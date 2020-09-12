Big Ten football's return-to-play plan takes step forward

“Before the presidents and chancellors give us the go-ahead to play ... they’re going to have to feel comfortable that the medical questions that they had, the things that were presented to them by our doctors in the Big Ten, that they’re answered,” Alvarez said on his monthly radio show, which aired Wednesday night on 1310 WIBA and Learfield/IMG College.

Plans for a quick restart of football may be tempered by the workout stoppages UW and Maryland’s football teams are under due to COVID-19 testing results. UW isn’t releasing testing numbers for each team, but shared this week that 83 of the 734 student-athletes who have returned to campus since June have tested positive for COVID-19.

UW and other Big Ten campuses are experiencing outbreaks that have caused moves to online instruction and mass quarantines.

Waiting much longer than late November to play will significantly alter the 2021 fall season, which Big Ten officials want to avoid.