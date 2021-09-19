Big Ten roundup: Notre Dame holds off Purdue, Oklahoma edges Nebraska

No. 12 Notre Dame got big three big plays from two of its offensive captains and helped coach Brian Kelly match Knute Rockne for the most victories in program history.
Kyren Williams scored two long touchdowns, the second a 51-yard run with 6:05 remaining, and Avery Davis scored on a 62-yard reception as the Fighting Irish beat Purdue improved to 3-0.
Victory No. 105 for Kelly in his 12-year career at Notre Dame was also the 26th straight for the Irish at home. The Fighting Irish won their eighth straight over Purdue and first since 2014.
“It takes a lot of things to be in place for that to happen,” said Kelly, whose first victory at Notre Dame was a 23-12 victory over Purdue at Notre Dame during the 2010 season. “Father John (Jenkins, the university president) and (athletic director) Jack (Swarbrick) have been on this journey. Consistency, leadership and alignment — all those things have to come together to get to this point.”
Williams, who scored on a fourth-and-3 pass play of 39 yards from Jack Coan early in the second quarter to give the Irish their first lead 7-3, finished with 86 yards on 11 carries and two receptions for 47 yards.
Davis, who had five receptions for 120 yards in the game, had a field view of Williams' game-clinching TD run.
“He’s insane, his ability to maneuver, his strength to stay up,” Davis said of Williams. “Just watching him for a second, I forgot I had to block for him. He’s so entertaining.”
Kelly, whose team had struggled in victories over Florida State (41-38 in overtime) and Toledo (32-29), was glad the play did after an intense week of practice for coach Jeff Brohm's Boilermakers (2-1).
“I liked the way our guys prepared this week,” Kelly said. “Our level of preparation rose and so did our performance. It wasn't the best by any means. But we developed some players today. They got grittier.”
Coan, who was sacked four times and struggled with his accuracy, completed 15 of 31 for 223 yards and two touchdowns. His TD pass to Davis in the third quarter put the Irish up 17-6.
“I thought we did a good job in the first half, kept them in check, got to the quarterback,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. “The second half, they made some adjustments and we gave up some big plays.”
The Boilermakers outgained the Irish 348-343 thanks to a 291-223 edge through the air and got their only touchdown on a 2-yard pass from Jack Plummer to Milton Wright in the third quarter that cut the Irish lead to 17-13.
Plummer completed 25 of 36 passes for 187 yards but left the game after being sacked by Notre Dame’s Isaiah Foskey and Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa. He was replaced by Aidan O’Connell, who threw for 104 yards, but with 2:32 remaining was picked off by Kyle Hamilton in the Irish end zone.
“We feel like we got two guys and multiple guys who can play for us,” Brohm said. “We’re not going to hesitate to play (multiple) guys.”
Oklahoma 23, Nebraska 16
Oklahoma and Nebraska played as if they were trying to uphold the history of the rivalry.
Spencer Rattler passed for a touchdown and ran for another, and No. 3 Oklahoma held on to beat Nebraska 23-16 on Saturday.
Celebrating the 50-year anniversary of the “Game of the Century” — No. 1 Nebraska’s 35-31 win over No. 2 Oklahoma in 1971 — the teams rewarded their nostalgic fans with a competitive contest. The programs had a fierce, yet respectful rivalry in the Big Eight and Big 12, with Nebraska winning five national titles and Oklahoma claiming four between 1970 and 2000.
“It was just a hard-fought game," Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. “You knew it would be. There’s a lot of pride in these two programs. Both these programs have won a lot of games, a lot of championships. To bring this game back — I think everybody sensed how special it would be. Both teams rose to the occasion and gave us a great college football game."
It was their first meeting since 2010 — right before Nebraska left the Big 12 for the Big Ten — and it was memorable and much closer than expected. The Sooners were a three-touchdown favorite and there were even reports during the offseason that Nebraska looked at possibly trying to reschedule the game for its rebuilding program to another year.
Turns out the Huskers were more than game.
Nebraska got the ball trailing by a touchdown with 57 seconds remaining and no timeouts. The Sooners sacked Adrian Martinez twice on the final drive, and the Cornhuskers could not manage a first down.
Eric Gray ran for 84 yards on 15 carries and Kennedy Brooks added 75 yards on 14 attempts for the Sooners (3-0), who gained 408 yards.
Martinez passed for 289 yards and a touchdown for Nebraska (2-2), which sought its first win over a ranked team since 2015.
“Our guys aren’t into moral victories," Martinez said. “We want to win games. Simple as that. There are definitely a lot of positives to take away from today, and we will do that once we watch the film. But at the end of the day, we lost the game. So that is that."
Oklahoma opened with an old-school 14-play, 75-yard drive. Rattler sneaked in from the 1 to give the Sooners a 7-0 lead.
Nebraska responded with a 14-play drive, but the Huskers were derailed by four penalties. Connor Culp's career-long 51-yard field goal put the Cornhuskers on the board.
Oklahoma led 7-3 at halftime. In the third quarter, Oklahoma’s Mario Williams took a pitch and threw backwards to Rattler, who found Marvin Mims open for a 23-yard gain. The Sooners cashed in and took a 14-3 lead when Rattler connected with Jeremiah Hall in the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown pass.
Nebraska appeared to gain momentum when Martinez scored from 4 yards out. Nebraska’s large visiting crowd roared, and a loud “Go Big Red" chant followed with eight seconds left in the third quarter.
Oklahoma quickly responded. Isaiah Coe blocked the extra point, and Pat Fields returned it 100 yards for two points. It was Oklahoma’s first blocked extra point return for a 2-point conversion since Zack Sanchez ran one back against TCU in 2014.
Brooks scored on a 2-yard run early in the fourth quarter, and the extra point put the Sooners up 23-9.
Martinez completed a 55-yard pass to Zavier Betts, and a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Oklahoma’s sideline was tacked on to take the ball from the Nebraska 13 to the Oklahoma 17. Sooner cornerback D.J. Graham’s spectacular leaping one-handed interception on fourth down snuffed out the threat.
Nebraska eventually gained possession in good field position, and Martinez found Omar Manning for a 21-yard touchdown pass. The extra point cut Oklahoma’s lead to 23-16 with 5:38 to play.
Oklahoma knocked nearly five minutes off the clock with its next drive, leaving the Cornhuskers with little time to respond.
Nebraska coach Scott Frost said he was proud of the way his team played.
“We’re going to get more opportunities to win a big game," he said. “But if they play like that — like we played today all year, and fight that hard all year, we’re going to have a chance in a lot of games. And as disappointed as I am, I’m happy for the way that they competed.”
Iowa 30, Kent State 7
Tyler Goodson saw nothing in front of him but the end zone — and that was before he got the ball.
“Pre-snap, I saw it,” the Iowa running back said, smiling.
The play that turned into a 46-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter of No. 5 Iowa's 30-7 victory over Kent State on Saturday, was set up perfectly, Goodson said, with the Golden Flashes heading away from him. All he had to do was get the pitch from quarterback Spencer Petras.
“Which I almost dropped, by the way,” Goodson said, still smiling.
Goodson caught the pitch, then ran for the touchdown, the first of his three rushing scores.
The Hawkeyes (3-0) have won nine straight games. They have won 14 consecutive nonconference games, the second-longest current streak in the nation.
Iowa’s first two wins of the season, against ranked teams Indiana and Iowa State, were built on its defense, which forced seven turnovers in the two games.
It was important to get a balanced offense, and the Hawkeyes did in this game — 206 rushing yards and 212 passing yards.
“We still have a lot of things to work on,” Ferentz said. “The execution is still not there. But yeah, there were some good things going on, kind of subtly. It was good to get Tyler going a little bit better.”
Goodson’s first touchdown gave Iowa a 9-0 lead.
“We liked that play going into the game, but I didn’t know that was going to be a touchdown,” Petras said. “That was a heck of a job by Tyler to use his speed to get to the end zone.”
Goodson added a 35-yard scoring run in the third quarter, then had a 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to close the scoring.
Goodson had just 154 rushing yards in Iowa’s first two wins over Indiana and Iowa State.
“You know, I think the first week, I had a pretty good run game,” Goodson said. “And against Iowa State, not so much, they had a pretty good defense. But we handled (Kent State’s) defense — they had some pretty good athletes. The guys up front did a pretty good job making sure the running backs had a split second to get the open field.”
Goodson became the first Hawkeye to rush for three touchdowns in a game since Akrum Wadley did it in 2017. It was Goodson’s sixth 100-yard rushing game of his career.
“The guys up front did a good job getting to their assignments,” Goodson said. “It made sure the running backs had just a split second to get to the open field and we did that, from there it was on the running backs to get it to the house.”
The Hawkeyes’ defense, which had forced seven turnovers in the first two games, got a first-quarter safety when Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum was sacked in the end zone after a bad snap. Crum was 16-of-23 passing for 185 yards and was sacked seven times.
The Hawkeyes forced a turnover in the third quarter, when Kent State had first-and-goal at the 1. Running back Bryan Bradford had the ball knocked away by Jestin Jacobs, and cornerback Riley Moss recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchback. Goodson’s second touchdown came on the ensuing possession.
“(Bradford) tried to bounce out,” Moss said. “The ball bounced out and I got it. I wanted to run it out, but I tripped a little bit.”
“If we get the touchdown there, and the PAT, it’s 16-14 and away we go,” Kent State coach Sean Lewis said.
Kent State (1-2) came into the game averaging 360 rushing yards, second-best in the nation, but was held to just 79 yards.
Iowa has held opponents to 24 points or under in 25 consecutive games, the longest current streak among Power 5 schools.
Cincinnati 38, Indiana 24
Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder struggled through the first half.
He reverted to form in the second half -- and so did the Bearcats.
The senior threw two touchdown passes and ran for another in the final 30 minutes, helping No. 8 Cincinnati rally for a critical 38-24 victory at Indiana on Saturday.
“This is huge. I feel like it’s a weight lifted off our shoulders,” Ridder said. “People talk about checklists and what you’ve got to do and that’s a check mark off the list."
It's one. But the bigger one could come in two weeks when the unbeaten Bearcats visit Notre Dame for a showdown that could provide momentum for their playoff hopes.
Without Ridder's resilience, those aspirations could have ended in Bloomington. His two first-half turnovers, an interception and a fumble, allowed Indiana to build a 14-0 lead in front of its largest home crowd for a non-conference game, 52,656, since September 1987.
But the momentum swung when Ridder took a big hit on third-and-10 late in the first half. A replay review resulted in a targeting call and the ejection of Hoosiers linebacker Micah McFadden, giving the Bearcats a rare first down.
Almost instantly things changed for Indiana (1-2).
“We were dominating them till that point," Indiana coach Tom Allen said. "He’s our leader, he’s part of our pressure, he makes a lot of tackles, and when you lose a guy like that, that’s tough.”
The Bearcats sensed it, too, and Ridder wasted no time taking advantage by leading the Bearcats (3-0) to their first score. They added a field goal before halftime and Cincinnati finally took the lead on Jerome Ford's second TD run, a 3-yarder midway through the third quarter.
Indiana answered with a 14-yard scoring run from D.J. Matthews Jr. Tre Tucker gave Cincinnati a 23-21 lead with a 99-yard return on the ensuing kickoff, b ut when the Bearcats missed the extra point the Hoosiers regained the lead with a 49-yard field goal.
Ridder took care of the rest.
He threw a 19-yard TD pass to Alec Pierce for the go-ahead score with 12:13 remaining, scored on a 7-yard run with 2:37 to go and completed a 2-point conversion pass to seal Cincinnati's big win.
“It's huge for us,” coach Luke Fickell said. “It's a little different world for us just because it's a little bit of a spotlight, a little bit of a bull's eye. I'm not saying it's any more of a spotlight or a bull's eye than anyone else who's ranked. But for us as a program it's a little different than what we've experienced and our guys are finding a way to really handle it."
Ohio State 41, Tulsa 20
Freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson's big day put him amid elite company in the Ohio State record book, and it couldn't have come at a better time for his decidedly off-kilter team.
Henderson, in his third game, broke Archie Griffin's 49-year-old freshman rushing record, romping for 277 yards and three touchdowns as No. 9 Ohio State struggled with Tulsa and then managed to pull away late for a 41-20 win on Saturday.
Henderson ran for scores of 5, 48 and 52 yards, which managed to paper over some of the same weaknesses Ohio State showed in the 32-25 upset by Oregon last week that sent the Buckeyes tumbling in the AP Top 25 poll.
Ohio State was supposed to be getting a break in the schedule, the first of two games against lesser opponents that would allow the ironing out of some glaring issues, particularly with the defense. Instead, it got a good tussle.
The Buckeyes (2-1) were not sharp, but Tulsa (0-3) just couldn't match them blow for blow and Henderson, who ran for 69 yards in the first two games combined, broke through with huge plays at critical times. A late interception that Cameron Martinez returned for a 61-yard touchdown made the score look worse than it was for the persistent Golden Hurricane.
Henderson broke a freshman rushing record that has stood since Griffin ran for 239 yards on Sept. 30, 1972, in an Ohio State win over North Carolina. Griffin went on to win the Heisman Trophy in 1974 and '75, the only two-time winner in history.
“I wasn’t expecting something like this, but I have some big goals for myself,” Henderson said. “I got plenty more, so I got to keep working.”
The Ohio State defense, while holding Tulsa to 73 yards on the ground, allowed quarterback Davis Brin to throw for a career-high 428 yards and the team's first two touchdown passes this season. Josh Johnson caught eight passes for a career-high 149 yards.
“We just went toe-to-toe with an exceptional type of team that’s explosive on both sides of the ball,” Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery said.
Michigan State 38, Miami 17
Michigan State spent the week preparing for a fight. That was the analogy that the Spartans used all week, telling each other that their game at Miami would be a grind-it-out bout decided in the later rounds.
Sure enough, it happened.
And the Spartans were the ones throwing the knockout punch.
Payton Thorne passed for 261 yards and four touchdowns, two of those scoring throws going to Jalen Nailor, and Michigan State extended its unbeaten start by topping No. 24 Miami 38-17 on Saturday. The Spartans outscored Miami 21-3 in the fourth quarter to pull away, somehow looking like the fresher, fitter team on a day where the on-field temperature hovered near 100 degrees.
“There was a point in time when we said, ‘Let's finish this thing,'" Thorne said.
Kenneth Walker III rushed for 172 yards and caught a touchdown pass for the Spartans (3-0), who are off to their best start since 2015.
Jayden Reed also had a scoring catch and a touchdown run for Michigan State, which forced four turnovers.
King was 38 of 59 passing — both of them Miami school records — for 388 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also fumbled the ball away once and lost another on a strip-sack in the fourth quarter, plus was shaken up at least twice and needed to leave the field once for evaluation.
“The guy gives everything out there," Miami coach Manny Diaz said of King. “He lays it all on the line for the University of Miami. ... He's hurt, and hurt in a way because he's hurt emotionally. He wants so badly for us to be great and be great on offense. He's such a competitor and he's not going to be satisfied until we are."
King — who rehabbed a torn ACL throughout the offseason and didn't miss a game — said he would get his shoulder examined Sunday, but insisted it was “not too bad."
Charleston Rambo tied a school record with 12 catches for Miami, good for 156 yards and both of the Hurricanes’ touchdowns. Andres Borregales kicked a 55-yard field goal — matching the fourth-longest in school history — for the Hurricanes midway through the fourth, getting them within a touchdown.
Thorne didn’t need long to end their hopes, coming up big with his legs as well on what became the game-sealing drive.
He got 22 yards up the middle on third-and-6 and then fell forward barely far enough — maybe by a chain link, two at the most — on fourth-and-1 with 4:25 left to extend the series.
The effort was worthwhile and one play later, Thorne had Miami fans leaving for the exits in droves. He found a wide-open Nailor for an easy 39-yard score that made it 31-17 and ensured Michigan State would finally beat the Hurricanes for the first time in five tries.
“It was a good team win for us on the road against a good opponent," Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said. “Credit to our entire organization ... everyone had a part in this. We had a lot of challenges that we knew we would have to overcome to get this done."
The Hurricanes (1-2, for the second time in the last three years) were outgained 193-52 in rushing and were minus-4 in the turnover battle.
“We had extreme effort. Effort wasn't a problem," Miami safety Bubba Bolden said. “It was the little things. Little things add up. Undisciplined things."
After expressing frustration all week over not getting red-zone touchdowns — the Hurricanes turned eight such trips into only two TDs in the first two games — Miami left the offense on the field and King hit a wide-open Rambo in the back of the end zone for a 7-3 lead.
Walker caught a 7-yard pass from Thorne with 2:56 left in the half to put Michigan State back on top, 10-7.
The Spartans wouldn’t trail again, then wound up dominating those late rounds to finish it off.
“Physical football," Thorne said. “That was our goal and our focus."
Michigan 63, Northern Illinois 10
A year ago, Michigan fans couldn’t be at the Big House as Rocky Lombardi led Michigan State to a 27-24 upset of the Wolverines.
There were 106,263 of them there on Saturday, and they enjoyed every minute of Lombardi’s return.
Playing for his new school, Northern Illinois, Lombardi threw for 46 yards and an interception in a 63-10 loss. He did throw for one touchdown, but that came with the Huskies down by 60 points in the fourth quarter.
“We were overmatched - that’s a very, very good defense, and a very, very good team,” said Lombardi, who threw for 323 yards and three touchdowns in last year's win. “They run a completely different scheme than a year ago, and they are definitely the best team we're going to play this year.”
Lombardi's defensive teammates weren't having much more luck
The Wolverines (3-0) scored touchdowns on their first nine drives, eight of them on the ground. The 10th drive also included a touchdown run, but it was called back for a holding penalty and Michigan turned the ball over on downs. The Wolverines never punted.
“We were really, really good today, but we know there's always room to improve,” said Blake Corum, who rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns. “When we say we want to play a perfect game, that means going through today's film and fix all of those small mistakes.”
Northern Illinois got its touchdown with 8:28 to play.
“I'm not going to take anything away from Michigan,” Huskies coach Tom Hammock said. “They beat us soundly in all three phases of the game. That's a better football team than us, and that's the bottom line.”
The Huskies (1-2) kicked a field goal on their second possession of the game, but it was already clear they were in major trouble.
“We've given up 113 points in our last two games, and that's a serious problem,” Hammock said. “It's easy to say that's because of the competition we are playing - that's a team built to beat Ohio State - but we need to get better.”
Michigan scored short rushing touchdowns on its first four possessions, two by Hassan Haskins, to take a 28-3 lead in the second quarter.
The Wolverines changed up a bit on the fifth possession, scoring on an 87-yard pass from Cade McNamara to Cornelius Johnson - the third-longest passing play in school history - to lead 35-3 at the half.
The Wolverines switched quarterbacks at halftime, putting in J.J. McCarthy, but he hadn't thrown a pass when Corum scored on a 49-yard run to increase the margin to 42-3. Michigan used six quarterbacks in the game.
“This was a very inspiring day, because this team is playing so hard and putting forth really, really tremendous play,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. “We're getting used to be being this good.”
Minnesota 30, Colorado 0
Thomas Rush's big-play afternoon looked like this: Three tackles, two sacks and assisting fans who fell a short distance near the north end zone after a retaining barrier broke.
The Minnesota defensive lineman was one of several Gophers players and team personnel who came to the rescue when a fence gave way along the Minnesota sideline as the team celebrated following the game. The advertising signs helped brace the short fall — the Gophers mascot was knocked to the ground — and police quickly arrived to assist. No injuries were reported.
An eventful day from start to finish for the Gophers.
Trey Potts ran for three touchdowns, Minnesota’s swarming defense held Colorado to just 63 total yards and the Gophers won their 21st straight nonconference game by beating the Buffaloes 30-0 on Saturday.
“We were all on the same page,” Rush said.
This marked the first time Colorado (1-2) has been shut out at Folsom Field since Nov. 3, 2012, against Stanford. The last nonconference team to shut out Colorado in Boulder was LSU on Sept. 15, 1979.
In addition, it was the first shutout of a Power Five team on the road by Minnesota since Nov. 12, 1977, at Illinois.
“We came in here with incredible focus,” Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck explained. “What our defense did was a wonderful performance.”
Wearing shiny gold helmets, the Gophers defense certainly sparkled. They sacked Colorado QB Brendon Lewis four times and held the Buffaloes offense to no passing plays of more than 15 yards or any runs longer than 10. Colorado had just 7 total yards in the first half and couldn't get anything going in the second half, either. The Buffaloes finished with minus-19 yards on the ground.
Minnesota also forced two turnovers — one on a fumble from Lewis and another when Dimitri Stanley muffed a punt.
The Gophers (2-1) made it a memorable afternoon for Fleck, who was coaching in his 100th career game. He’s now 58-42 overall, including 28-20 in five seasons with Minnesota.
They finished with a 441-63 total-yards edge.
Potts had TD runs of 13, 2 and 3 yards on his way to a 121-yard performance. It was another strong showing since taking over for injured tailback Mohamed Ibrahim, who was using a scooter to move around the sideline with his lower left leg in a green cast. Potts had 178 yards and two scores last weekend.
“We played lights out,” Potts said.
About the only hiccup was the kicking game, where senior Matthew Trickett missed 24- and 46-yard field goals along with an extra point. Trickett connected on a 33-yarder in the fourth quarter to make it 23-0.
Minnesota’s 21 straight nonconference win streak is the longest active one in the nation. The Gophers haven’t lost a game out of conference since Sept. 3, 2015, against TCU. The streak includes 17 regular-season victories and four bowl wins.
The Buffaloes never found an offense that worked for Lewis, who was under constant pressure. He finished 8 of 16 for 55 yards before giving way to freshman Drew Carter in the fourth quarter. There was a scary play late in the fourth when Carter was shoved out of bounds and toppled over a barrier. He quickly returned to the game.
“That was a complete, I would say, beatdown in every way,” Colorado coach Karl Dorrell said. "We’re not the flashiest thing in town right now, and I get that, and we’re going to continue to work and get ourselves better and to get our fan base to be excited again. ... That wasn’t good enough.”
The last time these two teams met was in 1992, when the Buffaloes had an anemic first half on offense before pulling out a 21-20 win in Minneapolis.
Not this time.
“You've just got to look yourself in the mirror as a man, see you got out-physicalled,” Colorado defensive end Carson Wells said. "Come back tomorrow with a better mindset.”
Duke 30, Northwestern 23
Duke scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and did all its scoring in the first half, then held off a Northwestern comeback to earn a 30-23 victory in a non-conference game Saturday afternoon.
“I would like to stop doing what losing teams do," Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said. "Losing teams turn the ball over. Losing teams have self-inflicted wounds. Losing teams give up explosive plays. Losing teams have communication issues. That’s why you lose games. This is not hard. I’m not trying to discredit Duke, but we gift-wrapped it for them.”
The Blue Devils were efficient on both sides of the ball early on, scoring on six of their first eight possessions behind Gunnar Holmberg, who completed 31 of 44 passes for a career-high 314 yards and a touchdown.
“Gunnar is playing pretty dang well. Gunnar wants to win, and Gunnar is a humble and an unselfish player,” Duke coach David Cutcliffe said. “He’s a good thrower. But also, Northwestern did crowd the line of scrimmage. There’s no reason to be hard-headed.”
Meanwhile, the Blue Devils’ defense forced Northwestern (1-2) into a punt or a turnover on its first seven drives.
The Wildcats didn’t score until late in the second quarter, following a change at quarterback. Starter Hunter Johnson threw three interceptions and was relieved by Andrew Marty, who orchestrated a quick scoring drive that covered 75 yards in just six plays.
Northwestern mustered two more touchdown drives, but never quite caught up with Duke (2-1). Marty seemed to be scampering toward another score in the fourth quarter, but had the ball stripped away from him by Duke’s Dewayne Carter on a play that Cutcliffe called “momentum-swinging.”
“That’s one of the first plays I talked about in the locker room,” Cutcliffe said. “Just an amazing effort play. That’s what a captain does. Dewayne stepped up in a huge way.”
Marty was injured on the play and was replaced by South Carolina transfer Ryan Hilinski.
Despite fumbling twice, Mataeo Durant ran for 143 yards for Duke and notched his third straight multi-touchdown game. Jake Bobo notched career-bests in catches and yardage, hauling in 11 of Holmberg’s attempts for 109 yards.
Rutgers 45, Delaware 13
Three games into the season, Rutgers found its big-play offense.
Noah Vedral threw for two touchdowns and Isaih Pacheco ran for two more as the Scarlet Knights defeated Delaware 45-13 Saturday for its first 3-0 start since 2012.
Vedral found Bo Melton on a 28-yard touchdown pass on his opening possession. He hit Brandon Sanders on a 62-yarder for the other TD in helping the Scarlet Knights take 35-10 half lead over their FCS opponent.
Vedral said offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson pushed the group in practice.
“It’s the little things; the little things,” said Vedral, who was 21 of 25 for 323 yards. “We were close here and we were close there, kind of keeping us from kind of reaching this explosive potential that we always felt we had. So really big day for us to kind of put the pieces together and to see it come together on the field.”
The statistics were impressive. Rutgers had a season-high 497 yards in total offense and didn't turn the ball over for the third straight game.
“I think any time you perform efficiently like that, that would help anybody’s confidence,” coach Greg Schiano said of Vedral. “Noah doesn’t lack for confidence, though. He’s a very confident guy because he prepares so well.”
Pacheco tallied on runs of 20 and 7 yards, while Aaron Young plowed into the end zone from 6 yards out for the Big Ten Conference team. Aron Cruickshank excited the crowd of 40,129 with a 62-yard punt return for a touchdown.
Nolan Henderson threw a 1-yard TD pass to Thyrick Pitts for the Blue Hens of the Colonial Athletic Conference. Ryan Coe had field goals of 53 and 41 yards for Delaware (2-1).
Henderson, who limped off the field in the third quarter, finished 11 of 20 for 98 yards. He was sacked five times. Dejoun Lee ran for 121 yards, with his 71-yard sideline scamper setting up the TD. The Blue Hens ran for 159 yards, including the 42 yards lost on the sacks.
Delaware coach Danny Rocco said he expected his team to play better, but he was satisfied with their effort. He also had no regrets about scheduling an FBS opponent.
“These are games our student athletes want to compete in,” Rocco said. “Every now and then, you kind of dial it up just right. And you have an opportunity to take the game deep into the fourth quarter, and every now and then you find a way to win one. I was hopeful to do that today, and I’m disappointed that we were not able it.”
The three wins matched Rutgers' (3-6) total in 2020 when Schiano returned for a second stint. He led the Scarlet Knights to six bowl appearances between 2001-11.
Rutgers had a Scarlet Knight waving a sword ride into SHI Stadium on a horse about 10 minutes before kickoff. It's been done for years.
It appeared to be a different horse from last year and this time the animal got a little skittish entering the stadium. The rider eventually had to restrain it to prevent it from knocking over some band members who lined to welcome the horse and the team.