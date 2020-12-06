Big Ten roundup: Hawkeyes storm back to beat Illini, Ohio State cruises

Spencer Petras threw three touchdown passes and No. 24 Iowa scored 35 straight points after trailing by two touchdowns early to beat Illinois 35-21 on Saturday.
Petras was 18 of 28 for 220 yards for Iowa (5-2) and Tyler Goodson had 19 rushes for 92 yards.
“I think we’d all feel really good had the first quarter maybe gone a little different,” Petras said about his team's slow start. “We just have to try to get in rhythm faster.”
Brandon Peters started 8 for 8 for 101 yards and two touchdowns for Illinois (2-4), but went 2 for 10 for 15 yards before being pulled for backup Isaiah Williams midway through the fourth quarter. Williams was 7 of 16 for 83 yards and a touchdown.
“I felt like we needed to do something different at the end of the game,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. “Put Isaiah in and he gave us a spark.”
Iowa's comeback started with a 22-yard pass from Petras to Sam LaPorta to cut the Illini lead to 14-7. It was the sophomore’s first career touchdown catch. Duncan Keith added two field goals to cut the Illinois lead to 14-13 at the half.
“That was huge," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “We were not even spinning the tires. Our tires weren’t moving. We were stuck. It was rough there for a while.”
Smith said despite the loss, he saw some progress on the field. “We did some good things. We need to go out next week and play better against our rival (No. 16 Northwestern, which clinched the Big Ten West title on Saturday).”
No. 3 Ohio State 52, Michigan State 12
Justin Fields ran, passed and blocked for unbeaten Ohio State in its latest stylish victory.
And with coach Ryan Day away from the team following his positive COVID-19 test, Fields did his best to fill that role, too.
“It was crazy. It kind of felt like I was almost our coach for the offense,” Fields said. “The guys with me, the leaders we have on offense, it made my job easier.”
Fields threw for two touchdowns and ran for two to lead No. 3 Ohio State to a 52-12 win over Michigan State on Saturday. Haskell Garrett scored on an interception for the Buckeyes, who were able to take the field after a coronavirus-related cancellation the previous weekend.
Ohio State (5-0, 5-0 Big Ten, No. 4 CFP) was without Day and a few other members of the coaching staff. The Buckeyes also had a list of 23 unavailable players. Defensive line coach Larry Johnson coached Ohio State in Day's absence.
“It was never about me. It was about the team," Johnson said. "It’s a great honor, but everything I do is for the players.”
Day was made available to reporters after the game.
“I took a lot of notes. I yelled a lot," he said. "I got really, really excited. On Haskell’s play, I was running around the house. It was not easy. It’s all about the team, but it was a difficult day.”
The Buckeyes led 28-0 at halftime. Now the big question is whether Ohio State's regular-season finale against Michigan next weekend will be played. The Wolverines did not play this weekend for virus-related reasons.
The concern for the Buckeyes is that they could fall short of the six-game threshold to be eligible for the Big Ten title game.
Michigan State (2-4, 2-4) was coming off a win over another undefeated team — Northwestern — but the Spartans were overmatched Saturday. Rocky Lombardi was shaken up and left the game after being sacked in the second quarter, and by that time, the rout was already on.
It was 21-0 when Michigan State was backed up near its own goal line. Lombardi's pass was tipped and intercepted in the end zone by Garrett.
“Outings like this are not acceptable, and I don't care who we're playing," Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said. "Even though that was a good team, when I turn on the film, I'm going to be sick to see some of the things that we did.”
Among the players who missed the game for Ohio State were offensive linemen Thayer Munford, Josh Myers and Nicholas Petit-Frere. Linebacker Tuf Borland was also out.
Fields scored on two short runs in the first half, sandwiched around a 28-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson. Fields also hustled down the field to throw a late block on Trey Sermon's 64-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Payton Thorne completed his first 11 passes for Michigan State after relieving Lombardi, and he ran for a 20-yard touchdown in the third that made it 35-7.
“I think no matter what the score is, you've got to keep fighting,” Thorne said. “My dad actually has told me for the past years just to fight one more round — kind of a boxing analogy — and that really has stuck with me.”
Fields threw a 41-yard TD pass to Chris Olave in the fourth, and backup quarterback C.J. Stroud broke free for a 48-yard touchdown run.
Nebraska 37, Purdue 27
Adrian Martinez got the job done with both his arm and his feet Saturday.
Martinez, who was benched as starter earlier in the season, started and ran for two touchdowns and passed for another to help Nebraska to a 37-27 victory over Purdue.
Martinez completed 23 of 30 passes for 242 yards and rushed for another 45 yards.
“It’s always nice to win especially on the road,” Martinez said. “I think this team proving we are capable of winning in a style like that is huge for us. This is something we can continue to build on.”
Nebraska coach Scott Frost said the plan was to play Luke McCaffrey at quarterback, too, but the offense had momentum with Martinez at the controls.
McCaffrey did come in briefly in the second half when Frost said Martinez was “nicked up.” McCaffrey completed his only pass for 11 yards.
Both teams are 2-4 in the Big Ten-only schedule.
Cornhuskers receiver Wan’Dale Robinson caught nine passes for 114 yards.
“He’s one of our best playmakers, if not the best, so we put an emphasis on getting him touches,” Martinez said.
Nebraska took a 34-13 lead on Martinez’s 1-yard touchdown run early in the second half. Purdue bounced back to narrow the deficit to 34-27 with two Jack Plummer touchdown passes.
However, Nebraska regained control with an eight play, 79-yard drive capped by Connor Culp’s 32-yard field goal, his third, with 7:04 to play.
“That was one of the weirdest drives I’ve ever seen coaching or watching,” Frost said.
The Cornhuskers were helped and hurt by penalties on the more than 5-minute drive.
Plummer connected with Payne Durham for a 20-yard touchdown with 1:29 left in third quarter and hooked up with David Bell for an 89-yard score with 12:16 remaining in the fourth quarter. Two Nebraska defenders ran into each other leaving Bell wide open.
“The defense played well except for giving up that play,” Frost said.
Purdue finished with minus 2 rushing yards.
Plummer completed 33 of 47 passes for 334 yards. Bell had 10 caches for 132 yards while Rondale Moore caught 13 passes for 78 yards.
“Coach always says don’t worry about the scoreboard, just play hard,” Plummer said. “We’re playing hard no matter what the score is. But does it stink to be down 14 at the start? Yeah, it does. But I think we showed some life there in the second, third quarter.”
Nebraska jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first 5 minutes on Purdue’s special teams miscues. On fourth down from its own 40, Purdue punter Brendan Cropsey’s punt was blocked by Levi Falck and recovered by Simon Otte on the 1-yard line. Dedrick Mills scored on a 1-yard run.
Penn State 23, Rutgers 7
After the worst start in school history, Penn State is starting to play like the Nittany Lions of old.
Sean Clifford threw a 29-yard touchdown and Penn State's defense set up three scores with stops or takeaways on Saturday in a 23-7 victory over Rutgers that gave the program its 900th win.
Penn State (2-5, 2-5 Big Ten) dominated both sides of the ball, outgained Rutgers 381-204 and held the Scarlet Knights to a season-low for points. The win was the second straight for the Nittany Lions and their 14th in a row over the Scarlet Knights (2-5, 2-5).
“This program is not a losing program, this is not who we are,” said Clifford, who was 15 of 22 for 133 yards and an interception on a cold, windy day. “We had a rough start and a lot of things factor into that, but we know that we’re not a losing program. We didn’t come here to lose. It’s just getting back to ourselves. It was five weeks in a row that we were completely out of whack.”
Clifford opened the scoring with a 29-yard touchdown pass to true freshman Parker Washington with 3:32 left in the first quarter. It came after the Nittany Lions stuffed Johnny Langan on a fourth-and-1 from the Rutgers 45 on the Scarlet Knights’ opening possession.
A second stop on a fourth-and-1 from the Rutgers 45 in the second quarter led to a 7-yard touchdown run by Devyn Ford for a 17-0 halftime lead.
Coach James Franklin has seen improvement the past two weeks, especially from his defense, particularly in short yard situations.
“I just think that we’ve gone back to play playing how we played for it over six years, which is, you know, making sure to limit explosive plays.” he said.
Rutgers coach Greg Schiano had no problem with the gambles on fourth down.
“I was good with the decision to go for it, good with the play call," Schiano said. "I believe in our guys. We can convert those. We just didn’t do it. There’s been many times we have. It didn’t happen this time.”
Jordan Stout added a 47-yard field goal early in the third quarter after Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral fumbled on the second play of the half.
Vedral threw a 3-yard, fourth-down touchdown pass to Bo Melton with 4:56 left in the third quarter. An interception by safety Christian Izien at the Nittany Lions 36 set up the score.
Pinegar added a 27-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
Rutgers came into the game averaging 30.8 points. It was limited to 12 first downs, 83 yards rushing, 3 of 15 on third-down conversion attempts and 1 of 4 on fourth down.
And this was a game Rutgers thought it had a chance to finally beat Penn State.
“We not only have to catch up to people, but we’ve got to pass them," Schiano said. "Certainly, Penn State’s one of those programs. Today, we didn’t show that.”
