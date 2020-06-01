Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren announces anti-hate, anti-racism coalition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren wrote in an open letter Monday that as an African-American man, he prays each day for the health and safety of his wife and children, “especially during interactions with law enforcement.”

In the letter, Warren denounced the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer last week and announced the formation of the Big Ten Conference Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition. Warren invited student-athletes, coaches, athletic directors and campus administrators to join the coalition.

“It is critical that our student-athletes possess their rights to free speech, their rights to peaceful protest and we will work to empower them in creating meaningful change,” Warren wrote. “We must listen to our young people. Our children and future generations deserve better. We are either part of the problem or part of the solution. The Big Ten Conference will be part of the solution as we actively and constructively combat racism and hate in our country.”

Warren — who became the Big Ten commissioner nearly one year ago and is the first African-American commissioner of a Power Five conference — spent 15 years working as an executive in the Minnesota Vikings’ front office.

