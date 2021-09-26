Big Ten roundup: No. 19 Michigan hangs on to beat Rutgers, Bowling Green stuns Minnesota

Henderson, who broke the school's single-game freshman rushing record last week — and in the following days picked up endorsement deals with a fast-food restaurant and a Columbus car dealer that netted him a used Camaro — continued to blossom as the next potential Ohio State star.

He averaged 11.6 yards per carry before leaving with the Buckeyes leading 38-7 at the half. He's averaging 9.5 yards per carry and has six touchdowns in the first four games.

Master Teague III rushed for two second-half touchdowns, and Evan Pryor added another one late.

Ohio State (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) has struggled defensively in the first three weeks, and Akron quarterback DJ Irons exploited some holes to give the Zips (1-4) an early lead. But that didn't last long. Irons was sacked four times and intercepted twice in the first half, including a 46-yard pick-six by Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman.

“I do feel a little bit like in that first series on both sides we were kind of feeling our way around,” Day said. “And then all of a sudden we kick-started and kind of got rolling and played with confidence the rest of the game.”

Haskell Garrett had three of Ohio's State's eight sacks in the game.