Big Ten roundup: Purdue upsets No. 5 Michigan State, No. 6 Ohio State survives Nebraska

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm already had a reputation for running trick plays — and for leading his unranked team to upsets of top-5 opponents.
His Boilermakers added to that legacy on Saturday.
Aidan O'Connell matched his career high by throwing three touchdown passes — including one on a reverse, flea-flicker screen pass to Jackson Anthrop — and Purdue toppled a Big Ten giant for the second time this season, beating No. 5 Michigan State 40-29 and leaving the conference without an unbeaten team.
“We run a multitude of trick plays, you guys have seen that," Brohm said. “This is one we do, kind of double reverse stuff, you know, throw it behind the line of scrimmage. To be honest with you, I stole it from a YouTube video of a high school team years ago and the first time we ran it, it went for a touchdown."
For Brohm, exotic gadget plays have been a regular feature even before he arrived on Purdue's campus. In fact, his innovative play-calling was one reason the Boilermakers hired him from Western Kentucky after the 2016 season.
This time, the beautifully executed gimmick — O'Connell handed off to Anthrop on an end-around, who gave it to receiver Milton Wright on a reverse, who pitched it back to O'Connell, who tossed a screen to Anthrop — resulted in a 39-yard touchdown that set the stage for something bigger.
The score put the Boilermakers ahead 21-7, and Purdue went on to control most of the game against the previously unbeaten Spartans (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten, No. 3 CFP).
Purdue (6-2, 4-2), pulled off its second top-five upset in four weeks, became bowl-eligible for the first time in three years and extended its FBS record for wins by an unranked team over a top-five foe to 17 — three of them under Brohm.
The Boilermakers shocked No. 2 Iowa 24-7 on the Hawkeyes' home field last month. Purdue also stunned then-No. 2 Ohio State 49-20 on Oct. 20, 2018.
This time, Anthrop, O'Connell and record-breaking receiver David Bell savored the celebration as the lights flashed, the band played and thousands of fans rushed the field.
“It was just a great day for us," Brohm said.
The Spartans' first loss to Purdue since 2006 could have implications across college football. They fell one game behind No. 6 Ohio State in the Big Ten East Division. No. 2 Cincinnati could be a beneficiary, ascending in the esteem of the College Football Playoff selection committee. And the Big Ten could miss the playoff entirely for the third time in five years.
Michigan State stumbled despite another strong showing by Kenneth Walker III — 23 carries for 146 yards and one score. And the Spartans had plenty of problems defending O'Connell, trickery aside.
“We have to look at the film, make the corrections on the things we didn’t do well and we have to own it,” Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said. “We weren’t able to move the chains and convert when we needed it.”
O'Connell was 40 of 54 for a career-high 536 yards while matching his career best in TD passes. David Bell caught 11 passes for 217 yards and one TD, his 15th career 100-yard receiving game — the most of any Purdue player. John Standeford had 14.
Michigan State tied the score at 21 when Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne scored on a 39-yard run early in the third quarter. But King Doerue broke the tie with a 1-yard TD run on the ensuing series and the Boilermakers added three field goals before Thorne's second TD pass to Tre Mosley and a 2-point conversion cut the deficit to 37-29.
Purdue sealed the win with a 22-yard field goal with 41 seconds left.
No. 6 Ohio State 26, Nebraska 17
A nine-point win over the last-place team in the Big Ten West might not satisfy Ohio State's fan base.
Buckeyes coach Ryan Day was just fine with it.
C.J. Stroud threw for 405 yards and two touchdowns, Ohio State's defense came up with a pair of stops after Nebraska had pulled within six points, and the sixth-ranked Buckeyes got out of Memorial Stadium with a 26-17 win on Saturday.
“We’re going to watch it and think we could have won by three touchdowns or more if we clean some things up,” Day said. “But (Nebraska) is a good team, this is a good defense. We knew that coming in, I said that, and I believe that. It's great to get wins on the road. It's not easy to do.”
The Buckeyes' nation-leading offense managed only two field goals in the second half, allowing the Cornhuskers — a two-touchdown underdog, according to FanDuel Sportsbook — to make it a one-score game until Noah Ruggles kicked a 46-yard field goal with 1:29 left.
Ohio State (8-1, 6-0 Big Ten) won its 24th straight game against a conference opponent but couldn't have impressed the committee that made it No. 5 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings.
“Some things weren't clicking right, and they put it on me to execute the passing game, and I felt we did that well,” Stroud said. “We have to start executing and finishing drives."
The Huskers (3-7, 1-6) dropped their fourth straight game and are assured of a fourth consecutive losing season under Scott Frost and a fifth in a row overall.
“I hate losing more than anybody in that locker room,” Frost said. “But I just love being the coach here, I love these kids. They battled through a lot. This is going to pop at Nebraska. It just is. We're doing too many good things right. We have too many good young players. We're putting ourselves in position to win too many games and just not making a play or catching a break.”
The Buckeyes played without top receiver Garrett Wilson for an undisclosed reason but got a school-record 15 catches from Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a career-high 240 yards.
Stroud completed 36 of 54 passes but threw two interceptions after having gone four straight games without being picked off.
His 3-yard touchdown pass to Chris Olave and Smith-Njigba's 75-yard catch-and-run for a TD helped put the Buckeyes up 20-10 at half.
The Huskers scored late in the third quarter to pull within 23-17 and got the ball right back when Myles Farmer intercepted Stroud's deep ball intended for Olave. Nebraska drove to the 13, but Chase Contreraz missed a 30-yard field goal attempt.
The Buckeyes were forced to punt and Nebraska began its next possession at its 10 with 6:11 left. Adrian Martinez started it with a 21-run but threw three straight incomplete passes to bring on the punter.
Martinez was 16 of 31 for 248 yards and a touchdown, with his lone interception coming in the final minute. He ran 18 times for 51 yards and a score.
Nebraska's Samori Toure had four catches for 150 yards and a touchdown.
“I’m proud of our guys for continuing to fight and the way we had each other's backs out there and stuck together through everything, through the noise,” Martinez said. “The brotherhood is strong here at Nebraska and we believe in each other, so we’re going to keep pressing on.”
No. 9 Michigan 29, Indiana 7
Hassan Haskins had to carry a heavier burden in the backfield because Blake Corum was injured. He delivered.
Haskins ran for a career-high 168 yards and a touchdown, helping No. 9 Michigan bounce back from its first defeat with a 29-7 win over Indiana on Saturday night.
“It was a different feeling, but I had to get the job done,” Haskins said.
The Wolverines (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) were coming off a deflating defeat, blowing a 16-point, third-quarter lead in a 37-33 loss to rival Michigan State last week.
“That's out of our control, but going forward, we said, somebody has to pay and it just happened to be Indiana," Michigan defensive end David Ojabo said.
The fifth-ranked Spartans lost for the first time this season earlier in the day, 40-29 to Purdue, and fell into a second-place tie with Michigan behind No. 6 Ohio State in the Big Ten East Division.
The Hoosiers (2-7, 0-6) have lost five straight games, collapsing in a season that started with them hoping to contend for at least a division title.
“Our expectations were high in the beginning, and this isn’t what we expected,” linebacker Micah McFadden said. “So, it hurts.”
Haskins had 27 carries, matching a career high, without Corum on the field for much of the game. Corum, who has been among the nation's leading rushers all season, ran once for 4 yards and dropped a perfect pass in the flat for the second straight week before leaving the game.
“I don’t think it’s serious,” coach Jim Harbaugh said. “I don’t know if it’s mild. Somewhere less than serious."
Haskins' 2-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter gave Michigan a 10-f0 lead. Chris Childers 1-yard touchdown run pulled the Hoosiers within three, but they couldn't get closer.
Cade McNamara was 10 of 18 for 168 yards with two touchdown passes to Luke Schoonmaker that helped the Wolverines pull away. The tight end took advantage of opportunities with Erick All out of the lineup with an injury. Michigan's Cornelius Johnson had five receptions for 108 yards.
Indiana’s latest loss makes them ineligible for a bowl, ending its chances of playing in three straight postseasons for the first time since the late 1980s.
“There’s a lot of tears in there,” coach Tom Allen said. “But there’s also a whole lot of resolve in there, guys who gave a whole lot to this program and have a lot of character themselves.”
Donoven McCulley was 10 of 24 for 88 yards and ran 14 times for 37 yards for the Hoosiers.
“There were times where he looked like a true freshman, but there were also times he’s playing well in a tough situation,” Allen said. “So there’s no question, he wasn’t expecting to be our starting quarterback this week, but that’s a tough environment.”
No. 19 Iowa 17, Northwestern 12
Alex Padilla could feel the jitters when he got the call to go into the game. Once he stepped on the field, he sure looked comfortable, though.
Padilla took over for the banged-up Spencer Petras and led three scoring drives, Tyler Goodson ran for 141 yards and a touchdown and No. 19 Iowa beat Northwestern 17-12 on Saturday night to stop a two-game losing streak.
“Definitely some nerves,” Padilla said. “There were definitely some of those. Just excited. I have a great group of guys around me. They make my job easy. Just excited to get in there and play some.”
The Hawkeyes (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) got the bounce-back win they were seeking coming off lopsided losses to Purdue and Wisconsin that sent them tumbling 17 spots in the AP poll, though it wasn’t exactly a breeze.
Northwestern (3-6, 1-5) pulled to 17-12 with 2:21 remaining on Andrew Marty’s 31-yard touchdown pass to Evan Hull and quickly got the ball back after Iowa went three and out. But Dane Belton immediately sealed it with his second interception, sending the Wildcats to their third straight loss.
Padilla, a sophomore, led two touchdown drives in the first half in his first extensive look after Iowa went nowhere on its first three possessions. And the Hawkeyes won for the first time since beating Penn State on Oct. 9, after getting outscored 51-14 over the previous two games.
“It felt great,” Belton said. “That's what you play for. You love the game and you love to celebrate victories. ... That's football. That's college football. And for us to be able to do that as a team is the biggest thing overall."
Padilla came in late in the first quarter and completed 18 of 28 passes for 172 yards. The sophomore helped get the offense going after Petras, limited by a shoulder injury he suffered at the end of last week's game, went 2 of 4 for 4 yards.
“Spencer just couldn't throw — not with zip on it,” coach Kirk Ferentz said.
Ferentz said he doesn't think the injury is a major one. The question is who starts if Petras is completely healthy.
“I know Spencer's led us to a lot of victories,” Ferentz said. “And tonight, Alex did. To me, that's a good situation. I'm really proud of Alex for what he did. And we're really proud of all the things Spencer's done over the last two years as well.”
Goodson finished 12 yards shy of his career high after he was held to a combined 95 yards against Purdue and Wisconsin. He scored from the 13 late in the first quarter and broke off a 41-yard run early in the second to help set up a touchdown by Arland Bruce IV.
Jermari Harris had an interception in the end zone in the fourth quarter. And the Hawkeyes hung on to beat Northwestern after dropping four of the previous five meetings.
Marty started at quarterback for the Wildcats after replacing Ryan Hilinski in last week’s blowout by Minnesota and threw for 270 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions.
“I think there's some really gutty and gutsy and tough plays that he made,” coach Pat Fitzgerald said. “When you play the quarterback position, you look back and want some plays back. But I thought he responded really well to adversity.”
Hull had 89 yards receiving and 41 rushing. The defense took a hit when defensive end Samdup Miller exited in the first half with a lower body injury, and the Wildcats remained winless since beating Rutgers on Oct. 16.
No. 22 Penn State 31, Maryland 14
Jahan Dotson put on quite a show for the family members who came to see him play.
Afterward, he was a little overwhelmed just talking about it.
“I probably had about 20 people here today. That's what makes me go so much harder, just my family,” Dotson said, tears eventually welling up in his eyes. “They support me literally through everything. I'm kind of getting emotional here, but yeah, they're like my rock.”
Dotson caught 11 passes for a school-record 242 yards and three touchdowns, helping No. 22 Penn State snap a three-game losing streak with a 31-14 victory over Maryland on Saturday night. Dotson said his mother, father and grandfather were there to watch, along with aunts and uncles who had come in from around the country.
Sean Clifford threw for 363 yards for the Nittany Lions, including an 86-yard TD strike to Dotson that gave Penn State the lead with 13:55 to play. Dotson also caught scoring passes of 38 and 21 yards.
“Each week our plan is to get Jahan Dotson as many touches as possible,” Penn Sate coach James Franklin said. ”That's what you have to do with your best players, and he came through for us time and time again tonight."
The Terrapins tied it at 14 early in the fourth quarter. A sack knocked Penn State (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) back 8 yards on the first play of the next drive, but then Clifford found his star receiver over the middle and Dotson outran everyone to the end zone.
That was the longest reception of Dotson's Penn State career. The Nittany Lions struggled to put away the Terrapins, but they were able to take advantage of three empty Maryland trips to the red zone.
The Terrapins (5-4, 2-4) were trying to secure bowl eligibility for the first time since 2016. Taulia Tagovailoa passed for 342 yards and a TD, but he took an intentional grounding penalty that knocked Maryland out of field goal range early and fumbled a shotgun snap for a key turnover in the third quarter.
“The thing I like most about this is our team continues to give us the effort and the fight is there,” Terps coach Michael Locksley said. “I surely would like to see us play smarter and not beat ourselves.”
Clifford found a very open Dotson deep for the game's initial touchdown in the first. Maryland reached the end zone toward the end of the half on a 2-yard run by Challen Faamatau, but a missed extra point left the Terrapins down 7-6 at the break.
Dotson's second touchdown capped a 95-yard scoring drive that made it 14-6. Maryland tied it when Tagovailoa threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Corey Dyches on the first play of the final quarter, then passed to Chigoziem Okonkwo for the 2-point conversion.
After Penn State went ahead 21-14, Dotson provided one more big play — a 45-yard catch-and-run on third-and-8 that set up a field goal.
“He’s a good player and he had a really good game,” Maryland safety Jordan Mosley said. “Just some missed assignments and blown coverages, and he’s a good player and he made some good plays.”
Ji'Ayir Brown scored on an 87-yard interception return with 2:39 remaining to make it 31-14.
Illinois 14, Minnesota 6
Chase Brown rushed 33 times for 150 yards, and the Illinois defense delivered six sacks and two interceptions of Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan on the way to a 14-6 victory on Saturday.
Kerby Joseph picked off Morgan at the Illini 45-yard line with 38 seconds left to halt the too-little-too-late rally by the Gophers (6-3, 4-2), whose four-game winning streak that catapulted them into sole possession of first place in the Big Ten West Division was stopped cold.
“It was awesome. We developed a lot of different schemes and a lot of different things during the week. Our guys do an amazing job, so to see it all come to fruition is not a surprise,” said tight end Trip Reiman, who caught his first career touchdown pass on the first play of the second quarter.
Morgan scored on a fourth-and-1 bootleg with 4:56 to go after going 7 for 8 for 68 yards on that drive to pull the Gophers within one score.
Brandon Peters attempted a season-low nine passes for the Illini (4-6, 3-4), but he was as sharp as he needed to be with seven completions for 80 yards and a score to help keep a bowl game in play.
The Illini finished the game with seven consecutive punts, except for a kneel-down at the end of each half, but Brown moved the chains with a 7-yard run off left tackle on third-and-4 near midfield around the 3-minute mark. Blake Hayes pooched his last punt to land it at the 2, leaving only 1:12 remaining and no timeouts for Morgan and the Gophers.
After a 38-yard strike to Dylan Wright, Morgan was taken down for an 11-yard sack by Isaiah Gay so hard the Illini linebacker hurt himself on the play.
The damage was already done by the Illinois defense, which frequently pressured Morgan and forced him out of the pocket to throw on the run when he wasn't sacked. The Gophers never found their usual rhythm, netting a season-low 89 rushing yards after racking up 634 yards on the ground over the previous two games. They crossed the 30-yard line without scoring three times, including a sack by Owen Carney Jr. on fourth-and-6 at the 22 in the third quarter.
Illini defensive coordinator Ryan Walters received plenty of postgame accolades from both sides.
“We stacked the line, so all the gaps were spaced out. It really helped us stop the run game,” defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton said.
Illinois played a flawless first quarter, matching Minnesota's per-game average allowance with 93 rushing yards. Seth Coleman provided the spark by tipping Morgan's third-down pass at the line, deflecting the ball toward fellow linebacker Tarique Barnes for an interception near midfield to thwart a promising opening possession for the Gophers.
“They did a great job with disguises, all kinds of different stuff, but I can’t let tipped balls happen,” said Morgan, who finished 15 for 28 for 180 yards.
Said Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck: “I know he could have played better, but it doesn’t just fall on one guy.”
Wide receiver Isaiah Williams scored on a 2-yard jet sweep to finish a strong response to the turnover. Then after forcing a three-and-out, the Illini cruised from their own 9 to reach the end zone again on the first play of the second quarter.
The Illini just sat on their two-touchdown lead after that, and their defense was so relentless they just got away with the play-it-safe game.
The Gophers had a fourth-and-1 run stopped for no gain at the Illinois 22. Later in the first half, Matthew Trickett pulled a 45-yard field goal wide left. Trickett missed a his extra-point try in the fourth quarter, too, as the Gophers fell to 1-18 under Fleck when trailing at halftime. Their only such win was last month at Purdue.