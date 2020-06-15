Big Ten announces anti-hate, anti-racism coalition members, launches voting initiative

“We have the distinct opportunity and responsibility through our Coalition to continually encourage, educate and empower our student-athletes as we embrace transparent and much-needed dialogue regarding meaningful issues that have impacted race relations for many years,” Warren said in a statement.

Warren said the push to educate Big Ten student-athletes on the importance of voting and helping them register to vote is a “natural extension of the conversation within the Coalition.” Monthly programming will begin in July and run until the Nov. 3 general election.

The Big Ten’s committee is partnering with the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and its Election Protection program to combat voter suppression.

“Student-athletes have unique platforms that can be used to educate and activate students all across the country. I am excited to partner with Commissioner Kevin Warren and the Big Ten Conference Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition to help promote civic participation and ensure that the voices of all student voters are heard this election season,” said Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

