Big Ten roundup: Missing 33 players, Minnesota edges Nebraska

The Wildcats weren't thrilled this week after Illinois linebacker Milo Eifler said the Illini got to “beat up on our little brothers." He also called Northwestern an “awful school” and purple a “disgusting” color.

Fitzgerald said someone sent him the video. And the comments did not go over well with his players.

“We take it personal,” linebacker Paddy Fisher said. “We kinda looked at that as a sign of disrespect. We're not gonna let anybody disrespect us.”

It's not the first time in recent weeks Northwestern felt insulted. The team took issue with ESPN analyst Joey Galloway prior to their win over Wisconsin, when he told host Rece Davis the Wildcats have "a bunch of Rece Davises out there running around.”

Penn State 39, Michigan State 24

Little by little over the last three games, Penn State has come closer to being the team coach James Franklin thought he'd have before the season began.

A come-from-behind, 39-24 win over Michigan State on Saturday is evidence enough for Franklin to know the Nittany Lions have put their early-season struggles behind them.