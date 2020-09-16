Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren 'comfortable' with resumption of football season after reversing field

Alvarez was asked about how the members of the Big Ten unite after what’s been an “ugly month” for the conference.

“The bottom line is we’re going to play football,” Alvarez said. “The decisions were made for the right reasons. Postponement was made for the right reasons, for the safety of our student-athletes. I think our chancellors and presidents acted prudently, they made the right decision at the time. They were open-minded enough to sit back and look at the answers and the solutions for the questions that they had.

“And, quite frankly, at the time, there were a number — and I agreed with them — the questions that were proposed to them, the medical questions that were out there, without them being answered there’s no way we could put our student-athletes back on the field. But now we have answers. The testing is an answer, the dealing with heart situation, we have answers to that, protocol, contact tracing is answered. All those were answered and in the end, that’s the reason we moved forward because the safety questions were answered, the medical questions were answered by our doctors.”

Warren’s first year on the job after replacing Jim Delany has been, as he put it, “complicated,” with the biggest challenge being the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.