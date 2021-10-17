Big Ten roundup: Purdue beats the No. 2 out of Iowa

“It’s hard to point at one thing besides executing down there,” Martinez said. "There’s 11 guys on the offensive side. One guy can’t make a mistake. Everyone’s got to be on the same page. The amount of detail, attention to detail, it’s something we’ve been working on. It’s something we know is a focal point for us. We just have to keep pushing forward, have to continue to work on those things and go from there.”

Gophers wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell has been in and out of the lineup this year, missing two full games and most of another with injuries. But he and Morgan showed what a devastating combo they can be on Saturday as they hooked up 11 times for 103 yards and a highlight-reel touchdown as Autman-Bell made a leaping catch in the corner of the end zone. His return to full health couldn't have come at a better time, according to Morgan.

“It's a huge difference, because of his leadership and obviously because of his playmaking,” Morgan said. “The energy he brings to the field — 7 (Autman-Bell's number) really gets me going. Chris knows me really well, he knows how to get me motivated.”

Northwestern 21, Rutgers 7

Ryan Hilinski threw for 267 yards and two touchdown passes on Saturday afternoon to boost Northwestern to a 21-7 victory over Rutgers.