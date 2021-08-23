Big Ten enacts forfeit policy for teams who can't play due to COVID-19

Big Ten Conference teams in all sports that can’t play a game this season due to COVID-19 will forfeit that game and it will not be rescheduled, the league announced Monday.
If both teams cannot compete due to the virus, it will be a no contest.
The Big Ten joined the rest of the Power Five conferences in instituting a forfeit policy regarding COVID-19 this season.
The University of Wisconsin football team had to cancel two of its game early last season due to an outbreak, then had another game canceled after an outbreak at Minnesota. Badgers officials told the State Journal last week that 90% of players on the roster had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The UW volleyball team, which ended the season as national runners-up, had seven matches canceled in the spring due to the virus.