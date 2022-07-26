Big Ten football players express concern over travel with additions of UCLA, USC in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — A bleary-eyed Mariano Sori-Marin had a moment of panic.

He and his University of Minnesota teammates had arrived back at their facility at 6 a.m., hours after a double-overtime win over Fresno State on the road in September 2019. His moped wasn’t in the spot he was sure he parked it, causing his mind to race as to what happened to it. The exhausted linebacker eventually looked a few spaces over and found his ride.

Such scenes could become the norm in 2024 and beyond once UCLA and Southern Cal join the Big Ten Conference, a major talking point at the first day of the league’s football media days Tuesday. Players raised concerns about what will be added to their plates travel-wise, while acknowledging they’ll have it easier than their fellow athletes who will have to make mid-week trips to the West Coast potentially multiple times a season.

“Missing class, the time difference, jet lag — that stuff is real,” Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa said. “I think it’ll be pretty hard on the kids, especially the West Coast (players).”

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren was peppered with questions regarding the new additions. He said travel issues and strain on student-athletes is at the top of his mind, but didn’t share how those worries will be addressed.

“We have two years now to plan,” Warren said. “We have built a Big Ten readiness committee that we'll activate here to start working with USC and UCLA to get ideas as far as what we can do.

“We'll work through these next two years from a scheduling component to make sure that we create the environment that's most healthy and holistic for our student-athletes, which is one of the reasons I've started the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee to be able to listen to them to say what's important.”

Warren also said the Big Ten’s alumni base in Southern California is the largest in the country outside the Midwest.

Sori-Marin said P.J. Fleck and the coaching staff at Minnesota prepared the group for that trip to Fresno through a variety of means, and advanced planning by coaches will be imperative for future players.

There’s also an identity clash incoming for the L.A. teams making the move to the Big Ten.

“They’re probably in for a rude awakening (in) late November games when the snow’s falling,” Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell said.

Expansion may not be finished, Warren said, but what seems like a certainty is the elimination of divisions. The Big Ten’s division set up was lopsided and the East has won the last nine league titles. The University of Wisconsin’s conference crowns in 2011 and 2012 have been the only wins for the West.

But eliminating divisions could threaten the yearly renewal of historic rivalry games, depending on how many annual games the Big Ten decides to play in a new format.

“When you learn the history like that, you get a sense that you’re playing for more than just this present time,” said Campbell, whose Hawkeyes have four trophy games, including one with UW. “You’re playing for all the Iowa Hawkeyes in the past.”

The newest Big Ten members will be full members upon entry, a change in how the league operated in past expansion efforts.

Warren said the conference is still negotiating its media rights distribution deal, but hopes to have it finished “sooner than later.” He also declined to share the target dollar amount the Big Ten is looking for with its new partners.

When a deal is complete, UCLA and USC will be entitled to a full share of that annual revenue and won’t have to wait a number of years to become vested like Maryland, Nebraska and Rutgers did last decade.

“We think that's important for various reasons,” Warren said. “They bring a lot of value to our relationship. They bring a lot of panache to our relationship, and we look forward to welcoming them into the Big Ten family here in 2024.”