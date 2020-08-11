Big Ten cancels fall football, fall sports, hopes to move season to spring

While delaying the start of the season affords players and coaches the chance of playing this year, some programs are pushing to play outside of the conference this season. Nebraska coach Scott Frost said Monday his team would explore options outside the conference if the Big Ten didn't play this fall, and Warren didn't directly answer questions on the topic during his BTN appearance.

"We have 14 institutions in the Big Ten Conference, and we've been together. I plan for us to continually be together and work collectively to make sure that we're doing everything that we possibly can to make sure that we keep our conference strong," Warren said.

The Big Ten and the NCAA have myriad questions it has yet to answer about a spring season, including how it would affect players’ eligibility.

“Our players’ biggest concern in regards to playing or not playing this season is what happens to their eligibility, to be honest with you,” Frost said at a press conference Monday. “The guys don’t want to waste a year of eligibility if we play a broken season, a two-game, three-game, four-game season where they’re going to lose an opportunity to play for a whole year. That’s been the biggest concern that I’ve heard from our players. So we’re waiting to hear on eligibility decisions from the NCAA.”