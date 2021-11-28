Big Ten roundup: No. 6 Michigan pounds No. 2 Ohio State, giving Jim Harbaugh 1st win against Buckeyes

Shortly after securing their first bowl berth since 2016, Maryland players and coaches gathered in the end zone with a massive video screen at SHI Stadium behind them and took a team photograph with the score of their 40-16 win over Rutgers showing.

Coach Michael Locksley called it a Christmas Card photo players could send in less than a month. It was more than that. It was a sign Maryland (6-6, 3-6 ) is turning the corner in the Big Ten Conference.

“I came here to build a program that our former players and all of our fans could be really, really proud of,” said Locksley, who was hired for the 2019 season. “This is just one step. We talked about taking the next step and that’s being bowl eligible now. The next step for us is to build upon what we’ve established, the culture, the identity. We have young players that I think give us a bright future.”

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is basis of that future. He threw three touchdowns, ran for another and grabbed the school's single-season record for passing yards in the biggest game of the year for both teams.

“It means so much to get to a bowl game as a team,” Tagovailoa said. “We wanted to be the team that did it, not next year's team. We wanted to be the team that started that.”