Big Ten roundup: Illinois stuns No. 7 Penn State in record 9 overtimes

Over the course of an unprecedented nine overtimes, Illinois survived Penn State's botched attempt at a trick play, lost its quarterback and a powerful running back to injury, and failed to gain just three measly yards again and again.
When Casey Washington finally came down with the winning catch Saturday, he hardly knew what to do.
“I actually cried,” he said. “It just felt good.”
The Illini came out victorious in the NCAA's first ever nine-overtime game, edging the seventh-ranked Nittany Lions 20-18 on Washington's 2-point conversion catch from Brandon Peters to end a string of goal-line stalemates under college football's recently rewritten overtime rules.
The sides were tied at 10 after regulation, exchanged field goals in the first two overtimes, then began to alternate one-and-done drives from the 3-yard line in the third OT as part of a format tweaked ahead of the 2021 season.
Penn State tried to win it then and there with a variation of the famed “Philly Special” play the Eagles used to win Super Bowl LII. Quarterback Sean Clifford — still suffering from an unspecified injury sustained Oct. 9 against Iowa — was wide open near the goal line on the trick play, but tight end Tyler Warren's pass attempt missed its mark.
Quarterback Artur Sitkowski missed a receiver on Illinois’ first try, and both defense held firm for the four OTs that followed. Illinois attempted three more passes that fell incomplete, and Josh McCray was stopped at the goal line in the seventh overtime.
Meanwhile, Clifford missed his next two 2-point passes while Noah Cain was stuffed to start the fifth and seventh overtimes.
Sitkowski — normally the backup — was injured in the sixth OT and replaced by Peters, the regular starter who had been sidelined by injury. McCray, who had 142 yards on 24 carries, also left and didn't return after being pulled down and slamming his helmet off the grass.
Finally in OT No. 8, Isaiah Williams ran one in to put Illinois up 18-16, only to have Cain keep the game alive with a 2-point run of his own.
In the ninth OT, Clifford’s pass to Parker Washington was broken up by linebacker Khalan Tolson. Peters then found Washington near the back of the end zone for the winning completion.
“I just had to hold onto it for the team,” Washington said.
When Washington caught the ball, his teammates piled on him. Others ran to center field to cartwheel or do backflips — surprising energy after a game that lasted 4 hours, 11 minutes.
The 2-point conversion shootout format was introduced in 2019, the season after LSU and Texas A&M played a seven-overtime game that left both teams badly beaten up. The rule was tweaked this year, with the 2-point conversion possessions beginning with the third overtime instead of the fifth.
Bullish backs Chase Brown and McCray blasted through wide-open holes and flanked Penn State’s defense for a combined 365 rushing yards and a touchdown and James McCourt kicked three field goals, including 39- and 32-yarders in overtime, on a soggy day at Beaver Stadium. The Illini (3-5, 2-3 Big Ten) outgained the Nittany Lions 370 yards to 207 in regulation and battled back from an early 10-0 deficit.
“To see our locker room right now is pretty special,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. “They fight for one another.”
KeAndre Lambert-Smith caught a touchdown pass and Jordan Stout added three field goals for the Nittany Lions (5-2, 2-2), who ran for just 62 yards and struggled to protect a banged-up Clifford.
Led by Brown’s 229 total yards, the Illini tied it 10-10 early in the fourth quarter with a 37-yard field goal from McCourt.
A sloppy fourth quarter gave way to overtime where McCourt and Stout matched each others’ kicks before a string of goal line standoffs pushed the game into unprecedented territory.
“We had other opportunities on offense, defense and special teams that we could’ve made big plays to end the game and we did not,” Penn State coach James Franklin said.
Clifford suffered an unspecified injury on Oct. 9 at Iowa and didn’t finish that game. He handled a light workload early Saturday.
The third-year starter attempted just nine passes in the first half and was slow to get to his feet after taking a sack on his first series. After two lackluster possessions and just 15 yards on seven plays, Clifford was able to rally his offense on its third try.
Working quickly, Clifford completed two straight passes downfield to top target Jahan Dotson, then fired a bullet to slanting KeAndre Lambert-Smith for a 42-yard touchdown.
Stout added a 35-yard field goal to make it 10-0 with 11:42 to play in the second quarter.
Led by Brown and McCray, the Illini ran the ball 12 times on a 15-play drive that ended when Brown bulled into the end zone from a yard out and cut Penn State’s lead to 10-7. Another 16-play, 70-yard drive led to McCourt's tying field goal.
Bielema won his 100th game as a head coach.
No. 5 Ohio State 54, Indiana 7
C.J. Stroud and TreVeyon Henderson provided Ohio State’s offense with a refreshingly familiar look Saturday.
Even a persistently rainy night couldn't derail the Buckeyes' two big stars.
Stroud threw four touchdown passes, Henderson scored three times and No. 5 Ohio State routed Indiana 54-7 after its bye week, extending the Football Bowl Subdivision's longest active winning streak against one team to 27 in a row.
“It was great to see those guys running around. It looked like they were having fun out there," coach Ryan Day said. “That's good and that's part of the energy we want.”
Right now, it seems nothing can stop the Buckeyes (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten).
They've won five straight overall, 25 in a row against conference foes including their Big Ten championship game victories, an FBS-leading 12 consecutive true road games and a conference-record 11 straight road games against league foes by double digits.
And this dominant victory resembled so many others along the way.
After Henderson broke a 7-all tie with a 21-yard TD run late in the first quarter, the short-handed Hoosiers (2-5, 0-4) never had a chance. Ohio State scored the final 37 points of the first half and Day pulled his starters after three quarters.
“When you see things like that, I just think we're hitting and we have the momentum," Stroud said. “Everybody does a great job."
For the Hoosiers, there were more struggles.
Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle replaced injured starter Michael Penix Jr. for the second straight week but didn't last long. Tuttle left after appearing to injure his right foot while capping Indiana's opening possession with a 7-yard TD pass to Peyton Hendershot.
Tuttle returned briefly in the second quarter after backups Donaven McCulley and Grant Gremel entered for the Hoosiers' second and third series. But Tuttle left again after taking just two more snaps. Coach Tom Allen said Tuttle's X-rays were negative.
“It hurt us, without question,” Allen said when asked about the injury. “He needs an MRI. He’s in a lot of pain right now.”
Stroud was 21 of 28 for 266 yards. Henderson ran nine times for 81 yards and two scores, all in the first half.
No. 6 Michigan 33, Northwestern 7
Michigan got off to a sluggish start, perhaps peeking ahead to playing Michigan State. Then the Wolverines used a strong finish to seal a matchup of undefeated rivals.
Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins combined for 229 yards rushing and four touchdowns, carrying No. 6 Michigan to a 33-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday.
Shortly after the victory, Jim Harbaugh's thoughts had already shifted to facing the ninth-ranked Spartans on the road.
“All focus is there," he said.
The Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) led the Wildcats (3-4, 1-3) by just three at halftime. They pulled away by outscoring them 23-0 in the first 16:40 of the second half.
“We played pretty solid in the first half to give ourselves a chance," Northwestern coach Pat Fizgerald said. “And, then we reverted back to some bad habits."
Corum finished with 119 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Haskins ran for 110 yards and two scores.
Corum jukes defenders with shifty moves while Haskins runs through them with power.
“We both bring different things to the table," Corum said. “We feed off each other."
Michigan had 294 yards rushing, nearly 50 yards more than its average.
“They’re the best rushing offense in the country for a reason," Fitzgerald said.
Cade McNamara was 20 of 27 for 129 yards for the Wolverines, whose inability to throw the ball downfield might prove to be a problem against tougher teams.
Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski, a South Carolina transfer, completed 14 of 29 passes for 114 yards with an interception. He was replaced early in the fourth quarter by Carl Richardson, who was 2 for 3 for 9 yards.
Evan Hull had a 75-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter, making it 10-7 and nearly doubling the yards the Wildcats had in the game at that point.
Down 17-7 midway through the third, Northwestern's Charlie Kuhbander missed a 39-yard field goal.
“There’s a lot of good things we can take from this game, and a lot of things where we let it get away from us,” Hilinski said.
Minnesota 34, Maryland 16
Freshmen Ky Thomas and Mar'Keise Irving became the fourth and fifth different 100-yard rushers for Minnesota this season, as the Gophers gained 326 yards on the ground in a 34-16 trampling of Maryland on Saturday for their third straight victory.
Thomas (21 carries, 139 yards) and Irving (15 carries, 105 yards) each had one of four rushing touchdowns for Minnesota (5-2, 3-1), which moved into a first-place tie with Iowa in the Big Ten West Division. Purdue and Wisconsin are one game back.
“We have a lot of experienced guys up front that take a lot of pride to open a lot of holes and lanes for the talent of the running backs to take over,” Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said. “I thought they did a great job blocking.”
Taulia Tagovailoa lost a fumble on the opening drive and completed 17 of 27 passes for 189 yards and a late touchdown to Marcus Fleming for the Terrapins (4-3, 1-3), who have dropped three straight games by a combined score of 151-49.
“Guys just have to have pride, be more desperate to win than being OK with losing,” wide receiver Rakim Jarrett said.
Thomas, Irving and Bryce Williams, who rushed for 48 yards and a score, are the only healthy scholarship running backs left on the roster for the Gophers, who lost star Mohamed Ibrahim in the opener and backup Trey Potts three weeks ago to season-ending injuries.
Williams took the lead last week in a win over Nebraska, becoming the third player to top the 100-yard rushing mark this year. Thomas and Irving gave the Gophers the first pair of 100-yard rushers in the same game since Rodney Smith and Shannon Brooks on Oct. 5, 2019, against Illinois.
Tanner Morgan went 8 for 12 for 125 yards passing, and backup quarterback Cole Kramer rushed for 30 yards and a touchdown. The Gophers didn't punt until 5:09 remained in the game.
“It’s a credit to the entire unit honestly, being able to go out there and finish the game in that fashion," left guard Conner Olson said. "It was a good way to end the game from an offensive lineman standpoint, and I always prefer running it instead of passing it, no offense to Tanner.”
In three losses to the Terrapins since Fleck arrived in 2017, the Gophers allowed an average of 39 points and 286 rushing yards. They beat the Terrapins handily in 2019 when they had six eventual NFL draft picks on their defense.
There was no lower moment for Minnesota in the virus-altered 2020 season than the 45-44 overtime loss at Maryland, when the Terrapins stacked up 675 total yards.
This year? The Gophers entered the game ranked sixth in the FBS and second in the conference in fewest rushing yards allowed.
The Terrapins literally kicked away a golden opportunity to make a game of it. After a touchdown run for Maryland by Tayon Fleet-Davis cut the lead to 17-10, the Gophers used their final timeout with 32 seconds left in the first half following a first-down run from the 19-yard line.
Morgan had to spike the ball to stop the clock, but Matthew Trickett’s 38-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Tarheeb Still, who booted the ball as he tried to pick it up on the run and dropped it on his second scoop attempt. Ahmad McCollough grabbed it, but he was tackled at the 32.
Fleck said the conservative strategy was based on the Gophers receiving the second-half kickoff.
“It’s not just hoping not to lose,” Fleck said. "That’s actually trying to win the game based on percentages, possessions, points.”
Maryland coach Mike Locksley has lamented all season his team's propensity for penalties, and the sloppiness persisted with eight flags for 79 yards, and many of them were especially costly. The Terrapins even got an illegal substitution penalty during a punt, whistled for having two players wearing No. 99 on the same play.