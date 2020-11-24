Big Ten officiating looking like an eyesore, Illinois trolls Nebraska, Indiana exposes Ohio State

They probably won't receive a fight like they did from the Hoosiers (4-1) in their next three games: at Illinois, at Michigan State and against Michigan.

Of course, the game raises the question of whether a pass-defense performance like that could hold up in the College Football Playoff.

The Hoosiers rushed only 16 times for minus-1 yard, so it's not like the Buckeyes didn't know what was coming at them.

Normally superb Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields had an off game as well, with three interceptions and five sacks. If Indiana had scored off of those picks, it could have been a different outcome.

But the Buckeyes are one of two undefeated teams in the Big Ten with Northwestern. That's all that matters for now.

4. Michigan may have found a quarterback.

Michigan had beaten Rutgers by an average margin of 51-7 the last five seasons, including routs of 52-0 last year, 42-7 in 2018 and 78-0 in 2016.

Saturday's 48-42 Wolverines victory required a riveting (as much as that's possible for two 1-3 teams) triple-overtime game that ended past midnight in New Jersey.