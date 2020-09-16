Big Ten football schedule to be 'flexible,' feature nine games

During the press conference, Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour said that no public ticket sales will be held across the conference due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Only parents of players and coaches will be allowed in the stands at games, Alvarez said.

“We are looking to see what we can do on a campus-by-campus basis to accommodate the families of our student-athletes, both home and away, as well as the families of staff,” Barbour said.

The conference has worked with television partners Fox and ESPN in its scheduling process, and Alvarez said those entities asked the conference to be flexible with games.

“One of the things that they asked (was) that we have flexibility in our scheduling as far as playing possibly on Friday prime time, maybe even on a Monday at some time,” Alvarez said. “We agreed that we would be flexible in our scheduling.”

The Big Ten later clarified that Monday games were an option for a winter season, but not for the modified fall season.