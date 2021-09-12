Big Ten roundup: Oregon stuns Ohio State, Iowa handles Iowa State

Martinez was at his best making something out of nothing when plays broke down during an afternoon when the temperature reached the mid 90s.

Martinez looked as if he would get sacked on a third down from his 25, but he ducked and sidestepped the blitz and went 71 yards to set up Gabe Ervin's first short touchdown run.

In the second half, Martinez was flushed from the pocket and about to get tackled when he desperately shoveled the ball to Chris Hickman, who turned the play into a 27-yard gain.

Martinez's first touchdown pass came on a short toss to Toure, who turned it into a 68-yard catch-and-run. The second was a perfect strike Toure caught in stride running a post pattern.

Buffalo was the first Nebraska opponent held without a touchdown since the Huskers' 44-8 win over Northern Illinois on Sept. 14, 2019.

Luke Reimer, an inside linebacker who arrived at Nebraska as a walk-on two years ago, made a career-high 16 tackles.

With the Huskers up seven points, he made a shoestring tackle on Ron Cook in the first half to snuff out a fourth-and-3. Reimer later tipped the ball to himself for his first career interception and ran it back 22 yards to set up Ervin's second short touchdown run.