Big Ten East football players make their picks for breakout teammates in 2022

Big Ten East players spoke to the State Journal this week during Big Ten media days in Indianapolis about which players from their respective programs could be surprises this season.

Penn State safety Ji’Ayir Brown mentioned a former Wisconsin recruiting target, cornerback Kalen King, who now plays for the Nittany Lions.

“He’s going to be a player,” Brown said. “He got some minutes for us last year, some big minutes, made some big plays.”

Check out what others around the division had to say about their teammates.