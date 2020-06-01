Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren announces anti-hate, anti-racism coalition

Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren wrote in an open letter Monday that as an African-American man, he prays each day for the health and safety of his wife and children, “especially during interactions with law enforcement.”
In the letter, Warren denounced the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer last week and announced the formation of the Big Ten Conference Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition. Warren invited student-athletes, coaches, athletic directors and campus administrators to join the coalition.
“It is critical that our student-athletes possess their rights to free speech, their rights to peaceful protest and we will work to empower them in creating meaningful change,” Warren wrote. “We must listen to our young people. Our children and future generations deserve better. We are either part of the problem or part of the solution. The Big Ten Conference will be part of the solution as we actively and constructively combat racism and hate in our country.”
Warren — who became the Big Ten commissioner nearly one year ago and is the first African-American commissioner of a Power Five conference — spent 15 years working as an executive in the Minnesota Vikings’ front office.
Warren wrote in his letter, released Monday evening, that Minneapolis and Minnesota as a whole are “part of the fabric of our entire family.”
“We continue to see inequality and deep divide regarding how members of the Black community are treated compared to the rest of society and too often, the results have been horrific and senseless. Such racism and inequality are pervasive, not just endemic in law enforcement,” Warren wrote.
“Meaningful change will only occur if, as a nation, we are united, resilient and determined to create difficult, uncomfortable dialogue and take significant tangible action. We all need to strive to make the world a better place. One person, one family, one city, one state, one conference, one country.”
Along with launching the coalition, Warren announced he and his wife, Greta, are donating $100,000 from the Warren Family Foundation to the National Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights. The Washington, D.C. addresses issues regarding racism, hate and voter registration.
Warren worked as a lawyer for nearly a decade before entering a career in sports administration.
“I will continue to pray, lead and take action to eliminate racism and hate in our country,” he wrote.
