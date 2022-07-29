 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Big Ten East football players make their picks for breakout teammates in 2022

  • 0

Big Ten West players spoke to the State Journal this week during Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis about which players from their respective programs could be surprises during the 2022 season.

Big Ten East players spoke to the State Journal this week during Big Ten media days in Indianapolis about which players from their respective programs could be surprises this season.

Penn State safety Ji’Ayir Brown mentioned a former Wisconsin recruiting target, cornerback Kalen King, who now plays for the Nittany Lions.

“He’s going to be a player,” Brown said. “He got some minutes for us last year, some big minutes, made some big plays.”

Check out what others around the division had to say about their teammates.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: When you say Wisconsin ... what do Big Ten football stars think?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics