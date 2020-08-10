Big Ten cancels football season; announcement expected Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hope to hold a Big Ten Conference football season has slowly drained in recent weeks.

This weekend, the conference finally pulled the plug.

Sources tell the Detroit Free Press and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the Big Ten has voted to cancel the football season due to concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision is expected to be announced Tuesday, according to those sources. Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren reportedly prefers a spring football season, but no decision has been made yet on if the season will occur next semester.

It’ll be the first fall without football since 1896 in the conference, and the first since 1889 for the University of Wisconsin.

National radio host Dan Patrick said on his show Monday that Big Ten presidents voted 12-2 to cancel the season, with Nebraska and Iowa voting to play.

The Big Ten is the first Power 5 conference to cancel the football season, after the MAC became the first FBS conference to cancel its season Saturday. The Big Ten released its conference-only schedule for football last week, but did so while saying it was questionable if the season could be played.

It is expected the Pac-12 will join the Big Ten in canceling its season Tuesday.