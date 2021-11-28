Big Ten roundup: No. 6 Michigan pounds No. 2 Ohio State, giving Jim Harbaugh 1st win against Buckeyes

ANN ARBOR, Mich. —
Jim Harbaugh got the win he wanted perhaps as desperately as any coach in sports.
Hassan Haskins matched a school record with five rushing touchdowns and Aidan Hutchinson had three sacks to break a single-season program mark, helping No. 6 Michigan finally beat No. 2 Ohio State 42-27 Saturday to give Harbaugh his first win as a coach against the Buckeyes.
“It feels like the best one," Harbaugh said.
The Wolverines clinched the Big Ten East and will play in the conference title game next week with playoff hopes in hand after snapping an eight-game losing streak to Ohio State.
“It feels like the beginning," Harbaugh said.
Michigan (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten, No. 5 CFP) advanced to the conference championship for the first time. The Wolverines now have a chance to win a Big Ten title for the first time since 2004 and a national championship for the first time since 1997.
Harbaugh has been dissed and dismissed as a coach long on hype and short on substance over his first six seasons with his alma mater, but he earned a win that should quiet at least most of his critics.
“I’m so happy to be a part of his first win, and to have a top-five game at home," Hutchinson said. “He was just so happy.”
Minutes after the game, long-suffering fans filled the Big House turf to celebrate a rare win in the storied series and they were in no rush to leave as music blared.
“Watching the snow fall and the crowd rush rush onto the field was truly a surreal moment," said Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, who was 13 of 19 for 159 yards with an interception.
Ohio State had a school-record winning streak in the rivalry, taking 15 of 16 to turn The Game into its game.
The Buckeyes (10-2, 8-1) blew their chances to continue their dominance with 10 penalties, many before the snap, and because they simply could not stop Michigan's running game.
“I feel awful,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “I just got done talking to the team, and when you work this game 365 days out of the year and you come up short, it’s a failure. It hurts. It hurts a lot."
Harbaugh clearly had his team ready to beat the Buckeyes.
After Harbaugh's pay was slashed in his new deal last winter in part because of his lack of success against the Buckeyes, he reshaped his coaching staff again and renamed a running-heavy period of practice the “Beat Ohio," drill for to add another layer of focus on the rivalry.
It seemed to work.
Haskins had 169 yards rushing on 28 carries, scoring a go-ahead touchdown late in the second half and four more after halftime to pad Michigan's lead.
“It's an amazing feeling, I want to thank each and every one of my linemen," Haskins said.
Blake Corum returned from a two-plus game absence to run six times for 87 yards, helping the Wolverines gain a total of 297 yards on a ground against a rival that has pushed them around for much of this century.
“It was dominant," Harbaugh acknowledged. “There was continual movement up front by the guys.”
The Buckeyes could not disagree.
“You have to stop the run in a Big Ten game,” Ohio State safety Bryson Shaw said. “It’s embarrassing.”
Harbaugh also seemed to out coach Day, who had not lost a Big Ten game until Saturday, by sprinkling in some surprise plays such as a slot-around with A.J. Henning running for a 14-yard TD to cap the game-opening 10-play, 75-yard drive and calling a flea flicker later in the game that fooled Ohio State.
Ohio State's high-powered offense seemed rattled against Michigan's new-look defense with first-year coordinator Mike Macdonald making all the right moves. Hutchinson, who set a single-season school record with 13 sacks, was in the backfield all day.
“Definitely should be in strong consideration for the Heisman Trophy," Harbaugh said.
C.J. Stroud was 34 of 49 for 394 with two touchdowns, including a 25-yard pass to Garrett Wilson that gave the Buckeyes a 10-7 lead early in the second quarter. The Buckeyes turned it over on downs on their last possession, failing to protect Stroud. He was sacked four times, doubling the total from any other game this season.
“People are probably going to hate me for it, but I know in my heart I put up everything," Stroud said.
After Harbaugh's news conference, he was met by athletic director Warde Manuel.
“You hit a home run," Manuel told Harbaugh.
The Wolverines and Buckeyes were pushing, shoving and talking in the tunnel at halftime. The emotions spilled out onto the field many times.
As Michigan receiver Roman Wilson lay in the end zone, he grabbed the left leg of cornerback Cameron Brown, who responded by ripping Wilson's helmet off and getting called for unsportsmanlike conduct.
That set off a scrum that officials and coaches were able to contain.
“These guys have been disrespecting us, stepping on our jerseys, talking about hanging 100 on us," Hutchinson said.
No. 12 Michigan State 30, Penn State 27
Michigan State was unfazed by injuries, illness, snowy conditions and an embarrassing loss the previous week.
The Spartans put all that behind them and finished the regular season on a high note.
Payton Thorne threw two touchdown passes and ran for another to lead No. 12 Michigan State to a 30-27 victory over Penn State on Saturday.
Kennett Walker III rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries as the Spartans (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) bounced back from last week's 56-7 loss to Ohio State. Michigan State finished undefeated at home for the first time since 2015.
“At the end of the day, it really comes down to mental and physical toughness,” coach Mel Tucker said. “That's a big part of it.”
Sean Clifford threw three touchdown passes, two to Jahan Dotson, for the Nittany Lions (7-5, 4-5). Penn State closed out the regular season with five losses in its last seven games.
“Overall, I thought that we did a decent job of containing (Walker) for most of the game. But there were critical stops that we needed at important times throughout the game that we weren't able to make,” Penn State coach James Franklin said.
Walker was questionable to play after leaving the Ohio State game early due to an ankle injury. He instead took on a workhorse role.
“After the Ohio State game we watched the film and then it was like, ‘On to the next,’ ” Walker said. “It's just how we've done it all season.”
Daequan Hardy’s 27-yard interception return for a touchdown put Penn State up 20-17. Thorne’s 1-yard plunge late in the third quarter gave the Spartans a 23-20 advantage.
Thorne connected with Jayden Reed on a 20-yard scoring pass on a fourth-and-15 with 5:10 left to give Michigan State some cushion.
Reed made a leaping grab over a defender.
“He comes up with big plays every week, it seems,” Tucker said. “Fourth- down conversions are a big part of the game.”
Clifford threw to Parker Washington for a 15-yard TD in the final minute. He passed for 313 yards but the running game was limited to 61 yards on 26 carries.
“We tried to mix in the run game all day long,” Franklin said. “Obviously, we weren't able to run the ball consistently enough.”
The Spartans scored touchdowns on their first two possessions, including a 99-yard drive, and led 17-14 at halftime.
Walker was named one of three finalists for both for the Maxwell Award and the Doak Walker Award on Tuesday. The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the college player of the year, while the Doak Walker Award is given to the nation’s premier running back.
He added to his resume on Saturday with 138 rushing yards, giving him 1,636 yards for the season. He added his 18th rushing touchdown this season. He did that on a snow-covered field that limited his options.
“It's harder to cut, so you know you've got to get the tough yards between the lines,” he said.
Penn State dealt with major flu issues in its program during its last game, a 28-0 win over Rutgers. It was the Spartans' turn this time, though most of their regulars suited up.
“We had to shuffle some lineups during the week,” Tucker said. “We weren't exactly sure who was going to answer the bell but we knew the guys would play if they could. And we knew we'd get everything that they had.”
Penn State's Dotson caught eight passes for 137 yards and two scores. He finished the regular season with 91 receptions for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Purdue 44, Indiana 7
Quarterback Aidan O'Connell started his Purdue career as a walk-on.
He may have closed it out Saturday with an unforgettable performance.
The fifth-year senior matched his career high by throwing for four touchdowns, helping the Boilermakers set a single-season team record for completions and bringing back the Old Oaken Bucket for the first time in three years with a 44-7 victory over rival Indiana.
“He stands in there, makes throws, sees things and has distributed it pretty dang well good the last few games," coach Jeff Brohm said. “He's come this far through some of our help but really it's a credit to him and his work ethic."
O'Connell has been sensational lately, throwing 15 TD passes and no interceptions in the last five games — leading Purdue to four wins. That run has given the Boilermakers (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten) their highest single-season victory total since 2006, their first Bucket win since 2018 and their most lopsided in the rivalry since a 62-10 victory in the late Joe Tiller's final game as Purdue coach.
With one game left this season, and perhaps another season also in 2022, O'Connell now holds the school's single-season and career records for completion percentage at 73.5% and 69.3%, respectively.
He got plenty of help from his teammates in the annual rivalry, which was canceled twice last season because of COVID-19. This time, the traditional themes returned — big plays, hard hits, loud chants and plenty of penalties on a rainy, windy afternoon that eventually gave way to clearing skies as night fell over cold, sold out Ross-Ade Stadium. And the Boilermakers wasted no time rushing to reclaim the prized trophy.
“It was a great day to be a Boilermaker," Brohm said, citing some wins by other Purdue teams Saturday. “It’s a big win. We challenged our guy to come out and play a better second half. We thought we were a little sloppy in the first half and we did."
For Indiana (2-10, 0-9), it was more frustration in a season full of disappointment. The Hoosiers lost their final eight games and finished their first winless season in league play since 2011.
“We've got to make sure we fix the things that are part of the problem of how this occurred," coach Tom Allen said. “I thought there was a lot of execution things that hurt us, like the snap over (quarterback Grant Gremel's) head. But the buck stops with me."
Purdue took control quickly when Zach Horvath opened the scoring with 1-yard TD plunge. Indiana tied the score on a 2-yard run from Donaven McCulley and then O'Connell was off and throwing.
He broke the tie with a 24-yard TD pass to Paul Piferi early in the second quarter and broke open the game with TD throws on Purdue's first two second-half possessions — 21 yards to Jackson Anthrop and 5 yards to T.J. Sheffield — to make it 31-7.
Indiana never recovered.
O'Connell finished 26 of 31 with 278 yards while David Bell had six catches for 79 yards and one score in what could also be his final home game. Bell, a junior, is considered a top NFL prospect.
Maryland 40, Rutgers 16
Shortly after securing their first bowl berth since 2016, Maryland players and coaches gathered in the end zone with a massive video screen at SHI Stadium behind them and took a team photograph with the score of their 40-16 win over Rutgers showing.
Coach Michael Locksley called it a Christmas Card photo players could send in less than a month. It was more than that. It was a sign Maryland (6-6, 3-6 ) is turning the corner in the Big Ten Conference.
“I came here to build a program that our former players and all of our fans could be really, really proud of,” said Locksley, who was hired for the 2019 season. “This is just one step. We talked about taking the next step and that’s being bowl eligible now. The next step for us is to build upon what we’ve established, the culture, the identity. We have young players that I think give us a bright future.”
Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is basis of that future. He threw three touchdowns, ran for another and grabbed the school's single-season record for passing yards in the biggest game of the year for both teams.
“It means so much to get to a bowl game as a team,” Tagovailoa said. “We wanted to be the team that did it, not next year's team. We wanted to be the team that started that.”
Maryland was certainly deserving of its in the one-side won over Rutgers (5-7, 2-7) that sent the Scarlet Knights to their 19th straight loss at home against a Big Ten opponent.
The setback was obviously a disappointment for Rutgers' fans, but coach Greg Schiano said the team at least was playing a meaningful game in November. That has not been the case between 2016-19. Rutgers last played in a bowl game in 2014.
“It’s important that we all recognize that we are growing we are building,” said Schiano, whose eight wins over the past two seasons are one less than the team had between 2016-19.
Halfback Tayon Fleet-Davis also had a big-day with a bowl-bid on the line, rushing for a career-best 152 yards and two touchdowns as the Terps had 575 yards in total offense. Fleet-Davis scored on runs of 13 and 2 yards in the fourth quarter.
“You know, I’ve been here since 2017, I’m a fifth year senior so so this is my first time bowling and I’m still still in shock,” Fleet-Davis said. “I just can’t believe it. I’m ready for it and I can’t wait to experience, and I’m also excited that my team get experience this, too, especially the young guys.”
Tagovailoa had touchdown passes of 25 and 11 yards to Corey Dyches and 38 yards to Brian Cobbs in getting the Terps bowl eligible. He also tallied on a 10-yard run as Maryland opened a 20-2 halftime lead and never looked back.
Tagovailoa finished 21 of 30 for 312 yards. The yardage gave him 3,595 yards, breaking the Terps' single-season record of 3,499 set by Scott Milanovich in 1993.
After taking the final snap, Tagovailoa chest bumped with receiver Rakim Jarrett, who had seven catches for 111 yards as the Terps ended a three-game losing streak.
The Scarlet Knights got second-half touchdown runs of 1 yard from Johnny Langan and 3 yards from Aaron Young.. Kessawn Abraham returned a blocked PAT attempt 85 yards for the other two points. Maryland's defense stopped Rutgers twice on downs inside its 3-yard line, once in each half.
Illinois 47, Northwestern 14
Brandon Peters threw for 242 yards and a touchdown and Illinois rolled over Big Ten rival Northwestern in Champaign, Ill.
Peters also threw an interception. Chase Brown rushed 14 times for 112 yards and a touchdown, Josh McCray carried 12 times for 42 yards and a score. Isaiah Williams and Daniel Barker also scored rushing touchdowns for the Illini. Williams also caught seven passes for 113 yards and a touchdown.