who caught eight balls for 133 yards and ran three times for 35 yards and a touchdown. Markese Stepp added 101 yards on 18 carries as the Huskers (1-1) finished with 633 total yards.

Fordham linebacker Ryan Greenhagen finished with a Division I record-tying 30 tackles, the most since Donald Payne had the same number for Stetson against Campbell in 2014.

The Rams (0-1) gouged the Huskers for 221 yards in the first two quarters. They had 71 yards and one first down after half.