Big Ten football upperclassmen stuck in bind

Plans for spring-semester football are still in their infancy at the conference level. Purdue coach Jeff Brohm detailed his idea of how the conference could fit two seasons into one calendar year, as has Ohio State Ryan Day. Day's plan calls for an early January start, while Brohm's goes from February to April. Some players and their parents are still pushing for a fall season, with Ohio State QB Justin Fields sharing a petition Sunday trying to get the Big Ten to reverse course.

UW senior safety Eric Burrell faces the same decision as Van Lanen, and he’s already taken full advantage of the academic opportunities at UW — he has his undergraduate degree and is on pace to graduate with his master’s degree in December. If spring-semester football doesn’t comes to fruition, Burrell said “it’d take a lot of convincing” to come back to school for two additional semesters in order to play football in the fall of 2021.

“I’ve got two degrees, I’ve been here for five years, so I’m not in favor of coming back for the fall. But I will definitely consider the spring if they come up with a situation,” Burrell said. “I’m looking to take that next level, I think I’ve earned my right to do so, so I will definitely have to weigh my options to see what’s best for me and my family.”

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!