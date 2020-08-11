Big Ten cancels fall football, fall sports, hopes to move season to spring

After a tumultuous weekend and start to the week, the Big Ten Conference wants more time before football teams take the field.
The conference decided — after meetings between presidents and athletic directors, and outcry from players, coaches, politicians and fans — to cancel the fall football season and attempt to move it to the spring semester, according to a number of reports.
The Big Ten also canceled the fall seasons for volleyball, field hockey, men's and women's soccer and men's and women's cross country. These decisions will affect about 240 University of Wisconsin student-athletes.
The UW football team, which began its training camp Monday, won’t start its season against Indiana on Sept. 4 as previously scheduled, and will have to wait for the conference’s spring plan to know when or if they’ll play this academic year.
“As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall," Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement.
Multiple reports Monday stated that Big Ten leaders had voted to cancel the football season this fall, with national radio host Dan Patrick reporting that only Iowa and Nebraska voted to play. A Big Ten spokesperson denied that such a vote had taken place.
After conference athletic directors met Monday night and Tuesday morning, the decision was made to cancel the fall season and attempt a spring season.
"There's so much uncertainty. As we asked questions two weeks ago, some questions were answered, but then you ask more questions and maybe those questions are answered, but then there's new questions, and then you ask questions even today," Warren said on Big Ten Network.
The Big Ten was the first Power Five conference to punt on the fall season, but the Pac-12 followed suit Tuesday afternoon. The Big 12 had a meeting scheduled for Tuesday evening to decide on the fall sports season.
Some UW players weren't keen on the idea of playing a spring football season and another in the fall.
"Ain’t no way we play in the spring then turn around and play in the fall. Our bodies won’t last, stop getting people hopes up," tweeted UW cornerback Faion Hicks.
"Let me take a wild guess ... hmmm they want us to play in the spring & fall.. I wonder why?" tweeted UW safety Eric Burrell. "I’m not the smartest man but they want that cash flow 2 for 1 special."
In an interview with the Big Ten Network on Tuesday afternoon, Badgers athletic director Barry Alvarez said fall sports can continue with a 20-hours-per-week schedule of team practices with hopes that spring play is possible.
"The decisions made, no one likes them," he said. "But we're in a pandemic. And it's very difficult to play sports and have answers to all these questions when your No. 1 concern is the health and safety of the student-athletes and everyone associated with the program."
Alvarez said playing football in the spring has been the subject of only limited discussion with other athletic directors to date.
"I think that's something that we owe our student-athletes to look into to see if it makes sense," he said.
The Big Ten released its conference-only schedule on Wednesday, but conference presidents met multiple times this weekend to discuss the viability of the season. The about-face is in part due to medical studies that detail the damage COVID-19 infection can do to the heart muscle, even if the person’s COVID-19 symptoms didn’t require hospitalization.
COVID-19 can cause inflammation of heart muscle tissue, a condition called myocarditis. Myocarditis can weaken the heart, leading to heart failure, abnormal heartbeat and death. An ESPN report published Monday stated at least five Big Ten athletes have been diagnosed with myocarditis. The long-term effects of COVID-19 — myocarditis or otherwise — has cast doubt on if it’s right to play a college football season. Warren said on BTN that myocarditis was a factor in the conference's decision, but not the primary one.
"For many months, we had hoped that the return of fall collegiate sports might be an opportunity to restore some sense of normalcy and provide brighter moments for our university, our city and our state. Even so, today’s decision by the Big Ten to postpone the fall 2020 sports season is the correct one," read a letter from UW Chancellor Rebecca Blank and Alvarez.
"It was made with the input of medical professionals and with the best interests of student-athletes, fans and staff at its core. Athletic Department staff have worked incredibly hard to create as safe an environment as possible for our teams to practice and prepare for the season, but there is simply too much unknown risk for us to proceed with the confidence we need to launch our sports seasons."
Programs also face liability concerns stemming from COVID-19. Some have suggested having players opt-in to the season and sign waivers clearing their schools of liability, but the NCAA banned such waivers last week, and there’s question if they’d hold up to legal scrutiny to begin with. The NCAA Board of Governors also stated schools must cover COVID-19 related medical expenses for student-athletes to prevent out-of-pocket costs, but how long that coverage extends wasn’t defined.
In their letter to the Big Ten and the NCAA, over 1,000 conference football players stated they want long-term coverage.
While delaying the start of the season affords players and coaches the chance of playing this year, some programs are pushing to play outside of the conference this season. Nebraska coach Scott Frost said Monday his team would explore options outside the conference if the Big Ten didn't play this fall, and Warren didn't directly answer questions on the topic during his BTN appearance.
"We have 14 institutions in the Big Ten Conference, and we've been together. I plan for us to continually be together and work collectively to make sure that we're doing everything that we possibly can to make sure that we keep our conference strong," Warren said.
The Big Ten and the NCAA have myriad questions it has yet to answer about a spring season, including how it would affect players’ eligibility.
“Our players’ biggest concern in regards to playing or not playing this season is what happens to their eligibility, to be honest with you,” Frost said at a press conference Monday. “The guys don’t want to waste a year of eligibility if we play a broken season, a two-game, three-game, four-game season where they’re going to lose an opportunity to play for a whole year. That’s been the biggest concern that I’ve heard from our players. So we’re waiting to hear on eligibility decisions from the NCAA.”
A number of Big Ten players have already opted out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns, but potentially playing in the spring — when eligible prospects are typically preparing for the NFL draft — could further lessen Big Ten rosters.
The Big Ten and UW statements said medical professionals will continue to evaluate if winter sports can proceed as scheduled.
Badgers players voice desire to play football
Scott Nelson, safety
Let the players make the decision for themselves‼️ https://t.co/0rjQx8bvn5— Scotty Nelson (@_scottnelson) August 10, 2020
Matt Henningsen, defensive end
Adam Bay, long snapper
Eric Burrell, safety
Garrett Groshek, running back
Faion Hicks, cornerback
Me and football been going for 11 years strong. Smh no football would be the worse breakup of my life 😒— Faion Hicks (@Faion_Hicks) August 9, 2020
Hayden Rucci, tight end
Gabe Lloyd, tight end
Dylan Barrett, offensive lineman
Cole Van Lanen, offensive lineman
I’m in disbelief this might be how it ends. #WeWantToPlay— Cole Van Lanen (@colevanlanen5) August 10, 2020
Leo Chenal, linebacker
We are safer playing than being at home #WeWantToPlay— Leopold Chenal (@chenal_leo) August 10, 2020
Jack Sanborn, linebacker
Spencer Lytle, linebacker
Josh Seltzner, offensive lineman
State Journal reporter Todd Milewski contributed to this report.
