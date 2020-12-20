Big Ten roundup: Trey Sermon preaches to Wildcats as Buckeyes win 4th straight title

Ohio State running back Trey Sermon got the message Saturday.
He'd heard coach Ryan Day preach about everything the Buckeyes overcame to reach this season's Big Ten championship game. He also heard Day urging players to overcome more obstacles in the second half.
So Sermon delivered — with a record-breaking performance.
He ran for 331 yards and scored two second-half touchdowns, helping No. 3 Ohio State rally past No. 15 Northwestern 22-10 for its fourth straight conference crown and a likely spot in the College Football Playoff.
“I’m aware of my ability and I know I’m more than capable of playing my game, which is making guys miss and playing at the second level," the Big Ten championship game MVP said. “When I’m in the zone, I feel like the game just really slows down and I can see everything develop, make the right reads and make the right cuts."
Sermon used the combination of vision and speed to average 11.4 yards on 29 carries against one of the nation's top defenses, breaking Eddie George's single-game school record and the Big Ten championship game mark.
The former Oklahoma back did it all when the Buckeyes (6-0) needed him most, too.
Quarterback Justin Fields said he couldn't throw the ball late in the game because of a sprained right thumb. Starting running back Master Teague left in the first half with an undisclosed injury, and star receiver Chris Olave was inactive and didn't make the trip.
With Ohio State struggling and down 10-6 at halftime, it had a familiar feel to Day.
“This game was a microcosm of what this whole season has been," Day said. “These guys, they’ve been gritty, they’re tough. They’ve been through so much and they just don’t flinch.”
For Northwestern (6-2) it was agonizing.
The Wildcats led from the moment Cam Porter scored on a 9-yard with 4:03 left in the first quarter until the moment Sermon answered with a 9-yard run to give the Buckeyes a 13-10 lead with 2:41 left in the third.
In between, Northwestern settled for a field goal on one drive and blew another scoring chance when Peyton Ramsey was picked off in the end zone to open the second half.
Ramsey was 24 of 37 with 224 yards and ran effectively, too. But he threw two interceptions and lost a fumble — all in the final two quarters.
“I'm just hurting for our seniors," coach Pat Fitzgerald said. “We didn’t come down here to play hard, we came down here to win, and not to get the job done is bitterly disappointing.”
Ohio State added a 26-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, and Sermon, fittingly, sealed the win with a 3-yard scoring run with 4:03 to go.
“We wanted to throw early, wear them out and run in the second half," Day said. “That’s how it kind of played out.”
Penn State 56, Illinois 21
Jahan Dotson sliced his way through Illinois defenders as if he were juking through a gauntlet of orange practice cones on Saturday night.
It’s become typical for Penn State’s top wideout who has posted standout performances all season inside Beaver Stadium where the Nittany Lions (4-5) beat Illinois 56-21 to close out the regular season.
Dotson caught six passes, scored twice and racked up 239 all-purpose yards to help Penn State turn a 21-all first-quarter duel into a blowout.
The junior wideout opened the game with a 75-yard touchdown catch, added a 70-yarder in the second quarter and returned a punt 50 yards, taking it deep into Illinois territory to set up Penn State’s go-ahead touchdown before halftime.
“I can make things happen,” Dotson said. “I can make plays when the ball is in my hands. I have big-play capability and my confidence is just at an all-time high right now.”
Sean Clifford tossed both touchdowns and added 285 yards on 16-for-22 passing. Will Levis threw a touchdown pass to Brenton Strange and ran for one while Caziah Holmes and Keyvone Lee combined for three rushing scores to help the Nittany Lions (4-5) to a fourth straight win.
This one came in the latest game ever played at Beaver Stadium, with the sprawling, 107,000-seat facility blanketed in more than a foot of snow from lower decks to upper grandstands.
It looked like it would be a high-powered shootout from the get-go as neither defense showed up for the first quarter when the teams combined for 355 yards and 42 points. After Dotson’s opening score, Illinois turned a Clifford fumble into its first points when Isaiah Williams found Brian Hightower for a 5-yard touchdown pass.
A minute later it was 14-all as Lamont Wade returned the ensuing kickoff 100 yards and Illinois’s Chase Brown scored on a 12-yard touchdown run to cap a three-play drive that opened with Williams’ 64-yard run deep into Penn State territory.
The Illini (2-6) jumped ahead 21-14 when Williams tossed a 38-yard touchdown to Daniel Barker on their next possession. Will Levis added a 4-yard touchdown run that tied it at 21.
Penn State’s special teams seized momentum moments later when Dotson opened the second quarter with a 50-yard punt return to the Illinois 10. It set up a 3-yard run from Holmes two plays later that put Penn State up 28-21.
The Nittany Lions tightened up on defense with the lead. They forced three-straight punts and their offense put the game out of reach with back-to-back scores that made it 42-21 at halftime.
“After the first nine minutes of the game, I think we gave up 75 yards after that,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “So the adjustments were good. I appreciate the resiliency that this team showed.”
Lee capped a 15-play drive with a 1-yard touchdown run and Dotson flew through Illinois’ defense again on a 70-yard catch-and-run to push his first-half receiving total to 183 yards, 33 shy of Deon Butler’s single-game record set against Northwestern in 2006.
The Illini wouldn’t come close to scoring again and didn’t cross midfield after the first quarter.
Williams finished with 120 yards, two touchdowns and an interception on 8-of-18 passing. He added 102 yards rushing on 15 carries.
“Once again, I don’t think our kids quit,” Illinois interim coach Rod Smith said. “We may not have executed the entire time, or been in the right spot, but they didn’t quit.”
Nebraska 28, Rutgers 21
If Nebraska coach Scott Frost could bottle up the second half of the final game of the season against Rutgers, the Cornhuskers might become a very good team in the Big Ten Conference in 2021.
The problem was the first half and the early part of the third quarter was a disaster. Four turnovers, a fake punt for a first down and a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown came close to costing the Cornhuskers a game in which they gained 620 yards and held the ball more than 39 minutes.
Adrian Martinez ran for two touchdowns and threw for another and mistake-prone Nebraska wore down Rutgers 28-21 on Friday night in the kickoff to Big Ten Champions Week.
“We failed miserably on that in the first half, made way too many mistakes,” Frost said after the game. “That’s just been too common in our program. We’ve got to get all that fixed. It was better in the second half. They played smarter in the second half and was really impressed with the fight.”
Nebraska had a lot of people contribute.
Dedrick Mills rushed for a career-high 191 yards and Wan'Dale Robinson ran for a touchdown and caught another as the Cornhuskers (3-5, 3-5) denied Rutgers (3-6, 3-6) a Big Ten-best four wins in a season.
“We had to set the story straight,” said Martinez, who was 24 of 28 for 255 yards passing and carried 23 times for 157 yards as the Huskers rallied from a 14-7 halftime deficit. “We had to define this team's story in the last game and we came out in the second half and did that.”
Martinez scored on runs of 41 and 1 yard and threw a 14-yard scoring pass to Robinson that tied the game at 21-all late in the third quarter. His 1-yard run in the fourth quarter capped a nine-play, 92-yard drive that was the difference.
Safety Christian Izien intercepted two passes and recovered two fumbles for Rutgers, which started to turn things around this season with Greg Schiano back as coach for a second stint. The Scarlet Knights were 0-9 in the last two seasons in the conference.
Schiano said his team was just banged-up team couldn't make all the plays needed.
“You know I'm really proud of them,” Schiano said. “It’s been one of two teams in our league that played every game. We talked about it. Our number one opponent was COVID. And if we were able to defeat a No.1 opponent as a program, we would have the opportunity to get better. And you get better in practice, but you also get better in live competition in games, and we were able to improve. So we won some, we lost some, but we got better.”
A 43-yard run by Mills set up a 1-yard, fourth-down TD run by Robinson to give Nebraska a 7-6 lead early in the second quarter.
A 33-yard scoring run by Isaih Pacheco on a four-and-1 and a 2-point conversion pass from Art Sitkowski to Bo Melton gave the Scarlet Knights a 14-7 lead at halftime.
Sitkowski (10 of 20 for 122) started because Nebraska transfer Noah Vedral was not able to play because of an ankle injury sustained last week.
Schiano said Vedral wanted to play but he never got close to being ready.
Martinez tied the game early in the third quarter with a 41-yard run but Aron Cruickshank put Rutgers ahead with a 98-touchdown return on the ensuing kickoff.