Big Ten roundup: A week after beating Badgers, Northwestern falls to Michigan State

No. 11 Northwestern put itself in position to play for the Big Ten title, then it hit the road.
Michigan State was ready.
Matt Coghlin made a tiebreaking 48-yard field goal with 3:35 left, and the Spartans handed Northwestern its first loss of the season with a 29-20 victory Saturday.
The Wildcats (5-1, 5-1) were coming off a 17-7 victory over Wisconsin that moved them into contention for a spot in the College Football Playoff. That prospect likely was dashed with the loss to the Spartans, but they remain in control of the Big Ten West.
“Really disappointed in the outcome, but we have all our goals in front of us," coach Pat Fitzgerald said. “We didn’t come up here and play clean football and Michigan State did and credit to them.”
The Spartans (2-3, 2-3) lost a 17-0 lead, but went back ahead by forcing three turnovers in the fourth quarter and making the most of two big kicks by Coghlin.
Michigan State had dropped consecutive games against Iowa and Indiana by a combined score of 73-7, including a 24-0 loss to the Hoosiers at home on Nov. 14. Last weekend's matchup with Maryland was canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak with the Terrapins.
“We needed this win as a team," said Rocky Lombardi, who got the Spartans off to a fast start with a 75-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Nailor. “It’s good to get out there and beat a really good team like Northwestern because it’s just the kind of confidence boost we needed.
“We know we’re a good team and we know we can beat good teams, but it’s kind of hard to believe yourself until you do it."
It was the second win for first-year coach Mel Tucker after the Spartans beat Michigan on Oct. 31.
“Culture doesn’t change overnight — it just doesn’t," Tucker said. “But wins like today show what we’re capable of.”
Northwestern grabbed a 20-17 lead on Cam Porter's 3-yard run early in the fourth.
The Spartans rallied on Coghlin's 44-yard field goal after forcing a turnover one snap following Lombardi's interception.
Northwestern turned the ball over again, and receiver Berkeley Holman was carted off the field following the play.
Shakur Brown broke on Peyton Ramsey's pass for his second interception and made contact with Holman, who lay motionless on the field while the school's medical staff evaluated him.
Holman was carefully strapped to a backboard and lifted onto a cart. After Holman's teammates surrounded him to offer support, he lifted his left arm and extended his thumb.
Holman was taken to a hospital as a precaution. He was talking, alert and moving.
“Great news about Berk," Fitzgerald said.
The Wildcats punted on their next possession, facing a fourth-and-10 from their 22, with a few minutes left.
Lombardi converted a third-and-8 from his 38 with a run after Northwestern called a timeout, taking time off the clock until punting from midfield with 32 seconds left.
The Wildcats ended the game by throwing laterals from deep in their end, trying to extend the play as time expired, only to have the Spartans recover the ball in the end zone for a touchdown at a fan-free game.
“A lot of self-inflicted wounds on our end," Fitzgerald said.
No. 12 Indiana 27, Maryland 11
Indiana coach Tom Allen watched his defense force three more turnovers, record three more sacks and produce another game-changing play. It's becoming part of the weekly routine.
Now the 12th-ranked Hoosiers might need even more from Allen's improved defense.
After Stevie Scott III ran for three scores in a 27-11 victory over Maryland on Saturday, Allen's biggest postgame concern was the health of quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who left the game in the third quarter with a lower right leg injury and did not return.
“I don’t know. If I knew I’d tell you," Allen said when asked whether Penix could play next week. “The bottom line is he’s going to be evaluated and we’ll know more Monday."
Losing Penix would be a huge blow for the Hoosiers (5-1), who have already ended losing streaks against Penn State and Michigan, reached the top 10 for the first time since 1969 and now have back-to-back winning seasons in Big Ten play for the first time since 1987-88.
Penix left midway through the third quarter after being tackled out of bounds. Initially, he couldn't put any weight on the leg.
With or without Penix, the Hoosiers remain confident they can finish the job because of the guys on the other side of the ball.
On Saturday, Indiana completely shut down quarterback Tailua Tagovailoa and the Maryland offense over the final three quarters and delivered the key play midway through the third quarter with the ball at the Terrapins 4-yard line.
Tagovailoa faked a handoff inside and sprinted to his right. Linebacker D.K. Bonhomme followed Tagovailoa and buried him in the end zone to give Indiana a 9-3 lead, the momentum and the ball.
“Any time you get into the read-option when the read key makes the tackle, you’ve misread it," coach Michael Locksley said. “I don’t understand why the ball wasn’t given. It’s pretty simple math — the guy that tackled him was the guy that read it. For me, that goes back to me as the coach."
Penix was injured on the ensuing series but Indiana didn't miss a beat. Scott scored on a 1-yard plunge two plays later and backup quarterback Jack Tuttle hooked up with Peyton Hendershot on a 2-point conversion to make it 17-3. Tuttle completed all five of his passes and led the Hoosiers to two more scores in the fourth quarter, taking advantage of a ground game that rushed for a season-high 234 yards.
“Momentum is a huge part of this game, so I think once you get a couple of big runs, a couple of good runs or a couple of good blocks, it really carries you," said freshman Tim Baldwin Jr., who ran for a season-high 106 yards. “You saw what happened with the defense today."
So did Maryland (2-2), which struggled mightily in the red zone after taking the last two weeks off because of a COVID-19 outbreak. Tagovailoa missed two open receivers for potential scores in the first half and was picked off twice in scoring position. Joseph Petrino also missed a 29-yard field goal wide left on the first possession of the game.
Tagovailoa finished 17 of 36 with 241 yards and one touchdown — with 1:32 to play. Dontay Demus Jr. had six receptions for 114 yards and the score.
“When you turn it over three times and have a safety, eight penalties, we didn’t give ourselves a chance," Locksley said.
Penn State 27, Michigan 17
In a year when everything seems so unusual and different, Penn State at Michigan felt particularly strange.
No fans, no buzz — and not much to feel good about these days for either team.
“We drive up to the Big House, and there's not a car on the road," Nittany Lions coach James Franklin said. "There's nobody giving you the middle finger on the ride up to the stadium like you normally get at every place. The parking lots are empty.”
What was also empty was Penn State's win column coming into Saturday's matchup, but that changed when the Nittany Lions beat Michigan 27-17. Penn State never trailed in this matchup of proud programs that have stumbled their way through this pandemic-shortened season.
Even if there had been a normal crowd at the game, it would have felt different with both teams coming in under .500. For one day at least, the Nittany Lions (1-5, 1-5 Big Ten) could celebrate. However strange the circumstances, this was still a victory in Ann Arbor, where Penn State had lost three in a row.
“That was a battle of two very, very respected programs, in a very unique, challenging and weird year,” Franklin said.
Sean Clifford threw for 163 yards and scored one of Penn State's three rushing touchdowns. Keyvone Lee and Will Levis also ran for TDs. Hassan Haskins ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns for Michigan, but the Wolverines (2-4, 2-4) never found much of a consistent rhythm offensively.
It was the 899th victory for the Penn State program, and the Nittany Lions had to wait a while for this one. This was the first time they'd started a season 0-5, but three impressive touchdown drives were enough to hold off Michigan.
Penn State led 20-17 in the fourth quarter before producing a 12-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 2-yard scoring run by Levis.
“We have to get better," Michigan defensive lineman Taylor Upshaw said. "There’s no excuse for missed tackles. We play football. We’ve been playing football. So when that’s happening, you gotta look in the mirror and say, 'Why are we missing tackles?’”
Cade McNamara, who came off the bench to guide Michigan to an overtime win at Rutgers last weekend, was off target for much of this game. He went 12 of 25 for 91 yards while dealing with shoulder problems.
Penn State marched 75 yards in 10 plays on the game's first drive, taking a 7-0 lead on a 6-yard run by Lee. That was about as smooth as it got for either offense, however.
Haskins broke free for a 59-yard run later in the first quarter, and he eventually scored from 2 yards out to tie the game.
Clifford was shaken up briefly in the first half, but after returning to the game he broke free for a 28-yard touchdown run to put the Nittany Lions back on top. A muffed punt gave Penn State a field goal just before halftime.
Michigan closed within three when Haskins scored on a 2-yard run with 13:12 remaining, but the Wolverines couldn't keep Penn State out of the end zone on the ensuing drive.
Rutgers 37, Purdue 30
Backup quarterback Johnny Langan proved to be just the spark Rutgers needed.
Langan completed all four passing attempts for 95 yards and ran for 95 yards on 21 carries as the Scarlet Knights rallied for a 37-30 victory over Purdue Saturday in Big Ten Conference action. Langan was used extensively in the second half for Artur Sitkowski. Sitkowski started in place of Noah Vedral, who was injured in the last game. Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said it was game time decision if Vedral could play.
“I thought both Artur and Johnny did a good job,” said Schiano, whose team improved to 2-4. “Johnny did a great job running the four-minute offense. We love how he competes. Artur ran the offense well and had a calming effect."
Sitkowski threw two touchdown passes in the first half.
“We played our brand of football, fast and physical,” Langan said. “I think all three of us (quarterbacks) have different skills so it makes it tough on other teams.”
The Scarlet Knights narrowed their 10-point halftime deficit to 23-20 on a 62-yard touchdown pass from Langan to Kay’Ron Adams with 12:29 left in the third quarter.
Purdue (2-3) answered with an 18-yard TD pass from Jack Plummer to David Bell for a 10-point advantage, but then the momentum shifted heavily in Rutgers’ favor when Aron Cruickshank responded with a 100-yard kickoff return for a TD.
“We’ve got to become a more mentally tough football team that learns to overcome things like that,” said Purdue coach Jeff Brohm, whose team has lost three straight. “We have to learn to fight and escape.”
Rutgers linebacker Mohamed Toure set up the next score by intercepting Plummer’s pass and returned it 13 yards to Purdue 49.
“Jack forced some things and that interception was big for them,” Brohm said.
The Scarlet Knights took a 34-30 lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by Aaron Young with 3:42 left in the third quarter.
Rutgers boosted the advantage to 37-30 on a 28-yard field goal by Valentino Ambrosio.
“They’re an explosive team, so we knew we had to shut them down defensively,” Schiano said.
Purdue took a 7-0 lead on an impressive opening drive, capped by a 1-yard TD pass from Plummer to Payne Durham.
Rutgers took a 13-7 lead when Sitkowski twice connected with Shameen Jones on a pair of 14-yard TD passes.
The second quarter was all Purdue with 16 unanswered points. After the Boilermakers failed on a fourth-and-2 pass play from the Rutgers 3, Purdue picked up a safety when defensive lineman Branson Deen tackled Sitkowski in the end zone.
The Boilermakers added touchdowns on 1-yard runs by Zander Horvath and Plummer to take a 23-13 halftime lead.
Horvath led Purdue with 101 yards on 19 attempts.
“He’s a big man and we didn’t tackle him well in the first half,” Schiano said. “I thought Tre Avery did a good job sticking on Rondale Moore.”
Moore had seven catches for 76 yards. Plummer was 20 of 35 for 237 yards.
Ohio State in limbo
Ohio State officials are unsure when the team can practice again, let alone play next week at Michigan State, after an outbreak of COVID-19 put the No. 3 Buckeyes' Big Ten title hopes in danger.
“I have no clue what this afternoon or tomorrow will bring or next week will bring,” athletic director Gene Smith said Saturday.
Three more college football games across the country were canceled or postponed Saturday, including Florida State hosting Virginia. For the second straight week, the Seminoles had their home game called off hours before kickoff and after their opponent had already traveled to Tallahassee, Florida.
Last week the issue was Clemson and Florida State not agreeing on whether the game should be played after a Tigers player who was positive for COVID-19 traveled with the team to Florida.
This week, one positive test for a Florida State player returned Saturday morning led to contact tracing that left the Seminoles with only 44 scholarship players.
“We deeply regret that many Florida State and Virginia fans have already traveled to the game as well as Virginia’s team,” Florida State athletic director David Coburn said. “We simply had no way of knowing we would not be playing until this morning. We made every effort to play, but we could not do so in a way that was safe for the players.”
Ohio State canceled its Saturday game at Illinois on Friday night. Across college football, 19 of the 58 games originally scheduled for this week were called off because of COVID-19 issues. Also called on Saturday morning was San Jose State at Boise State, a key matchup in the Mountain West. Boise State said it was pausing all football activities.
Before the day was over the first postponement of next week was announced. Miami at Wake Forest won't be played Dec. 5 as the Demon Deacons deal with COVID-19 cases. That ACC game had already been pushed back because of Miami's outbreak.
The Buckeyes' disruption could be the most significant, impacting the Big Ten and national championship race.
If Ohio State (4-0) cannot play its final two regular-season games it would likely not reach the minimum number (six) required to be eligible for the Big Ten championship game. The Buckeyes had an earlier game canceled because of a COVID outbreak at Maryland.
This time Ohio State has the outbreak. According to Dr. Jim Borchers, Ohio State's team physician, the program had virtually no positive tests this season until Wednesday's testing.
Borchers said the percentage of positive individuals among Ohio State players and staff hit one of the Big Ten’s warning “guideposts” on Friday night, leading officials to cancel Saturday’s game at Illinois.
Borchers said that benchmark was 7.5% of the 170 individuals deemed Tier 1 in the program, including players, coaches and staff. That means at least 13 people in the Buckeyes camp tested positive, although Borchers declined to provide specific numbers.
One of the positive tests was coach Ryan Day, who wouldn’t have been on the sideline even if the team had gone to Champaign, Illinois.
Day, his voice slightly raspy, participated in a Zoom call with the reporters Saturday and said: “I’m resting comfortably, but I have an extremely heavy heart.”
Players who test positive have a 10-day isolation period followed by a 10-day return-to-activity period under Big Ten protocols, Borchers said. So while Day might be able to return for the Buckeyes next week at Michigan State, the players who have tested positive will miss at least one more game — if the game is played at all.
Ohio State's final regular-season game is Dec. 12 vs. Michigan and the Buckeyes could play another on Dec. 19 even if they are not eligible for the Big Ten title game.
The College Football Playoff has no minimum number of games required to be eligible for selection.
Ohio State has paused all football activities. Day said if the team could get back on the field by Thursday it might be able to play next Saturday.
Borchers said the Big Ten benchmark that would have forced a seven-day shutdown -- 5% positives of all tests administered -- was not reached, so the decision to cancel Saturday’s game was made by Ohio State and was not forced. The positive tests were spread out among players and staff, with no identifiable clusters, he said.
“What we’re seeing in our case is kind of a community type of spread,” Smith said. “We didn’t see spikes in specific areas. Could we have played? Sure? Was it the right thing to play? No.”
Day said as the positive cases started to show on Wednesday, the team adjusted its practice schedule, meeting virtually, no helmets or hitting on the field, everyone masked up. They’d already decided to fly to Illinois on Saturday morning instead of Friday.
“It wasn’t until (Friday) when we did testing, and with enhanced testing that it got to a point where it became very clear that we needed to pause,” Borchers said of the late decision to cancel the game. “Unfortunately, this wasn’t a decision we could early in the week. This was not a decision from my standpoint that could be made until (Friday).”
The program will keep testing daily and no one can say when the team might be able to take the field again, if at all.
“We certainly have looked at data and looked at what’s happened with other teams,” Borchers said. “To try to forecast what’s going to happen tomorrow, let alone for this next week, I can’t do that.”
Smith said there have been no conversations in the Big Ten about adjusting its minimum games requirement. The minimum could drop below six, but almost all of the 14 Big Ten games scheduled over the next two weekends would have to be canceled.
Smith said Saturday that was the last thing on his mind.
“The tactics and strategies we will put in place today, tomorrow and the next day is all with effort to ensure their safety and possibly give them a chance to compete next weekend," he said. "It’s not about the Big Ten championship game, it’s not about the CFP. It’s not about those things. It’s not about how many games we have to play. It’s about one thing: Their health, their safety, and making sure each day we give them a chance to possibly play next weekend.”
