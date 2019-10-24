With the 13th-ranked University of Wisconsin football team preparing to face off against No. 3 Ohio State in a Big Ten showdown on Saturday at Ohio Stadium, Wisconsin State Journal reporters Jim Polzin and Colten Bartholomew sat down Thursday afternoon for a Facebook Live video chat from the Madison.com studio.
(If the video below does not load, click here to watch the chat on Facebook.)
To submit questions for upcoming live chats, email Chris Doyle at cdoyle@madison.com or message the State Journal's Facebook page at facebook.com/WisconsinStateJournal.
For the latest Badgers news, visit Madison.com and follow Polzin on Twitter at @JimPolzinWSJ and Bartholomew at @CBartWSJ. For up-to-the-minute analysis, injury reports and highlights during each UW football game, including Saturday's Top-25 showdown, look for the State Journal's live blog, which posts to the Madison.com homepage an hour before kickoff on game days.
To learn more about the Badgers' preparations for the Buckeyes, check out coach Paul Chryst's comments from his weekly press conference on Monday following Wisconsin's loss to Illinois last weekend.
Check Madison.com throughout the week for more Badgers football content, including the Red Zone podcast, Bartholomew's preview looking at who has the edge in Saturday's Big Ten battle, and stories on UW's Reggie Pearson, Chase Young and more.