Big Ten officiating looking like an eyesore, Illinois trolls Nebraska, Indiana exposes Ohio State

The fifth weekend of Big Ten football started with an unbelievably bad game-changing penalty Friday night in Minnesota and ended early Sunday morning in New Jersey.
A lot was packed in between, with Ohio State surviving Indiana, Northwestern taking down Wisconsin and Illinois winning at Nebraska for the first time since the Red Grange days.
Here are five takeaways from Week 5.
1. Officially, it was a bad weekend.
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm could barely bite his tongue Friday night after a late offensive pass interference call negated the Boilermakers' would-be go-ahead touchdown pass, resulting in a 34-31 loss to Minnesota.
"You know what I think," Brohm told reporters after the game. "I can't really comment on it. It's part of the game and we've got to move forward, but, yes, I didn't like it at all."
Many Big Ten fans voiced Brohm's frustrations for him about the phantom call.
With less than a minute to play, Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer connected with tight end Payne Durham for what looked like a clean go-ahead 19-yard touchdown strike.
Officials flagged Durham for interference, and Purdue threw an interception on the next play to end the game. Replays showed Durham and Minnesota defensive back Phillip Howard engaging in typical hand checking as Durham ran his route before catching the ball.
Wisconsin fans were miffed as well early in the Badgers' 17-7 loss Saturday to Northwestern.
Officials flagged Wisconsin twice for pass interference on Northwestern's first drive, which ended with the Wildcats taking a 7-0 lead.
On first down at the Wisconsin 16-yard line, NU quarterback Peyton Ramsey threw to the end zone to tight end John Raine, who appeared to slow his route in order to draw contact — and the flag — against Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson.
Then on third-and-goal from the 5, Badgers cornerback Rachad Wildgoose Jr. was called for interference on a contested ball to Raine in the corner of the end zone. Given a fresh set of downs, Ramsey found tight end Charlie Mangieri open in the back of the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown.
Wisconsin finished the game with four defensive pass interference penalties.
2. Is this what Nebraska was fighting for?
It has to be embarrassing to get trolled by one of the teams near the bottom of the Big Ten West.
Illinois Athletics tweeted after Saturday's win: "Good game Nebraska. Thanks for bringing back B1G football."
After the tweet drew a lot of attention — Illinois fans loved it, Nebraska fans hated it — the account deleted it. (That social media employee deserved a pat on the back and a raise. Let's hope the employee wasn't chastised for an epic tweet.)
Aside from the lighthearted joke, there was some truth to the tweet.
Nebraska fought hard to return to the field after the Big Ten delayed the season and contemplated moving competition to the spring because of concerns about COVID-19.
Parents hired lawyers and joined protests at Big Ten headquarters. Coach Scott Frost said the Cornhuskers were prepared to play in another conference if the Big Ten didn't play this fall.
Coaches at Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State were vocal too. But nobody was as petulant as Nebraska.
Being in a position to win shouldn't determine how passionate one is about playing during the pandemic.
But it at least deserves an eye roll that the Cornhuskers, who are now 1-3 and went 3-6 in the conference last season, put up the biggest stink.
3. Indiana may have exposed an Ohio State weakness.
Indiana racked up 491 passing yards and five touchdowns in a 42-35 loss to Ohio State (4-0).
That might prove two things:
1. Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is outstanding.
2. Indiana is the best opponent Ohio State will face this Big Ten season — and the Buckeyes still won.
They probably won't receive a fight like they did from the Hoosiers (4-1) in their next three games: at Illinois, at Michigan State and against Michigan.
Of course, the game raises the question of whether a pass-defense performance like that could hold up in the College Football Playoff.
The Hoosiers rushed only 16 times for minus-1 yard, so it's not like the Buckeyes didn't know what was coming at them.
Normally superb Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields had an off game as well, with three interceptions and five sacks. If Indiana had scored off of those picks, it could have been a different outcome.
But the Buckeyes are one of two undefeated teams in the Big Ten with Northwestern. That's all that matters for now.
4. Michigan may have found a quarterback.
Michigan had beaten Rutgers by an average margin of 51-7 the last five seasons, including routs of 52-0 last year, 42-7 in 2018 and 78-0 in 2016.
Saturday's 48-42 Wolverines victory required a riveting (as much as that's possible for two 1-3 teams) triple-overtime game that ended past midnight in New Jersey.
Don't count on too many wild celebrations in Ann Arbor, Mich., for that victory. There's still frustration about this wayward season.
But the upside for Michigan — besides the victory — is it looks like the Wolverines (2-3) might have found an answer at quarterback.
Redshirt freshman Cade McNamara entered late in the second quarter to replace struggling starter Joe Milton after the Wolverines fell behind 17-0.
He quickly put together a three-play, 63-yard drive, capped by a 46-yard touchdown pass. McNamara connected on 27 of 36 passes for 260 yards and four touchdowns and also rushed for a touchdown in the second overtime.
"I just had to stay prepared," he told Big Ten Network. "Confident in the way I prepared all week. I felt like that led me to perform the way my team needed me to when my number was called."
He helped Michigan snap a three-game skid, the longest in Jim Harbaugh's tenure.
"It's the first step to get back on track," Michigan defensive lineman Christopher Hinton said.
5. Brandon Peters looks like a difference maker for Illinois.
Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters spent a week and a half quarantined in a hotel room with COVID-19 and missed three games.
Let him sum up how that felt: "It sucked."
Peters said he felt well enough to play, which made watching Illinois lose to Purdue and Minnesota even more aggravating.
"Ten days in the hotel room is not ideal, especially when you know you feel good enough to be out there," he said.
Peters was back on the field Saturday for the first time since a shaky season-opening loss at Wisconsin on Oct. 23, after which he tested positive for COVID-19. The Illini (2-3) played their most complete game of the season at Nebraska for a 41-23 victory, their second in a row.
After Isaiah Williams helped Illinois beat Rutgers 23-20 the previous weekend, Peters stepped back into the lineup at Nebraska and played like an experienced starter.
The fifth-year senior completed 18 of 25 passes for 205 yards with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Josh Imatorbhebhe for a 21-7 lead. He added 36 rushing yards, including a 1-yard plunge for a touchdown.
After that score, Peters pointed to the scoreboard. He said a Nebraska player was jawing at him.
Peters' play spoke plenty. He didn't show rust and didn't put extra pressure on himself to make up for lost time.
"Coming back today, I didn't try to force anything," he said. "I just wanted to go out there and execute and do what I could do."
Illinois started four quarterbacks — Peters, Matt Robinson, Coran Taylor and Williams — in its first four games because of COVID-19-related issues and injuries.
Would the Illini have beaten Purdue or Minnesota with Peters? Hard to say. But they can try to finish strong.
That won't be easy with No. 3 Ohio State up next, followed by improving Iowa and undefeated rival Northwestern.
Illinois hasn't beaten Ohio State since an upset in 2007.
But Illinois hadn't won at Nebraska before Saturday since 1924, when Red Grange starred for the Illini. So . anything is possible?
