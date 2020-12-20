Big Ten roundup: Trey Sermon preaches to Wildcats as Buckeyes win 4th straight title

Adrian Martinez ran for two touchdowns and threw for another and mistake-prone Nebraska wore down Rutgers 28-21 on Friday night in the kickoff to Big Ten Champions Week.

“We failed miserably on that in the first half, made way too many mistakes,” Frost said after the game. “That’s just been too common in our program. We’ve got to get all that fixed. It was better in the second half. They played smarter in the second half and was really impressed with the fight.”

Nebraska had a lot of people contribute.

Dedrick Mills rushed for a career-high 191 yards and Wan'Dale Robinson ran for a touchdown and caught another as the Cornhuskers (3-5, 3-5) denied Rutgers (3-6, 3-6) a Big Ten-best four wins in a season.

“We had to set the story straight,” said Martinez, who was 24 of 28 for 255 yards passing and carried 23 times for 157 yards as the Huskers rallied from a 14-7 halftime deficit. “We had to define this team's story in the last game and we came out in the second half and did that.”

Martinez scored on runs of 41 and 1 yard and threw a 14-yard scoring pass to Robinson that tied the game at 21-all late in the third quarter. His 1-yard run in the fourth quarter capped a nine-play, 92-yard drive that was the difference.