Big Ten denies Nebraska request for replacement game for Badgers

The Big Ten on Thursday denied Nebraska’s request to play a non-conference opponent Saturday to replace its originally scheduled game with the University of Wisconsin that was canceled because the Badgers had a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie Green and athletic director Bill Moos released a joint statement saying the school had explored the possibility of securing another opponent. The Big Ten is playing only conference games in an abbreviated schedule that started last week.
“The discussions we had were with teams that had already implemented stricter testing protocols than those mandated by the Big Ten Conference,” Nebraska officials said.
“With an already shortened season, we owed it to our student-athletes to explore any possible option to play a game this week. Ultimately, the Big Ten Conference did not approve our request, and we respect their decision.”
Nebraska was reportedly close to a deal with Chattanooga, an FCS school that played last week. The Mocs have no other fall games scheduled and are set to play in the Southern Conference in the spring.
Chattanooga athletic director Mark Wharton confirmed to CBS Sports the school was in negotiations with Nebraska and the team was tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Nebraska had agreed to pay Chattanooga a guarantee in the $200,000-$250,000 range.
“We were in talks,” Wharton said. “There were many levels of approval through the Big Ten. We lost on the final approval.”
The Cornhuskers next play Nov. 7 at Northwestern.
Lawrence has COVID
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19, putting into doubt whether the face of college football will be available to play the top-ranked Tigers’ biggest game of the season.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement that Lawrence is in isolation with mild symptoms.
Swinney said Lawrence would miss Clemson’s game Saturday against Boston College. The Tigers are scheduled to play No. 4 Notre Dame on Nov. 7 in South Bend, Indiana.
Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate for a minimum of 10 days.
Lawrence said in a statement on Twitter that his symptoms have been “relatively mild” and he was following protocol from Clemson and the Atlantic Coast Conference about the virus.
“The only thing that hurts is missing an opportunity to be with my teammates this weekend and play the game I love,” he said.
Backup quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, a former five-star prospect, is expected to get the start against Boston College. Uiagalelei is a true freshman who has appeared in five games this season.
