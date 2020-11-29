Big Ten roundup: A week after beating Badgers, Northwestern falls to Michigan State

Ohio State's final regular-season game is Dec. 12 vs. Michigan and the Buckeyes could play another on Dec. 19 even if they are not eligible for the Big Ten title game.

The College Football Playoff has no minimum number of games required to be eligible for selection.

Ohio State has paused all football activities. Day said if the team could get back on the field by Thursday it might be able to play next Saturday.

Borchers said the Big Ten benchmark that would have forced a seven-day shutdown -- 5% positives of all tests administered -- was not reached, so the decision to cancel Saturday’s game was made by Ohio State and was not forced. The positive tests were spread out among players and staff, with no identifiable clusters, he said.

“What we’re seeing in our case is kind of a community type of spread,” Smith said. “We didn’t see spikes in specific areas. Could we have played? Sure? Was it the right thing to play? No.”

Day said as the positive cases started to show on Wednesday, the team adjusted its practice schedule, meeting virtually, no helmets or hitting on the field, everyone masked up. They’d already decided to fly to Illinois on Saturday morning instead of Friday.