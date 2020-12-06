Big Ten roundup: Hawkeyes storm back to beat Illini, Ohio State cruises

Day was made available to reporters after the game.

“I took a lot of notes. I yelled a lot," he said. "I got really, really excited. On Haskell’s play, I was running around the house. It was not easy. It’s all about the team, but it was a difficult day.”

The Buckeyes led 28-0 at halftime. Now the big question is whether Ohio State's regular-season finale against Michigan next weekend will be played. The Wolverines did not play this weekend for virus-related reasons.

The concern for the Buckeyes is that they could fall short of the six-game threshold to be eligible for the Big Ten title game.

Michigan State (2-4, 2-4) was coming off a win over another undefeated team — Northwestern — but the Spartans were overmatched Saturday. Rocky Lombardi was shaken up and left the game after being sacked in the second quarter, and by that time, the rout was already on.

It was 21-0 when Michigan State was backed up near its own goal line. Lombardi's pass was tipped and intercepted in the end zone by Garrett.