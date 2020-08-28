Big Ten mulls Thanksgiving, other football start dates

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Big Ten Conference football fans might not need to wait until 2021 to see games.

One of the many options being considered at the conference level has the football season for the University of Wisconsin and the rest of the Big Ten starting around Thanksgiving, an earlier start date than the spring-semester dates that had been previously discussed.

The discussions of a Thanksgiving start date were first reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and were confirmed by a number of outlets.

Big Ten teams would play eight games in the winter in this plan, and the season would wrap up in early-to-mid January.

The Big Ten's return-to-play plans are still in the early stages, with Thanksgiving, New Year’s Day, early January and late January start dates still being options, according to a report from Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel.

The Big Ten was the first Power Five conference to cancel the fall football season earlier this month due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but recent developments in testing are providing optimism that teams might begin playing earlier than once expected.

