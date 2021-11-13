Big Ten roundup: No. 19 Iowa keeps pace with Badgers by bearing Minnesota

Alex Padilla threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in his first career start, and No. 19 Iowa withstood three fourth-quarter comeback attempts to beat visiting Minnesota 27-22 on Saturday in Iowa City.
“Going out there in the first half, seeing the entire crowd in Kinnick for my first start, (I was) just super excited,” Padilla said. “Couldn’t imagine being in this position when I was a kid, but it was something I have always dreamed of.”
The Hawkeyes (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten Conference) led 24-16 before Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Chris Autman-Bell with 5:28 to play. The Gophers (6-4, 4-3) went for the two-point conversion, but Morgan’s pass was tipped by Iowa safety Dane Belton and fell incomplete.
The Gophers got the ball back at their own 10-yard line with 3:08 left. Morgan was sacked for a 7-yard loss on second down, and his fourth-down pass was broken up by Iowa’s Matt Hankins.
Caleb Shudak’s 29-yard field goal provided the final margin, and then the Hawkeyes’ defense bowed up one more time when Minnesota drove to the Iowa 39. The game ended with Joe Evans sacking Morgan.
The Hawkeyes are tied with the University of Wisconsin for first place in the Big Ten West, but the Badgers own the tiebreaker because of their 27-7 win over the Hawkeyes on Oct. 30. The Gophers dropped out of what was a four-way tie at the start of the day.
No. 6 Ohio State 59, Purdue 31
C.J. Stroud threw for 361 yards and five touchdowns, freshman TreVeyon Henderson rumbled for two more scores and the host Buckeyes (9-1, 7-0) struck early and rolled the Boilermakers (6-4, 4-3) in Columbus.
The Buckeyes scored on all seven of their first-half possessions, piling up 45 points against a Purdue team that hadn’t allowed more than 30 in any game this year.
Purdue quarterback Aiden O’Connell was 40-for-52 and threw four touchdown passes. He never faced much pressure and wasn’t sacked. David Bell had 11 catches for 103 yards as the Boilermakers piled up 481 yards.
No. 8 Michigan State 40, Maryland 21
Payton Thorne threw two of his four touchdown passes to Jayden Reed, and Kenneth Walker ran for 143 yards and two scores, helping the host Spartans (9-1, 6-1) bounce back from their first loss with a victory over the Terrapins (5-5, 2-5) in East Lansing.
If Mel Tucker’s team can upset No. 6 Ohio State on the road next Saturday and beat No. 23 Penn State at home the following week, it will be in the conference’s championship game with an opportunity to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Thorne was 22 of 31 for 287 yards with a 51-yard touchdown pass to Montorie Foster and a 29-yard pass to Jayden Reed for a score in the first quarter.
No. 9 Michigan 21, No. 23 Penn State 17
Cade McNamara threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to tight end Erick All with 3:29 left and the Wolverines (9-1, 6-1) stayed in the conference championship race, rallying past the host Nittany Lions (6-4, 3-4) in State College, Pa.
Hassan Haskins ran for 156 yards on 31 carries and Roman Wilson caught a pair of touchdown passes for the Wolverines, who led 14-6 midway through the fourth quarter.
Rutgers 38, Indiana 3
Isaih Pacecho scored two touchdowns and the Scarlet Knights (5-5, 2-5) took advantage of six turnovers to rout the host Hoosiers (2-8, 0-7) in Bloomington.
Rutgers converted the turnovers into 17 points and finished with its most lopsided conference win since joining the Big Ten — easily surpassing the previous best, 22 points, against Indiana in 2015.