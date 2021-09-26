Big Ten roundup: No. 19 Michigan hangs on to beat Rutgers, Bowling Green stuns Minnesota

No. 19 Michigan found out, almost the hard way, that its running game can be slowed down.
Hassan Haskins ran for touchdowns the first two times the Wolverines had the ball to help them take a 17-point lead, but the undefeated team had to hold on to beat Rutgers 20-13 on Saturday.
“Gritty game," coach Jim Harbaugh said. “It wasn’t pretty, but when they start making a space for pretty on the scoreboard then we’ll worry about that."
Michigan (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) opened conference play by running the ball on its first seven snaps and Harbaugh's conservative game plan almost cost him. After leading 20-3 at halftime, the Wolverines failed to pick up a first down on their first four possessions in the second half.
“We just couldn’t really find a rhythm and that’s the first time that’s happened when I’ve been in the game," quarterback Cade McNamara said.
The Scarlet Knights (3-1, 0-1) rallied from a 17-point, third-quarter deficit to pull within seven early in the fourth quarter, but Valentino Ambrosio missed a short field goal. On their next possession, they turned it over on downs and fell to 1 of 4 on fourth down.
“We’re going to be aggressive," Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said. “We’re not here to be close."
Michigan ended its drought without a first down late in the fourth quarter to set up a 47-yard field goal and a chance to earn a two-score lead, but Jake Moody missed it.
That gave Rutgers the ball with 1:49 left and no timeouts. Two snaps later, quarterback Noah Vedral fumbled for his team's first turnover of the season to seal the defeat.
“We certainly had our opportunity to win the game, and that’s what hurt," Schiano said. “Nobody’s here for moral victories. We came here to win the game, and that’s what we fully expected to do."
Michigan entered the game averaging 350.3 yards rushing to lead the nation and was held to just 112 yards on the ground. Blake Corum was limited to 68 yards — half his average — on 21 attempts and Haskins ran for just 41 yards on 12 carries. McNamara was 9 of 16 for 163 yards passing for the Wolverines, missing some open receivers including one in the end zone.
“We know that’s not going to get the job done," McNamara said. “We have to get better for sure."
Isaih Pacheco had 107 yards rushing for the Scarlet Knights, who won their first three games for the first time since 2012. Vedral was 18 of 31 for 156 yards with a touchdown pass to Aaron Young in the third quarter, starting the comeback that fell short.
Bowling Green 14, Minnesota 10
Quarterback Matt McDonald ran for a pair of scores, and two late interceptions by the Bowling Green defense sealed the win as the Falcons shocked heavily-favored Minnesota, 14-10, on homecoming Saturday.
The loss snapped Minnesota’s streak of 21 straight non-conference wins, the longest streak in the country entering Saturday’s game. The Gophers’ last non-conference loss was Sept. 3, 2015 against TCU.
It also marked Minnesota’s first loss to a non-Power 5 conference opponent since losing to North Dakota State on Sept. 24, 2011.
“Give Bowling Green a lot of credit,” said Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck. “I know how excited they are, and they deserve it and they earned it. We did not deserve to win that football game whatsoever.”
Bowling Green came to Minneapolis as 31-point underdogs but used a strong defensive effort to slow down the Golden Gopher offense. Minnesota's fans booed their team at numerous points in the game, while Falcons players jumped on the field in celebration after the upset was complete.
“I couldn't be more happy for a group of kids that have really been through a lot,” said Bowling Green head coach Scott Loeffler. “We've got the 24-hour rule. We're going to celebrate for 24 hours, and then we're going to get back to the office."
The Gophers had the ball with a chance to take the lead late in the fourth quarter after Bowling Green failed to fall on a muffed punt by Minnesota’s Trey Potts. But one play after recovering the fumble, quarterback Tanner Morgan lofted a deep interception into the hands of Devin Taylor with 2:13 remaining. Morgan threw another pick with 17 seconds remaining.
The Gophers’ passing game struggled all day against the Falcons. Morgan was just 5-of-13 for 59 yards.
“I have to play way better,” said Morgan, who was also sacked four times Saturday.
McDonald scored on runs of one and three yards. He was 19-of-35 for 170 yards through the air.
Minnesota’s lone touchdown came on a 19-yard scramble by backup quarterback Cole Kramer.
Saturday was Minnesota's first loss to a MAC school since losing to Northern Illinois in 2010.
“P.J. Fleck and this Minnesota team is a good football team,” Loeffler said. “They’re going to bounce back.”
Bowling Green entered Saturday averaging a mere 53 rushing yards per game, second fewest in the country. The Falcons managed just 22 total rushing yards on 25 carries against Minnesota, with McDonald's 18-yard run the only carry that went for more than seven yards. That run came at a key time, as it helped the Falcons convert on 4th-and-1 to extend their drive.
After Morgan's struggles Saturday, Fleck was asked if there was any chance Minnesota would make a switch at quarterback.
“That hadn't even crossed my mind at all,” Fleck said.
No. 5 Iowa 24, Colorado State 14
Iowa made it through September undefeated with the remainder of the Big Ten schedule looming.
But it wasn’t easy for the No. 5 Hawkeyes to get to this point.
They opened the season with wins against ranked teams Indiana and Iowa State. A home win over Kent State followed.
Then came Saturday’s game against Colorado State, and it turned out to be the biggest challenge so far for the Hawkeyes.
Spencer Petras threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns as Iowa needed a second-half comeback to win 24-14.
The Hawkeyes (4-0), who trailed at halftime for the first time this season, won their 10th consecutive game, the program’s longest streak since winning 12 games to open the 2015 season. Iowa also has a 15-game nonconference winning streak, the longest current streak in the nation.
“I think our guys were trying today, and we had practiced well,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “But it just wasn’t clicking for us.”
The Hawkeyes were pushed by the Rams (1-3), who led 14-7 at halftime.
“We certainly got stressed, which is going to help us,” Ferentz said.
Iowa rallied with touchdowns on back-to-back possessions that took a combined four plays in the third quarter.
A fumble recovery by Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell at the Colorado State 6-yard line set up a touchdown run by wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr., on the next play that tied the game. Petras threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to tight end Sam LaPorta on the next possession to give Iowa a 21-14 lead.
“At halftime, we’re behind and not playing great,” Ferentz said. “A lot of that was our own doing. But our guys rallied and just kept playing.”
Campbell, who had 18 tackles, led Iowa’s defense, which held Colorado State to just 32 yards on 19 plays in the third quarter.
“It’s just about never giving up on a play, no matter how far down the field it is,” Campbell said.
The Hawkeyes have a streak of 26 consecutive games in which they have held their opponents to 24 points or less, the longest current streak among Power Five schools.
“We knew we were playing an elite defense,” Colorado State coach Steve Addazio said. “We knew yards were going to be hard to come by.”
Petras, who had a 43-yard touchdown pass to freshman receiver Keagan Johnson in the first half to give Iowa an early 7-0 lead, had his streak of 23 quarters without an interception end in the second quarter when Colorado State cornerback Robert Floyd wrestled away a pass intended for Tracy and returned it 62 yards. That set up Todd Centeio’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Gary Williams.
“Certainly that interception at the first half that I threw and them going right back down and scoring, that’s huge adversity,” Petras said. “We’re down seven at the half, but I thought we kept fighting, and it wasn’t pretty, but that’s football. That’s going to happen. I am really happy and proud of our team for bouncing back and coming out with a win.”
Colorado State held Iowa to just 54 rushing yards on 32 carries.
“You can’t stop the run better than that,” Addazio said.
“It hurts,” said Colorado State tight end Trey McBride, who led the Rams with six catches for 59 yards. “This was a team we should have beat.”
Instead, the Hawkeyes just kept winning.
“Again, it’s a little adversity and we fought through it and that’s what good teams do,” Petras said. “If something doesn’t go right, you just keep riding the ship and keep chopping.”
Colorado State running back David Bailey, the Rams' leading rusher, went out with a leg injury after his first carry and didn't return. “That's a huge hit for us to take,” Addazio said. “David is a big-time player, and that hurts.” A'Jon Vivens led the Rams with 45 yards on 17 carries.
LaPorta received an unsportsmanlike penalty when he spun the ball in the end zone after his touchdown. “It's one of those things I regretted as soon as I did it, I saw the ref reaching for his flag,” LaPorta said. “At the end of the day, we're having fun out there. I was celebrating. I'll learn next time.”
No. 6 Penn State 38, Villanova 17
Penn State coach James Franklin wasn’t that impressed with his team’s latest win.
Sure, the No. 6 Nittany Lions (4-0) might have put up plenty of points and a gaggle of yards in their 38-17 win over Villanova on Saturday, but they did so without the intensity Franklin believes has fueled their eight-game winning streak.
Maybe there was a hangover effect after Penn State outlasted Southeastern Conference foe No. 23 Auburn in a back-and-forth, marquee slugfest a week ago?
Franklin saw it as early as Wednesday when practice was flat and uninspired.
“I feel like our guys a little bit were enjoying people patting them on the back,” Franklin said. “We talked about it all week long. I don’t know if we had the same edge today that we’ve had for the previous three weeks.”
But they did have a big edge talentwise against their in-state FCS opponent and Sean Clifford took advantage. He passed for four touchdowns and a career-high 401 yards on 19-for-26 passing. Clifford found Parker Washington for two TDs and Jahan Dotson and KeAndre Lambert-Smith for one apiece. Tyler Warren rushed for a touchdown and Jordan Stout kicked a field goal for the Nittany Lions, who led 17-3 at the break.
It didn’t take long for Penn State to showcase its speed advantage.
Clifford spied Dotson speeding past single coverage by Villanova cornerback Christian Benford and dropped a 52-yard strike into Dotson’s hands for a 7-0 lead just three minutes in.
Early in the second, the Wildcats pressured Clifford and brought him down at midfield for their first of three sacks on the afternoon. But the fifth-year senior popped up and fired to Washington crossing over the middle on the next play. Washington sliced through the Villanova secondary for a 52-yard score that made it 14-3.
Stout added a 29-yard field goal before halftime, but Penn State missed an opportunity for an even bigger lead.
Cornerback Johnny Dixon dropped what could have been a Pick-6 midway through the first half, and the Nittany Lions’ final two possessions were spoiled by a holding penalty and a sack.
“Good enough to win the game,” Clifford said. “I felt like we left a lot out there."
Clifford continued to hook up with his receivers for big plays in the second half. Lambert-Smith caught a quick pass and beat the Wildcats for an 82-yard score on the second play of the third quarter. Later in the third, Washington found a hole in coverage and Clifford found him for a 23-yard touchdown pass and 31-3 lead.
Warren added a 3-yard touchdown run off a direct snap in the fourth quarter.
Villanova quarterback Daniel Smith threw 57- and 17-yard touchdown passes to Rayjoun Pringle in the fourth.
“We got big-played to death,” Villanova coach Mark Ferrante said. “I think it was probably six big plays, obviously the opening play of the game on their possession and then a few other long plays. But I’m really proud of the way our defense played. I’m proud of the way our offense stuck in there and put a couple on the board at the end.”
Franklin said starting running back Noah Cain was “dinged-up” a bit last week and didn’t practice enough to get a heavy workload. Cain had just one carry for 2 yards. Penn State managed just 80 yards on 34 carries and has failed to eclipse 84 yards in three of four games this season.
Villanova tight end Tyler Will suffered a concussion and was taken to a hospital after he made a tackle on the second-half kickoff. Will was motionless for about five minutes before he was loaded onto a backboard and carted off, slightly moving his hands. Villanova staff reported that Will was receiving treatment for a concussion but was alert and had full movement in his extremities.
Michigan State 23, Nebraska 20 (OT)
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said he showed his players video highlights of special teams units around the country making game-changing plays.
His 20th-ranked Spartans delivered a local adaptation on Saturday night.
With the offense sputtering, Jayden Reed returned a punt 62 yards for a tying touchdown with 3:47 left in regulation, and Chester Kimbrough's huge defensive play in overtime helped send the Spartans to a 23-20 win over Nebraska.
Matt Coghlin's 21-yard field goal on MSU's overtime possession kept his team unbeaten and set off a celebration at Spartan Stadium. MSU has won nine of its last 11 night games and is out to its best start since the 2015 team opened 8-0.
Kimbrough’s interception came when he stepped in front of Samori Toure just as the ball was arriving on third down. Kimbrough’s ran it back deep into Nebraska territory but he couldn’t make it to the end zone.
“I was just playing my coverage, trusting my coverage and trusting my technique,” Kimbrough said. “We excelled it, man. I’m proud of my team.”
On Reed's game-turning play, Nebraska wanted a directional punt to the right, but Daniel Cerni sent it left. Jalen Nailor, also back as a return man, acted as if he would field the punt as coverage closed in on him, but it was Reed who caught the ball. With most of the coverage on the other side of the field, Reed was able to find plenty of running room.
“That’s something that we’ve been working on,” Reed said. “We had a little decoy.”
Nebraska coach Scott Frost said punter Daniel Cerni was supposed to kick it to the other side of the field.
“We have guys at the university specifically for the reason to punt it,” Frost said. “And we had a couple of 10-yard punts that almost cost us, and right when we needed it the most we kicked it to the wrong side of the field. Some of the coverage guys didn’t see it and it cost us the game.”
The Spartans (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten) won despite not converting a first down in the second half.
“We didn’t have any business losing that game,” Frost said.
After trailing 13-10 at halftime, the Cornhuskers (2-3, 0-2) bowed up on defense. Payton Thorne completed just two passes in the second half, and Kenneth Walker III, who entered the game as the nation’s leading rusher, was bottled up all night.
Walker finished with 61 yards on 19 carries and set up the winning field goal with a 23-yard run, his longest of the game, on MSU’s first play in overtime.
This was Nebraska’s 14th straight loss to a ranked team, including the ninth in a row under Frost. The Huskers haven’t beaten a Top 25 opponent on the road since 2011.
Martinez left the game for one series in the first quarter after two defenders tackled him hard on a running play on the Huskers’ opening possession. He completed 24 of 34 passes for 248 yards and ran 19 times for 59 yards and two touchdowns.
Northwestern 35, Ohio 6
Evan Hull rushed for 216 yards and a pair of touchdowns Saturday afternoon to lead Northwestern to a 35-6 win over Ohio.
Hull bounced off a defender at the line of scrimmage late in the first quarter before sprinting away for a 90-yard score that helped set the Wildcats (2-2) up for their first win over an FBS team this season.
“I don’t think ever in my career have I had a 90-yard touchdown,” said Hull, who tumbled in after a swipe from a Bobcats defender. “Toward the end I just made up my mind no matter what happens, I’ve got to get into the end zone.”
The Wildcats’ ground game amassed 373 yards to take the pressure off sophomore Ryan Hilinski, who completed just 12 passes for 88 yards in his first start replacing Hunter Johnson.
“We started the way we wanted to,” said Northwestern Pat Fitzgerald, who indicated he won’t name next weekend’s starting quarterback immediately. “Evan was outstanding playing behind our offensive line. We were very physical.”
While its defense struggled to stop the hosts, Ohio (0-4) remained winless after often killing its own drives with a combination of turnovers, costly penalties and sacks. Kurtis Rourke was 20-for-29 for 166 yards with a fumble and an interception.
“We had three turnovers and all three were inside the 50,” Bobcats coach Tim Albin said. “We can’t put our defense in that position.
“You can’t come into Big Ten country and have three turnovers to their one and expect to win.”
Anthony Tyus III and Jake Arthurs added late touchdown runs and Charlie Kuhbander made a pair of short field goals for Northwestern, which led 17-0 at intermission.
Ohio staved off a shutout when backup quarterback Armani Rogers scored on a 55-yard keeper on the game’s final play.
Purdue 13, Illinois 9
Purdue needed backup quarterback Aidan O’Connell to deliver in a pinch Saturday.
He may have saved their bowl hopes.
After relieving Jack Plummer in the third quarter and throwing interceptions on his first two series, the fifth-year senior capped a 94-yard scoring march drive with a 14-yard scoring toss to T.J. Sheffield for the game's only touchdown and a 13-9 victory over Illinois.
“We just felt like because we became one-dimensional, we think Aidan is our most accurate thrower and that's not a knock on Jack," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. “He stands in there. he’s poised, he played to the end and he helped us find a way to win.”
It sure wasn't easy under the circumstances.
The Boilermakers (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) started the day without their best receiver, their top two running backs and lost starting tight end Payne Durham in the first half after a jarring hit knocked his helmet loose.
After leading Purdue to field goals on its first two series, Plummer couldn't muster another score, so Brohm changed quarterbacks and O'Connell made the game-turning play for the touchdown with 5:44 left in the game.
Purdue's defense clinched the victory by forcing a turnover on downs in its own red zone.
Illinois (1-4, 1-2) has lost four straight since a season-opening win over Nebraska.
But it was coach Bret Bielema's decision to punt on fourth-and-2 from the Boilermakers' 34-yard line that drew questions, especially after Jeff McCort made three field goals including the tie-breaker to give Illinois a 9-6 lead early in the fourth quarter.
“I’m trying to win a game, not lose a game and I know that sounds silly because we just lost it," Bielema said after making a similar decision for the second straight week and losing both. “But it’s the decision I’d make 100 times over to go for it —ball on the 5, the defense has been playing that way the whole way. I’d do it 100 times over."
Maryland 37, Kent State 16
Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 384 yards and three touchdowns, and the host Terrapins (4-0) rolled past the Golden Flashes (1-3) in College Park.
Tagovailoa went 31-for-41, essentially matching his 75.5% completion percentage coming into the game.
No. 10 Ohio State 59, Akron 7
After three tough games -- including an upset by Oregon two weeks ago -- No. 10 Ohio State got a chance to break in another freshman quarterback and restore some confidence before heading into the teeth of the conference schedule.
The 59-7 rout of Akron on Saturday night likely won’t impress poll voters much, but with so many freshmen on the field the Buckeyes (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) benefited from the extra reps and wide margin for error.
“You can certainly see there’s a lot of guys out there who desperately need these snaps and this experience to keep building,” coach Ryan Day said.
True freshman quarterback Kyle McCord overcame early jitters to throw for 319 yards and two touchdowns, and true freshman TreVeyon Henderson ran for 93 yards and two scores in the first half before being done for the day.
McCord got the nod in place of C.J. Stroud, a freshman who started the first three games but has a sore shoulder and got a breather against the seven-touchdown underdog. McCord was 13 for 18 and got credit for the first touchdown pass of his career when Chris Olave turned a jet sweep toss into a 5-yard score in the first quarter.
Henderson, who broke the school's single-game freshman rushing record last week — and in the following days picked up endorsement deals with a fast-food restaurant and a Columbus car dealer that netted him a used Camaro — continued to blossom as the next potential Ohio State star.
He averaged 11.6 yards per carry before leaving with the Buckeyes leading 38-7 at the half. He's averaging 9.5 yards per carry and has six touchdowns in the first four games.
Master Teague III rushed for two second-half touchdowns, and Evan Pryor added another one late.
Ohio State (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) has struggled defensively in the first three weeks, and Akron quarterback DJ Irons exploited some holes to give the Zips (1-4) an early lead. But that didn't last long. Irons was sacked four times and intercepted twice in the first half, including a 46-yard pick-six by Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman.
“I do feel a little bit like in that first series on both sides we were kind of feeling our way around,” Day said. “And then all of a sudden we kick-started and kind of got rolling and played with confidence the rest of the game.”
Haskell Garrett had three of Ohio's State's eight sacks in the game.
“We didn’t hone in on our opponent, we honed in on looking at us as a unit, as a whole team,” Garrett said. “Just really focusing on ourselves and making the best of ourselves.”
Indiana 33, Western Kentucky 31
Stephen Carr had 109 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and Michael Penix Jr. passed for 373 yards to help Indiana beat Western Kentucky 33-31 on Saturdya night.
Penix completed a career-high 34 passes on 53 attempts. Ty Fryfogle had 10 receptions for 98 yards, including a 10-yard reception on third-and-8 with 1:55 to play that allowed the Hoosiers to run out the clock and escape with the victory.
Penix said he found a rhythm early and was able to continue it for most of the game, thanks to his trust in his reads of the Western Kentucky defense.
“It was just simple rhythm and making my reads,” Penix said. “It was just trusting my eyes and trusting my reads.”
Indiana, which had two touchdowns and four field goals on its first six possessions, never trailed.
Carr scored on a 1-yard touchdown to cap an 11-play, 79-yard opening drive and make it 7-0 with 10:15 left in the first quarter. Penix completed 5 of 6 passes for 51 yards in the drive.
Following a three-and-out by Western Kentucky, the Hoosiers went 81 yards in 11 plays and Penix scored on a quarterback sneak to push the lead to 14-0 about five minutes later.
Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe was 31-of-44 passing for 365 yards and three touchdowns.
The Hilltoppers (2-2) got on the scoreboard early in the second quarter as running back Adam Cofield scored from a yard out with 14:27 left in the half to cap a 15-play, 77-yard scoring drive that cut the Hoosiers lead to 14-7.
Western Kentucky hung in the game by forcing the Hoosiers to settle for field goals on four consecutive possessions and slowing them down in the second half by forcing two punts. It gave the Hilltoppers a chance, but it wasn’t enough.
“That’s a real good Indiana team," Western Kentucky coach Tyson Helton said. “I thought defensively we needed to get some stops, and we did. Offensively, sometimes we scored really fast and did some good things, but it wasn’t good enough.”
