With the 13th-ranked University of Wisconsin football team preparing to open Big Ten play Saturday against No. 11 Michigan at Camp Randall Stadium, Wisconsin State Journal reporters Jim Polzin and Colten Bartholomew sat down Tuesday afternoon for a Facebook Live video chat from the Madison.com studio.
(If the video below does not load, click here to watch the chat on Facebook.)
To submit questions for upcoming live chats, email Chris Doyle at cdoyle@madison.com or message the State Journal's Facebook page at facebook.com/WisconsinStateJournal.
For the latest Badgers news, visit Madison.com and follow Polzin on Twitter at @JimPolzinWSJ and Bartholomew at @CBartWSJ. For up-to-the-minute analysis, injury reports and highlights during each UW football game, including Saturday's Top-25 showdown, look for the State Journal's live blog, which posts to the Madison.com homepage an hour before kickoff on game days.
With the Badgers and Wolverines both coming off of byes this week, Polzin and Bartholomew have taken a look at UW's improved passing attack, the injury to nose tackle Bryson Williams — and true freshman Keeanu Benton's play while filling in for Williams — and Michigan's new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis.
To learn more about the Badgers' preparations for the Wolverines, check out videos below of head coach Paul Chryst, quarterback Jack Coan and running back Jonathan Taylor speaking to the media Monday morning.
Check Madison.com throughout the week for more Badgers content, including the return of the Red Zone podcast, Polzin's preview looking at who has the edge in Saturday's Big Ten battle and stories on UW's secondary, the Wolverines' new-look offense and more.