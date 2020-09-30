Big Ten announces partnerships for athletes' COVID-19 testing

The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday evening partnerships with Biodesix, Inc., and Quidel Corporation in its effort to perform daily testing on football teams this fall.

The conference will use Quidel Corporation’s FDA-cleared SOFIA 2 SARS rapid antigen test daily on its football teams and staffs, and Biodesix will “oversee and manage the onsite testing of the Quidel antigen test while additionally validating with its droplet digital PCR (ddPCR) technology,” per a release.

This process will apply to all student-athletes and staff involved in close contact sports, the release stated. Daily testing for all football teams was mandated to begin Wednesday, but some teams, like the University of Wisconsin, started earlier with resources already on campus.

Biodesix and a contractor, Maxim Healthcare Staffing Services, Inc., will be collecting and testing the samples on campuses across the Big Ten.