Big Ten football expected to return this fall

“Once we have answers to that, to some of those issues and things that we have ways to deal them effectively, we will try to plan a delayed season,” Blank said hours before the conference’s announcement.

After some media outlets reported early Tuesday evening that the decision would be to move forward, Blank stressed to the State Journal that the vote still had not yet taken place.

Players and their parents have been vocal in their criticism of the Big Ten and its lack of transparency in its decision to push the football season. Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade’s father, Randy, was one of the leading parent voices in the push for information from the conference and for it to allow the football season to be held. He organized a protest outside of the Big Ten offices in Rosemont, Ill., last month.

With news swirling about the conference season coming back, Wade announced he was opting out of the season to prepare for the NFL draft. Wade is one of the top prospects in the 2021 draft class, and joins fellow Buckeye Wyatt Davis, an offensive lineman, in a group of star opt-outs from the conference. Receivers Rashod Bateman (Minnesota) and Rondale Moore (Purdue), and All-American linebacker Micah Parsons (Penn State) all opted out in early August, before the season was postponed.