Big Ten roundup: C.J. Stroud leads No. 5 Ohio State to rout of No. 7 Michigan State

C.J. Stroud lit up No. 7 Michigan State early and gave his coach the rare luxury of being able to let his mind wander to next week’s showdown with Michigan.
Stroud tied a school record with six touchdown passes — all in the first half — as No. 5 Ohio State bolted out to a 49-point halftime lead on the way to a startling 56-7 rout Saturday that eliminated the Spartans (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten, No. 7 CFP) from the Big Ten East race.
Next up for the Buckeyes (10-1, 8-0, No. 4 ) is the annual rivalry game and hatefest against No. 8 Michigan that carries even greater meaning this year — the winner will claim the division, advance to the conference championship game on Dec. 4 and stay alive for the College Football Playoff.
“We’ve got everything riding on this thing coming up right around the corner,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “And I got to tell you, the game wasn’t even over yet and I was thinking about it. There’s just so much going on here.”
Day should savor this one for at least a minute.
Stroud, who threw his first collegiate football pass less than three months ago, was 32 for 35 for 432 yards against the Spartans’ sketchy pass defense, which had allowed more yards through the air than any in major college football.
The redshirt freshman completed 17 straight passes, setting an Ohio State record, and positioned himself as maybe the Heisman Trophy favorite heading into the championship stretch of the season.
“My O-line did a great job the whole game,” he said. “I was back there chilling, in a sense.”
This is Stroud’s third 400-yard game in 10 career starts and his fourth game with at least five touchdown passes.
“You can see our capability,” Day said. “We’re playing really good football, clean football. We have a high ceiling.”
The Buckeyes scored on all seven first-half possession before backing off.
“We got blasted,” Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said. “We were not able to eliminate the explosive plays on defense and were not able to execute on offense.”
Michigan State Heisman hopeful Kenneth Walker III, the nation's leading rusher, was turned into a nonfactor by the Buckeyes. Walker, who rolled his ankle in last week's win over Maryland, had just six carries for 25 yards.
“He’s a little banged up right now, so we’re going to use the guys who can go," Tucker said.
The Buckeyes' top three receivers eclipsed the 100-yard mark and caught touchdown passes. Chris Olave had seven catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Garrett Wilson grabbed seven for 126 and a pair of scores, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba had 10 receptions for 105 yards and a TD.
Olave, a senior who played his last game in Ohio Stadium, broke the school record for career touchdowns with 35, one more than David Boston (1996-98).
“I came in a three-star (recruit), the lowest in my class, I think,” Olave said. “I didn’t know it would come to this day, but I just kept my head down and kept working to try and maximize my potential here, and I feel like I’ve done that.”
No. 8 Michigan 59, Maryland 18
By the time the fourth quarter began, it was OK for Cade McNamara and Michigan to look ahead.
McNamara threw for two touchdowns, Hassan Haskins ran for two, and the No. 8 Wolverines did their part to raise the stakes of next weekend’s showdown with Ohio State, routing Maryland 59-18 on Saturday.
Mike Sainristil made a one-handed catch in the end zone for a second-quarter TD, and Donovan Edwards had 10 catches for 170 yards and a touchdown. That all helped make this a relatively stress-free game for the Wolverines — a week before the big one.
“I think we're ready,” McNamara said. “I mean, it's hard not to think about that team when you're so close, but I'm glad that we came out of this game with a win. We did what we had to do.”
The Wolverines (10-1, 7-1, No. 6 CFP) host the Buckeyes next week, and the winner will go to the Big Ten title game. Michigan hasn't won the conference since 2004 and hasn't beaten Ohio State since 2011.
“We want to win all the marbles,” Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh said. “We're in the position we want to be in. We've been preparing for this, really the entire year, and now bring that preparation to life this week — play for it all.”
If the Wolverines were distracted by that looming matchup, it didn't affect their play much this weekend. Maryland (5-6, 2-6) didn't reach the end zone until Michigan was up 31-3 in the third quarter.
McNamara opened the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Luke Schoonmaker. Then Haskins made it 14-0 with a 1-yard scoring run later in the first quarter.
Sainristil reached out with one arm to pull in J.J. McCarthy's pass in the back corner of the end zone, then secured the ball for a 13-yard TD that made it 21-3.
Haskins scored on another 1-yard run in the third, and when Maryland finally scored a touchdown on a 7-yard pass from Taulia Tagovailoa to Carlos Carriere, Michigan pulled off a trick play on the ensuing kickoff. Michael Barrett caught the kick near his own 20 and tossed the ball backward across the field to A.J. Henning, who ran all the way down the sideline for a TD to make it 38-10.
“They do that cross-field kick once or twice a game,” Harbaugh said. “Our plan was, the first time they did it, we'd activate the throwback.”
Tagovailoa ran for a 17-yard touchdown, but Michigan answered with a 77-yard scoring strike from McNamara to Edwards. Then DJ Turner intercepted a pass and ran it back 42 yards for a TD to make it 52-18 — and give the Wolverines touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams in a span of 4:04.
McCarthy closed out the scoring with a 5-yard TD run in the fourth.
No. 18 Iowa 33, Illinois 23
Charlie Jones ran the length of the field, and then kept running.
Jones had a 100-yard kickoff return for No. 18 Iowa’s first touchdown and the Hawkeyes went on to beat Illinois 33-23 on Saturday.
Iowa (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) was trailing 10-0 in the first quarter when Jones took the kick near the right corner of the end zone and ran through a hole on the left side for the score.
“I knew I had a great block to the left, so I just cut inside,” Jones said. “Then I saw guys blocking downfield. So it was just me and some grass. Guys were just working along the way.”
But after Jones' scored, he ran to the grandstands at the back of the end zone.
“Yeah, I was too excited,” Jones said, smiling. “I didn't want to stop.”
Jones said it was a designed return the Hawkeyes had been working on the past week.
“It was great blocking, just like we drew it up, just like we saw on film,” Jones said.
“Thank goodness we practiced that,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “When you get a play like that, boy, it helps.”
It helped the Hawkeyes stay in the Big Ten West heading into the final weekend of the season.
Iowa is tied with Wisconsin at the top of the standings, but the Badgers hold the tiebreaker because of the 27-7 win over the Hawkeyes on October 30.
The Hawkeyes were scoreboard watching after the game, keeping track of Wisconsin's game against Nebraska. The Badgers won 35-28.
Iowa plays at Nebraska next Friday, while Wisconsin plays at Minnesota on Saturday.
“We know what's going on,” running back Tyler Goodson said. “We want to play in the Big Ten championship game. ... From now on, our focus is going to Nebraska and getting a win."
Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV had a 2-yard run for a touchdown and Caleb Shudak kicked four field goals, including a 51-yarder in the second quarter. Linebacker Jack Campbell's 32-yard interception return for a touchdown with 1:36 to play closed the Hawkeyes' scoring.
Iowa was outgained 312-255, but the Hawkeyes had enough offense for the win.
“The real common bond there is we find a way to win,” Ferentz said. “It's still what the game's about. You talk about style points, and that's important at some point maybe. But to me, it's about trying to be successful, whatever the given situations are.”
Illinois' Brandon Peters threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to tight end Luke Ford to end a 12-play, 75-yard drive that took 6:23 to start the game. But the Illini (4-7, 3-5) had just 9 yards on 10 plays in their next three possessions.
James McCourt had three field goals for the Illini.
Tyler Goodson ran for 132 yards for the Hawkeyes, his third 100-yard game of the season. Quarterback Alex Padilla, making his second start, was just 6 of 17 for 83 yards.
“We grind it out,” Padilla said. “Just playing complimentary football. We know it’s going to be a fist fight every time we go out.”
Peters, who threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Williams in the closing seconds, was 16 of 36 for 248 yards. Illinois' Chase Brown, who was averaging 106.4 rushing yards per game, was held to 42 yards on 13 carries.
“We kind of saw them as a running team, and we wanted to shut that down and make them one-dimensional," said Iowa safety Dane Belton, who had his Big Ten-leading fifth interception.
Iowa extended its winning streak against the Illini to eight games. The Hawkeyes have won 13 of the last 14 in the series.
Illinois was playing without head coach Bret Bielema, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week.
“I’m disappointed, because I wanted to give him the game ball,” assistant head coach George McDonald said. “There’s a lot of people in there who are hurting because we wanted to get this done. We had chances to get it done, and we didn’t. So we’ve got to get better.”
Jones' kickoff return was the fourth 100-yard kickoff return in Iowa history. The last one was by C.J. Jones to open the 2003 Orange Bowl against USC.
Charlie Jones is the third player in program history to return a kickoff and a punt for a touchdown in a career.
The last Iowa player to return a kickoff for a touchdown was Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who had a 98-yarder in the 2019 Holiday Bowl.
Iowa leads the nation with 21 interceptions, and is third with 26 takeaways. Eleven different Hawkeyes have at least one interception this season.
Iowa is plus-18 in turnover margin in its nine wins and minus-6 in its two losses.
Iowa defensive back Henry Marchese was greeted by more than just his parents during the pregame Senior Day ceremony. Marchese’s twin brother, Michael, a senior tight end for Illinois, was also there. The two hugged to a loud ovation from the crowd.
Henry Marchese, who plays on special teams, had a key block on Jones’ kickoff return.
Minnesota 35, Indiana 14
Tyler Nubin’s interception gave Minnesota a chance to swing Saturday’s game.
Tanner Morgan and Ky Thomas cashed in.
Thomas ran for two scores, Morgan threw for two more and Minnesota produced two touchdowns in the final 46 seconds of the first half before pulling away from Indiana 35-14.
”It's been a long few weeks," coach P.J. Fleck said. “This game was going to be really short, it felt like. Whatever happens, I just like the way our guys have responded."
Minnesota (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten) reinforced Fleck's point after losing its previous two.
This time the Golden Gophers found some offensive punch behind Thomas, who ran 26 times for 105 yards, and Morgan, who threw more TD passes in four quarters than the previous four games.
But Nubin's big play changed everything.
After Thomas tied the score at 7 midway through the second quarter and broke the tie with a 1-yard TD run with 46 seconds to go, Nubin picked off Donaven McCulley’s floater and returned it to Indiana’s 31-yard line. Three plays later, Morgan hooked up with Chris Autman-Bell on a 14-yard TD pass that made it 21-7 — after a replay review overturned the incompletion call on the field.
Indiana (2-9, 0-8) never recovered, losing its seventh straight.
“That’s on me,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said. “I’m not going to be conservative, so that’s on me. We’re not going to be scared, we’re going to throw the football.”
Indiana started fast, capping an impressive opening drive with McCulley scooping up a fumbled snap and scoring from 11 yards out.
But Morgan didn't fret. He let the ground game keep them in the contest and then connected with Autman-Bell twice for scores to seal it.
“He's the all-time winningest quarterback in the history of our school," Fleck said after giving Morgan a game ball. “”That's a long time. Winners find ways to win."
Purdue 32, Northwestern 14
Aidan O’Connell threw three touchdown passes to Milton Wright on Saturday to lead Purdue to a 32-14 victory over Northwestern at Wrigley Field.
O’Connell was 29 for 39 for 423 yards and Wright had 213 yards on eight catches — both career highs — to help the Boilermakers (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten) erase memories of last weekend’s 59-31 drubbing at Ohio State.
“Today was my day and I had to execute,” Wright said. “(O’Connell) is a great quarterback and I’m happy I could make the plays.”
Evan Hull had 96 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries as the Wildcats (3-8, 1-7) dropped their fifth straight.
The Boilermakers never trailed and scored touchdowns on their first two possessions of the second half to give themselves some breathing room. Wright, who’d never caught more than one touchdown before Saturday, had scoring catches of 17 and 45 yards in the third quarter to cap his best game.
David Bell had 12 receptions for 101 yards and seemed to draw more attention from the Wildcats. It left Wright in frequent mismatches on the left side of the field.
“They were covering David and it left a lot of one-on-one opportunities on that side of the field,” O’Connell said. “We had to take advantage of those.”
Up 6-0 midway through the second quarter, O’Connell found Wright streaking down the sideline for a 53-yard touchdown pass. Northwestern answered with a long touchdown drive in the final 1:45 to go to intermission down 13-7.
“We lost the one-on-one matchups,” Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald said. “When we tackled them, we held them to field goals.”
Mitchell Fineran kicked four field goals for the Boilermakers, who ended their road season 4-2. The two losses were at Notre Dame and Ohio State.
Andrew Marty was 10 for 14 for 93 yards and a touchdown for Northwestern, which played its home finale at the famed home of the Chicago Cubs.
Purdue’s Chris Van Eekeren lost his footing as he made contact with the second-half kickoff and sent the ball dribbling into the middle of the field. Things still went the Boilermakers’ way: Purdue recovered the unintentional onside kick and turned the possession into its second touchdown of the day.
“It wasn’t by design,” coach Jeff Brohm said. “We had some luck on our side and we took advantage of it.
“It was huge. They had some momentum after scoring at the end of the first half and they were going to get the ball back.”
The south end of the field ran along the right-field line of the ballpark but a few stretches of the warning track were the only patches of dirt. Both the mound and base paths were covered with sod for the game and the teams shared the north sideline due to a lack of space on the south end.
Each team had a couple of people holding up banners at either 45-yard line throughout the game to keep the opposition from getting nosy.
Saturday’s game was the second football game at the historic ballpark since the NFL’s Bears moved to Soldier Field after the 1970 season. The Wildcats, who lost to Illinois here in 2010, will play three future games at the park under an agreement with baseball’s Chicago Cubs.
Saturday’s game wasn’t a sellout — 31,500 tickets were sold — but O’Connell, who prepped in Chicago’s northern suburbs, still won’t forget it.
“It was an amazing atmosphere,” he said. “I’m so lucky to get a chance to play here and have a good performance here.”
Penn State 28, Rutgers 0
Christian Veilleux used the biggest opportunity of his young college career to make up for a lost time on Saturday.
Penn State’s freshman quarterback, who was out of football a year ago when his high school canceled the season due to the coronavirus pandemic, stepped in for an ailing Sean Clifford and shook off the rust.
Veilleux sparked what had been a lifeless Penn State offense with three touchdowns in a 28-0 win over Rutgers on Saturday.
Veilleux was not available for comment after the game as Penn State does not allow freshmen to speak to reporters.
“We faced as much adversity in this game as I’ve been around,” Penn State coach James Franklin said.
Jahan Dotson, Parker Washington and Malick Meiga caught touchdown passes and Keyvone Lee ran for a score for the Nittany Lions who snapped a two-game skid at Beaver Stadium.
The Nittany Lions (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten) did so with 35 players battling flu-like symptoms through the week and up to kickoff. Clifford, who left the game midway through the first quarter, was among them.
The three-year starter missed warm-ups as he was receiving fluids in the locker room. Afterward, Clifford told Franklin he felt like he could play. It didn’t last. Clifford was just 2-for-8 passing with 23 yards before he returned to the locker room for more treatment.
Although he had never played a collegiate down and took a while to find his rhythm, Veilleux settled in and the rest of Penn State’s offense did enough in the second half to beat the Scarlet Knights (5-6, 2-6) for the 15th straight time.
Veilleux completed 15 of 24 passes for 235 yards. His eight-yard pass to Dotson with 1:03 to play in the second quarter broke a scoreless tie and was the lone highlight to that point in a game that had been without any.
“That led to more confidence and more eagerness to make plays like he did today,” Washington said.
Both offenses traded punts and just-missed turnovers in the first quarter. They combined for just 53 yards on 31 plays in the opening 15 minutes before Penn State managed the 10-play drive capped by Dotson’s 10th touchdown catch of the year.
Penn State was much more efficient in the second half where Veilleux ended a pair of quick third-quarter drives with big plays.
He dropped a 17-yard pass in to Washington in the end zone with 3:32 to play in the third, then hit an uncovered Meiga over the middle for a 67-yard score two minutes later.
Penn State’s defense did the rest.
Rutgers was held to 165 yards, forced to punt 10 times, converted just 4 of 15 third downs and crossed midfield just once — in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.
Noah Vedral led the Scarlet Knights with 91 yards on 12-of-23 passing.
“That defense is Top 10 for a reason,” Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said. “Without watching it I can’t tell you why we couldn’t run the football even a little bit.”
Rutgers hasn’t played in a bowl game in seven seasons and will need to win against Maryland next week to punch its postseason ticket.
While Schiano was subdued and disappointed in the visiting team media room, he still thinks the Scarlet Knights can end their postseason drought if they can clean up a few mistakes against five-win Maryland.
“We still, in the last game of the year, have the pen in our hand and we have a chance to write it,” Schiano said. “And so does the team we’re playing.”