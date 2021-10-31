Big Ten roundup: No. 8 Michigan State hands Jim Harbaugh, No. 6 Michigan another big-game defeat

Kenneth Walker earned the right to stump for Heisman Trophy votes and humbly refused, shaking off questions about the coveted award as if they were linebackers trying to tackle him.
Walker ran for 197 yards and five touchdowns, helping No. 8 Michigan State top No. 6 Michigan 37-33 for a thrilling comeback win on Saturday.
“I don't feel like it was a Heisman moment," said Walker, who started the day leading the nation in rushing and finished it with 1,194 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns. “But it was just a great team win."
The Wake Forest transfer had a lot to do with it.
The Spartans (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) trailed by nine at halftime and 30-14 with 6:47 left in the third quarter before rallying as Walker boosted his chances of being selected college football's most outstanding player.
Walker’s fifth touchdown — a 23-yard run — lifted the Spartans to a 37-33 lead with 5:08 remaining. He had 8.6 yards a carry, an average that spiked thanks to his 58-yard touchdown that helped the Spartans pull into a 30-all tie early in the fourth quarter.
“This was a huge stage, the whole world was watching, and you got a chance to see what type of player he is," coach Mel Tucker said. “Any recognition he's getting for Heisman consideration is well deserved."
The Wolverines (7-1, 4-1) forced a final punt and had the ball at their 33 with 1:15 and no timeouts left.
After a roughing-the-passer penalty gave them the ball at midfield, Michigan State cornerback Charles Brantley sealed the victory by picking off a floating pass from Cade McNamara.
“This one stings," McNamara said. “We have to respond. Our backs are against the wall now."
McNamara threw for 383 yards and two touchdowns, but his interception was costly, as was freshman quarterback J.J. McCarthy's lost fumble on an attempted handoff in the fourth quarter.
“That exchange didn’t go smoothly," said Harbaugh, who said McNamara was “working through something," when he the freshman replaced him.
The rivals were on the same field with 7-0 or better records for the first time, matching up as top-10 teams for the first time since 1964.
Michigan State's win puts the program in contention for the Big Ten conference championship and potentially a spot in the College Football Playoff.
“We're in the hunt," Tucker said.
Michigan's loss leaves Jim Harbaugh with a 3-4 record against Michigan State as a coach, putting even more pressure on him to earn his first victory against No. 5 Ohio State next month.
The Spartans had some calls and reviews go their way, including one that overturned Payton Thorne's fumble late in the first half that Aidan Hutchinson recovered in the end zone, but Harbaugh refused to publicly lash out.
“I made my thoughts known throughout the game," he said.
The Wolverines started strong, leading 23-14 after an entertaining first half and by 16 points in the third quarter.
On their first drive, McNamara threw a 93-yard touchdown pass to former East Lansing High School star Andrel Anthony. After Thorne’s second interception, the Wolverines settled for the first of four Jake Moody field goals and a 10-0 lead late in the first quarter.
Walker bounced a run to the outside, finding a hole to sprint through for a 27-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter.
Tucker went for it on fourth-and-1 near midfield and Thorne's play-action pass to Jalen Nailor set up Walker's 8-yard TD run and a 14-13 lead.
Anthony caught a 17-yard TD pass and Moody kicked a 35-yarder in the final seconds of the first half. McNamara tacked on another TD pass in the third, finding Mike Sainristil for a 19-yarder that made it 30-14 with 6:47 left.
Tucker went for it again on fourth down late in the third as Thorne threw a 28-yard pass to Jayden Reed to set up Walker's third touchdown.
Michigan State was 0 for 7 on third down until converting three straight on one drive, including Walker's 58-yard touchdown run.
No. 5 Ohio State 33, No. 20 Penn State 24
Facing adversity for the first time in more than a month, Ohio State showed off the mettle the Buckeyes believe they'll need to get through the rest of a rugged Big Ten schedule.
TreVeyon Henderson ran for 152 yards on a season-high 28 carries and No. 5 Ohio State made just enough long plays and short field goals to hold off No. 20 Penn State 33-24 on Saturday night.
The Buckeyes (7-1, 5-0 Big Ten) finally finished off the Nittany Lions (5-3, 2-3) on Noah Ruggles' fourth field goal, a 26-yarder with 2:41 left to make it a nine-point lead.
Three days before the first College Football Playoff rankings, the Buckeyes like where they stand.
"We weren't trying to get style points against Penn State," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “That's not how it works.”
Coming off an ugly nine-overtime loss at home to Illinois, Penn State looked more like the team that had climbed into the top five before losing to Iowa in a game where quarterback Sean Clifford was injured.
“I thought we were more physical, broke some tackles, made some people miss things like that,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “We’ve got to continue to build on it.”
Clifford looked healthy and sharp, going 35 for 52 for 361 yards and a touchdown after a tentative performance last week. Still, the Nittany Lions lost their third straight to fall out of contention in the Big Ten East.
“I feel like I could have done so much more to change the outcome,” said Clifford, an Ohio native.
"We’re being tested right now," he added.
Ohio State had hardly been tested since losing to Oregon in Week 2. Against Penn State, the Buckeyes played a lot like they did against the Ducks: struggling to finish drives and get off the field on third down.
The Buckeyes are tied for first in the East Division with unbeaten Michigan State, which defeated No. 6 Michigan in a thriller earlier Saturday. Ohio State finishes the season with consecutive games against the Spartans and Wolverines.
“College football right now, it’s about surviving and moving on,” Day said.
The highest-scoring team in the country was held out of the end zone for the first 26 minutes before two explosive plays in the span of about 1:24 gave Ohio State the lead.
C.J. Stroud floated a pass Chris Olave ran down for a 38-yard touchdown to make it 10-7 with 3:48 left in the first half.
Stroud finished with 305 yards passing.
Penn State responded by moving quickly into Ohio State territory, but Clifford was sandwiched by ends Tyreke Smith and Zach Harrison and the ball came loose. Jerron Cage scooped it up and sprinted untouched 57 yards for a touchdown to make it 17-7.
Harrison's reaction when he saw Cage cruising toward the end zone? “What? Is he running for the score?”
Day laughed, pointing out Cage's shaky ball security.
"He was carrying it like a loaf of bread," Day said.
The 305-pound Cage was feted by teammates on the sideline with water and waving hands and towels to cool him off as he caught his breath.
Penn State tied it at 17 in the third quarter on a 2-yard TD run on direct snap to star receiver Jahan Dotson.
Henderson, after a false start on the goal line that forced Ohio State to settle for a field goal on its previous possession, ripped off a 68-yard run to setup a 1-yard scoring plunge by the fabulous freshman. That made it 27-17 with 3:35 left in the third.
“It was tough,” Henderson said “That was a physical game, but I stayed the course. We stayed the course.”
Penn State came right back with another long TD drive, finished off with Keyvone Lee's 1-yard run to make it 27-24 heading into the fourth quarter.
Cam Brown's interception in Penn State territory set up a 25-yard field goal by Ruggles to make it 30-24 with 4:03 left.
“These type of games are definitely needed when you go into this Big Ten play, especially this year, a lot of Big Ten teams are great,” Stroud said.
Rutgers 20, Illinois 14
Noah Vedral threw for 138 yards and rushed for a touchdown to lead Rutgers past Illinois 20-14 on Saturday.
Isaih Pacheco rushed 21 times for 91 yards and Kyle Monangai ran 15 times for 77 yards and a touchdown for Rutgers (4-4, 1-4 Big Ten).
Brandon Peters, starting for the injured Art Sitkowski, was 14 of 19 passing for 190 yards and two touchdowns for Illinois (3-6, 2-4), including a 52-yard TD pass to Isaiah Williams. Williams caught 3 passes for 67 yards and the touchdown. Daniel Barker caught 2 passes for 47 yards and a touchdown.
Chase Brown carried 18 times for 67 yards for the Illini.
Illinois only managed 107 yards on the ground against Rutgers after racking up 357 last week in a stunning 9-overtime win against then-No. 7 Penn State.
“I thought today was huge," Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said. “After a team that really ran the ball well a week ago, to be able to stop the run was huge.”
Schiano said he saw improvement in his defense.
“If you can be a great tackle team, you can play great defense,” he said. “We weren’t great tackling today, but we were much better than we were a week ago, and that’s what's got to continue to improve.”
Rutgers put the game away in the second half. Vedral ran it in from 15 yards out early in the fourth quarter to give the Scarlet Knights a 17-14 lead. Valentino Ambrosio kicked a 25-yard field goal with 3:58 left in the game to make the score 20-14.
Illinois was unable to muster much on offense in the second half after leading 14-10 at the half.
“It's very discouraging,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. “We can't seem to play a four-quarter game at home for some reason. And that's one-hundred percent my responsibility. We came out in the second half and laid an egg. My fault.”
Rutgers quarteback Vedral left the game early in the first quarter with an unspecified injury and was replaced by Cole Snyder. Vedral returned midway through the second quarter after spending several minutes in the injury tent.
Rutgers scored first on a 7-yard run by Monangai that capped a 10-play, 61-yard drive that saw three personal foul penalties resulting from a brief scrum between players.
Illinois scored with 10:13 left in the first half on a 52-yard pass from Peters to Williams to make the score 7-7.
“I thought BP (Peters) this past week had his best week of preparation of the year,” Bielema said. “But that all gets lost in defeat, unfortunately.”
The Scarlet Knights took a 10-7 lead with 5:42 left in the half on a 35-yard field goal by Ambrosia.
Illinois answered with a 26-yard touchdown pass from Peters to Barker to make the score 14-10 at the half.
Maryland 38, Indiana 35
Taulia Tagovailoa and Maryland can still move the ball through the air, even after a couple big injuries on the receiving corps.
Tagovailoa threw for 419 yards and two touchdowns, and the Terrapins snapped their three-game losing streak with a 38-35 victory over Indiana on Saturday. Maryland is without receivers Dontay Demus and Jeshaun Jones, lost to season-ending injuries earlier this month, but Tagovailoa still had the program's biggest passing game since 1993.
“It just feels good to win,” Tagovailoa said. “The stats, and all that stuff, obviously it comes with it.”
The Terrapins (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten) trailed 17-14 after a 66-yard touchdown run by Indiana's Stephen Carr in the third, but Maryland answered with two touchdown drives before the quarter was over.
Challen Faamatau put the Terps ahead with a 1-yard scoring run, and then Tagovailoa connected with Carlos Carriere for a 14-yard touchdown that made it 28-17.
Tagovailoa's second TD pass came in the final quarter on a 45-yard catch-and-run by Carriere. Then Donaven McCulley threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Peyton Hendershot for the Hoosiers (2-6, 0-5), and a 2-point conversion made it 35-28.
Joseph Petrino made a 41-yard field goal with 1:20 remaining to make it a 10-point game. McCulley's 8-yard touchdown pass to Hendershot made it 38-35 with 1:00 to play, but Maryland recovered the ensuing onside kick.
“We prepare for a four-quarter game, and today it was,” Terrapins coach Michael Locksley said. “It didn't have to be, but it was.”
Tagovailoa passed for the third-most yards in Maryland history, and the most since Scott Milanovich threw for a school-record 498 against Virginia Tech in 1993.
Tagovailoa and the Terrapins won their first four games this season before blowout losses to Iowa and Ohio State and a road defeat against Minnesota. They got back on track in their homecoming game against the struggling Hoosiers.
Maryland scored touchdowns on its first two drives, on 1-yard runs by Tayon Fleet-Davis and Faamatau. Petrino missed a 40-yard kick that would have made it 17-0, and Indiana drove the other way and scored on a 1-yard run by Carr.
The game bogged down a bit after that. Indiana blocked a punt and took over at the Maryland 13, but came away with no points. A sack and a penalty forced the Hoosiers to try a 42-yard field goal, which Charles Campbell missed.
Campbell made up for that when he made a 55-yarder in the final seconds of the half to make it 14-10.
The long run by Carr gave Indiana its first lead of the game, but it was brief.
“Had a chance after we took the lead on that big run by Stephen, and two straight scoring drives just killed us,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said. “The kids didn’t quit, they kept fighting. We needed to get one more stop, and we didn’t get any takeaways.”
With Michael Penix Jr. and Jack Tuttle injured, McCulley played quarterback for the Hoosiers. The freshman was 14 of 25 for 242 yards and two TDs.
“I think it was the whole team coming together,” Hendershot said. “We have a freshman quarterback and it made the team come together and play harder. I feel like we had great energy. We came out early and were sluggish, but we didn’t lay down.”
Purdue 28, Nebraska 23
Purdue didn't let a bad performance in its previous game carry over to the next one.
Aidan O’Connell threw for two touchdowns, Purdue intercepted four of Adrian Martinez’s passes, and the Boilermakers beat Nebraska 28-23 on Saturday.
Purdue (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) bounced back from last week’s home loss to Wisconsin to move within one win of bowl eligibility for the first time in four years.
“We know we didn't play good last week,” O'Connell said. “It was probably our worst game of the season offensively. So we knew we could play better. It wasn't like we were pondering if we can play football. We know we can play good football.”
Nebraska (3-6, 1-5) lost its third straight game and would have to win out against Ohio State, Wisconsin and Iowa to get to a bowl for the first time in five years.
The Huskers entered the game as a touchdown favorite, and the loss is certain to ratchet up the pressure another notch on fourth-year coach Scott Frost.
Nebraska was coming off an open date following its 30-23 loss at Minnesota and had two touchdowns and a field goal on its first four possessions. But the Huskers fell flat coming out of halftime.
“We’ve just got to play better,” Frost said. “We’re a good team. We’re not a great team talent-wise. A team shouldn’t need me to motivate them all the time. That’s my job. That’s what I do. A great team doesn’t need a coach to motivate them all the time.
“We got them ready to play. I thought they came out ready to play in the first half. I don’t think they were not ready to play in the second half. We just stubbed our toe again a few times and made too many mistakes and got beat.”
Purdue held on after Nebraska scored with 1:44 left on Martinez’s 12-yard pass to Rahmir Johnson. The Huskers failed to convert a 2-point try, and the Boilermakers ran out the clock after recovering the onside kick.
It was a solid bounce-back for the Boilermakers, who knocked off a then-No. 2 Iowa 24-7 on the road before committing five turnovers and allowing 297 yards rushing in a 30-13 home loss to the Badgers on Oct. 23.
“For our guys to respond the way they did after a tough loss against a really good team,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. “This might be the most proud I've been of our team.”
O’Connell completed 34 of 45 passes for 233 yards and threw short second-half touchdowns to Milton Wright and Jackson Anthrop to wipe out a 17-14 halftime deficit.
Martinez played one of his worst games, completing 14 of 29 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns. He passed for 104 yards on his final series — a holding penalty made the field longer on the 94-yard drive — and his four interceptions were a career high.
Nebraska had 36 yards and one first down in the second half before getting the ball with 5:45 to play and down 11 points.
By then, most of the fans were heading for the exits — a rare sight at Memorial Stadium.
“I’m grateful to the fans. I’m grateful to coach at my alma mater,” Frost said. “I’m impatient to have these games turn out a different way. I was just as frustrated as them in the second half.”
Minnesota 41, Northwestern 14
Mar’Keise Irving ran for two touchdowns and a career-high 110 yards and Justin Walley scooped up a fumble and ran 25 yards for a score as Minnesota defeated Northwestern 41-14 Saturday.
Tanner Morgan threw for 134 yards and ran for a touchdown and Ky Thomas added 106 yards on 21 carries as Minnesota (6-2, 4-1 Big Ten) improved to 3-0 on the road.
Already thin at running back with season-ending injuries to Mohamed Ibrahim and Trey Potts, Minnesota's Bryce Williams suffered a lower leg injury, putting pressure on Irving, a freshman, and Thomas, a redshirt freshman.
Williams' status is unknown as he undergoes tests.
“Everybody knows we're going to run the football. I don't think that is a secret. I don't think we're catching anyone off guard by that,” Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said.
Thomas was banged up early in the game but returned. The Gophers' depth chart has taken so much of a hit that Fleck experimented with linebacker Derik LeCaptain at running back. LeCaptain had a 24-yard run for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
“Bryce went down today, Ky was done for a while and we were down to Bucko (Irving) and we had Derik (LeCaptain) on deck. Again, those are the cards we're dealt,” Fleck said.
Before it could get its offense untracked Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald pulled starter Ryan Hilinski. Andrew Marty finished 10 of 16 for the Wildcats (3-5, 1-4) and threw a pair of touchdown passes.
Fitzgerald would not name a starter going forward.
“We have to help him (Marty) a little bit more, we had more drops in the second half than we had in a long time and those are opportunities for first downs and being able to sustain drives," Fitzgerald said. "I thought he gave us a spark and that was encouraging. So who is going to be our quarterback for next week? We will work through that.”
The Gophers never trailed after opening the game with a 13-play, 67-yard drive capped by a 26-yard field goal by Matthew Trickett.
On the next play from scrimmage, Hilinski completed a pass to Malik Washington, who was stripped by Mariano Sori-Marin and Walley picked up the loose ball and scored.
Minnesota held Northwestern to a three-and-out and capitalized with another field goal from Trickett for a 13-0 first-quarter lead.
Marty came in during an 11-play 75-yard drive and capped it with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Evan Hull, who accounted for 50 yards of total offense on the drive.
The Gophers answered on their next possession with Irving scoring from the 3.
Trailing 20-7 late in the first half, Northwestern got a key defensive stop when Coco Azema tipped a Morgan pass and Brandon Joseph made a diving catch in the end zone for the interception.
Morgan had an 18-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.
Marty threw a late, 17-yard touchdown pass to Berkeley Holman.