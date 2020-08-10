Big Ten cancels football season; announcement expected Tuesday

Hope to hold a Big Ten Conference football season has slowly drained in recent weeks.
This weekend, the conference finally pulled the plug.
Sources tell the Detroit Free Press and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the Big Ten has voted to cancel the football season due to concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision is expected to be announced Tuesday, according to those sources. Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren reportedly prefers a spring football season, but no decision has been made yet on if the season will occur next semester.
It’ll be the first fall without football since 1896 in the conference, and the first since 1889 for the University of Wisconsin.
National radio host Dan Patrick said on his show Monday that Big Ten presidents voted 12-2 to cancel the season, with Nebraska and Iowa voting to play.
The Big Ten is the first Power 5 conference to cancel the football season, after the MAC became the first FBS conference to cancel its season Saturday. The Big Ten released its conference-only schedule for football last week, but did so while saying it was questionable if the season could be played.
It is expected the Pac-12 will join the Big Ten in canceling its season Tuesday.
Big Ten presidents during a meeting Saturday decided teams couldn’t conduct fully padded practices, and they met again Sunday to discuss the future of football and fall sports as a whole.
The Badgers were slated to start training camp on Monday, and at least one player posted a video to Instagram appearing to be picking up new clothing and equipment in the UW locker room. Iowa's team didn't practice as scheduled; Purdue practiced, but canceled media availability for coaches and players Monday.
College football players across the country, led by the likes of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, have been vocal in their desire to play despite the risk. “#WeWantToPlay” was the No. 1 U.S. trending topic on Twitter Sunday night, and a handful of Badgers players shared messages with the hashtag.
In a post shared by a vast number of players, including some from the University of Wisconsin, college football players called for a uniform testing standard across the Power 5 conferences and for the creation of a college football players association.
Despite the conference’s efforts to combat the pandemic, COVID-19 has taken its toll on the Big Ten.
Rutgers is currently dealing with an outbreak that has resulted in 28 players and multiple staffers testing positive. Michigan State had to quarantine its entire team last month due to an outbreak. Six programs have had to pause workouts this summer due to positive COVID-19 tests.
A Facebook post from the mother of Indiana freshman Brady Feeney was spread online recently as well, detailing Feeney’s struggle with the virus, which required him to be hospitalized and has possibly caused a heart condition. COVID-19 can attack heart cells, and can cause inflammation throughout the body, which affects cardiac functions, according to Science magazine.
Not knowing the long-term effects of COVID-19 — especially in regard to heart problems — was a factor in the Big Ten’s decision to cancel.
Dr. Chris Kratochvil, a doctor at Nebraska who heads the conference’s task force on emerging infectious diseases, has been at the center of the Big Ten’s decision-making leading to the season’s cancellation.
“We know eventually sports are going to come back and we want each of the organizations to be optimally ready to come back in a healthy way whenever that is,” he told the State Journal last month.
Canceling football will deal a critical blow to UW finances. Badgers athletic director Barry Alvarez told the State Journal last month that not having a football season will result in a $100 million revenue loss for the department, and it will likely use a reserve fund to cover losses.
