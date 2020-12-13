Big Ten roundup: Missing 33 players, Minnesota edges Nebraska

Mohamed Ibrahim ran for two touchdowns following Nebraska turnovers, and a Minnesota team missing nearly three dozen players to COVID-19 protocols or injuries left Memorial Stadium with a stunning 24-17 win on Saturday after being idle three weeks.
Ibrahim scored on fourth-and-goal from the 1 to give Minnesota a 10-point lead early in the fourth quarter after Adrian Martinez fumbled at the Nebraska 39.
Connor Culp's 30-yard field goal cut it to 24-17 with 4:42 left. The Gophers then called on Ibrahim to finish off the game, having him carry six straight times for 59 yards before they went into victory formation at the Nebraska 6.
“Through the stuff we've had to go through, we've become closer and our bond has grown,” quarterback Tanner Morgan said. “Guys want to do things for each other at an even higher level than before. It's a lot of fun being around the guys. Having fun was something we talked a lot about this week. Having fun playing the game, having fun with each other. Our guys definitely did that.”
The Gophers (3-3, 3-3 Big Ten) had their last two games canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the team, and most of their missing 33 players were in the conference's 21-day return to play protocol.
It also was Minnesota's first game without star wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who opted out Nov. 25, and the Gophers were down to four defensive linemen, two tight ends and they also were depleted on the offensive line.
Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck gave part of the credit for the win to the team's medical staff, which helped manage the fallout from the virus.
“I do believe unless you're in a college football or college basketball locker room right now, I don't think anybody has any idea how hard this is,” Fleck said. "Constantly changing roster, roster management, injuries on top of it, opt-outs, players testing positive for COVID two days before a game.
“We don't have enough players to put a scout team out there (at practice). We had 22 days off. There's a mental, physical and emotional toll this year has taken on athletes.”
Nebraska (2-5, 2-5), which beat Purdue on the road last week, hasn't won back-to-back Big Ten games since 2018.
“I'm hurting for the kids,” Huskers coach Scott Frost said. "I love the team. I thought the energy and preparation were really good. We just didn’t play very well.”
Ibrahim finished with 108 yards on 20 carries and Tanner Morgan was 17 of 30 for 181 yards.
The Gophers, who came to Lincoln as 10-point underdogs, took a 17-14 lead into the final quarter. They had gone ahead late in the first half after a targeting penalty on cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt kept alive a 75-yard scoring drive that started with Cam Wiley sprinting 61 yards down the sideline.
Taylor-Britt went helmet-to-helmet with Morgan while stopping him short on a third-down run. That set up Minnesota inside the 10, and Morgan threw to tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford in the back of the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown.
The Gophers opened the scoring after Tyler Nubin intercepted a tipped pass at the Huskers' 35 in the middle of the first quarter. On fourth-and-1, Seth Green replaced Morgan and lined up in wildcat formation. He stepped to the side as a direct snap went to Ibrahim, who broke through the middle for a 26-yard touchdown.
Luke McCaffrey threw the interception two plays after replacing starter Adrian Martinez, who appeared to get his left (non-throwing) hand dinged. Martinez returned for the next series.
Nebraska managed only 1.9 yards per play on its first three possessions against the statistically worst defense in the Big Ten.
“We just wanted our players to play with incredible effort and for each other, and I thought they did that,” Fleck said. “They gave us everything they had.”
No. 15 Northwestern 28, Illinois 10
Northwestern was at the bottom of the Big Ten West a year ago, a collapse the Wildcats didn't see coming after winning the division in 2018.
It didn't take them long to get back on top. Now that they're finished with the regular season, they can turn their attention toward No. 3 Ohio State and the conference championship game.
Cam Porter ran for a career-high 142 yards and two touchdowns, Evan Hull added a season-best 149 yards on the ground, and No. 15 Northwestern tuned up for the Buckeyes by beating Illinois 28-10 on Saturday.
Northwestern rushed for 411 yards while outgaining Illinois 493-262. The Wildcats ran for a school-record 478 against Boston College in 1961.
Porter came in with just 32 yards and one TD. But the freshman broke out in a big way, leading the Wildcats (6-1, 6-1, No. 14 CFP) to an easy victory over the Illini (2-5, 2-5).
“It's been a great season for us,” Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said. “We obviously stubbed our toe one time. But the rest of the year, those guys have been resilient. They've been through a ton.”
The Wildcats' focus now shifts toward Ohio State. The schools will meet in the title game for the second time in three years.
Northwestern won the Big Ten West after finishing last in the division in 2019. The Buckeyes had their ticket to Indianapolis punched when conference administrators and athletic directors called an audible, voting to drop the six-game requirement for eligibility.
“I’m sure we’re gonna be underdogs by, like 70,” Fitzgerald said.
Porter scored from the 2 near the end of the second quarter. He added an 18-yarder on the opening drive of the second half.
Hull broke off a 32-yard TD late in the third to make it 28-3. He also had a 50-yard run and averaged 11.5 yards on 13 carries.
Peyton Ramsey threw for 82 yards and a touchdown, completing 7 of 12 passes against a short-handed defense, and the Wildcats bounced back from a loss at Michigan State two weeks earlier. They had an unexpected bye last week when Minnesota canceled their game because of a COVID-19 outbreak within its program.
As for Illinois?
“We’ve seen signs," coach Lovie Smith said. "We saw signs today. We’ve got a chance to finish a lot better.”
Brandon Peters threw for a season-low 21 yards, completing 3 of 14 passes. The senior started the finale after Isaiah Williams replaced him in the fourth quarter of last week’s 35-21 loss to Iowa.
Williams threw a 46-yard TD to Brian Hightower in the fourth.
Safety Derrick Smith got ejected for targeting a receiver in the second quarter, another blow for an already thin defense. The Illini were down two free safeties with Tony Adams testing positive for COVID-19 and Nate Hobbs out because of contact tracing. Defensive linemen Jamal Woods and Roderick Perry II, linebackers Khalan Tolson and Delano Ware and safety Sydney Brown were out for reasons not explicitly tied to the coronavirus.
The Wildcats weren't thrilled this week after Illinois linebacker Milo Eifler said the Illini got to “beat up on our little brothers." He also called Northwestern an “awful school” and purple a “disgusting” color.
Fitzgerald said someone sent him the video. And the comments did not go over well with his players.
“We take it personal,” linebacker Paddy Fisher said. “We kinda looked at that as a sign of disrespect. We're not gonna let anybody disrespect us.”
It's not the first time in recent weeks Northwestern felt insulted. The team took issue with ESPN analyst Joey Galloway prior to their win over Wisconsin, when he told host Rece Davis the Wildcats have "a bunch of Rece Davises out there running around.”
Penn State 39, Michigan State 24
Little by little over the last three games, Penn State has come closer to being the team coach James Franklin thought he'd have before the season began.
A come-from-behind, 39-24 win over Michigan State on Saturday is evidence enough for Franklin to know the Nittany Lions have put their early-season struggles behind them.
“The resiliency that we have shown, I’m proud of them,” Franklin said. “It’s not something that we’ve experienced or been through, so to find a way to show that type of heart, I’m very proud of them. The last three weeks we have found ways to win which is really what we’ve done for the last seven years.”
Quarterback Sean Clifford completed 17 of 27 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns and added 48 yards and another touchdown on the ground. Parker Washington hauled in a pair of touchdown passes for the Nittany Lions (3-5) who trailed 21-10 at halftime.
Backup quarterback Will Levis added a rushing touchdown and receiver Jahan Dotson returned a punt 81 yards for a score for the Nittany Lions who won their third straight.
“It’s nice to see the team playing complete games,” Clifford said. “When the defense needs help, the offense is stepping up. When the offense needs help, the defense is stepping up.”
Payton Thorne made his first start at quarterback and completed 22 of 39 passes for 325 yards with three touchdowns and an interception for the Spartans (2-6).
But despite a strong start, the Spartans couldn’t keep up as the game progressed. They scored just three points after halftime, and the Nittany Lions scored 21 unanswered points to close out the game.
“There’s no such thing as a safe lead, especially in college football,” Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said. “We all know you’ve got to play for 60 minutes. You’ve got to play for four quarters.”
Penn State had trouble in the first two.
Except for a 24-yard field goal from Jake Pinegar and a 31-yard touchdown run from Clifford two possessions later, the Nittany Lions sputtered in the first half. They mustered just 50 rushing yards on 19 other carries, converted just four of eight third downs, committed four penalties and went three-and-out on their final drive of the half with 1:21 left and all three timeouts.
The Spartans were much more efficient thanks to Thorne’s arm.
The freshman quarterback found a wide-open Jalen Nailor down the middle for a 45-yard score that made it 7-3. About seven minutes later, Thorne threaded a pass through tight coverage to Tre’Von Morgan from 26 yards out to put the Spartans up 14-10.
Michigan State went up 21-10 when Nailor outleapt a defensive back to snag a jump ball in the corner of the end zone with 1:26 to play in the half.
But Penn State came out of halftime with more energy. Clifford and Levis alternated snaps and steered Penn State’s offense into the red zone where Clifford hooked up with Washington for an 8-yard touchdown pass. A two-point conversion catch from Jahan Dotson cut Michigan State’s lead to 21-18.
Matt Coghlin responded with a 24-yard field goal to extend the Spartans’ lead.
It didn’t last long.
Clifford and Levis each completed back-to-back deep balls and Levis scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to give Penn State a 25-24 lead at the end of the third.
Washington put the game out of reach with a 49-yard touchdown pass, and Dotson added an 81-yard punt return touchdown just over two minutes later for good measure.
The Nittany Lions bottled up Michigan State’s running game all afternoon. The Spartans managed just 64 rushing yards on 31 carries.
Meanwhile, Penn State’s defense made 10 tackles for losses with four sacks, five quarterback hits and an interception.
“Everybody just realizes, this is who we are,” defensive end Shaka Toney said.
Rutgers 27, Maryland 24 (OT)
Rutgers followed a difficult week with a miserable first half, then rallied together to pull out a victory that had them shouting and dancing with delight.
Valentino Ambrosio kicked the tying field goal at the end of regulation and accounted for the only points in overtime, drilling a 42-yarder to carry Rutgers past error-prone Maryland 27-24 Saturday.
Bo Melton scored two touchdowns for the Scarlet Knights (3-5, 3-5 Big Ten). Rutgers was blanked in the first half and trailed twice in the fourth quarter before coming back to force overtime.
After Ambrosio opened the extra session with a field goal, Maryland's Joseph Petrino misfired on a 50-yard attempt. Immediately after the kick sailed wide left, the Scarlet Knights collectively stormed the field to celebrate.
“When we started this week, this was a really fatigued team. not just physically but emotionally," coach Greg Schiano said. “We had three of our players lose loved ones this week, two to COVID. It’s been a tough week for all these kids. But they did exactly what we asked them to do: They kept fighting."
Starting quarterback Noah Vedral left with an apparent concussion and was replaced by Artur Sitkowski, who finished 12 for 19 for 90 yards with a touchdown pass to Isaih Pacheco. Most importantly, the 6-foot-5 junior directed two scoring drives in the fourth quarter and another in overtime.
“To get us to overtime and then to win the game, that’s a real good job," Schiano said.
Sitkowski moved the Scarlet Knights 61 yards to set up a 39-yard field goal by Ambrosio on the final play of the fourth quarter.
That drive — as well as Rutgers’ march in overtime — was aided by Maryland penalties. The Terrapins were flagged nine times for 104 yards in the second half and twice more for 30 yards in overtime.
The penalties, along with a pair of turnovers, were too much for the Terrapins (2-3, 2-3) to overcome.
“The thing I'm most disappointed in is that good teams don't beat themselves," coach Michael Locksley said. “We continue to be a team that does not play with discipline."
Jake Funk ran for 180 yards and third-string quarterback Eric Najarian threw a pair of touchdown passes for Maryland.
It was only the second game in five weeks for the Terrapins, who sandwiched a loss to Indiana around three cancellations since Nov. 7.
Maryland was without starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who was scratched because of an “illness," according to the team. Starting linebacker Chance Campbell missed the game for the same reason.
Tagovailoa, a redshirt freshman, has seven touchdown passes and seven interceptions in his first season with the Terrapins after transferring from Alabama. If Tagovailoa tested positive for COVID-19, he must also sit out next week's add-on game against a Big Ten West opponent.
Freshman Lance LeGendre started and went 7 for 13 with two interceptions. Najarian finished up, completing 13 of 24 passes for 224 yards, but he was sacked four times
Najarian's biggest pass was to Brian Cobbs, who scored his first touchdown to give the Terps a 24-21 lead with 5:57 left.
“I thought we played hard but we didn’t play very smart," Locksley said. “We’ll come back next week try to get back to .500."
It's been a long, long season for Rutgers, one of few Big Ten teams to play the entire eight-game regular-season schedule, and it didn't get easier as they neared the finish line.
“They fought through a lot of things," Schiano said. “This whole week ends up being a life lesson for our guys."
It wasn't easy for Schiano, either.
“I’m going to get on this bus and fall asleep," he said. “I'm shot."
