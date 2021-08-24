Big Ten announces alliance with Pac-12, ACC to focus on future of college sports

The Big Ten Conference announced Tuesday an alliance with the Pac-12 and ACC focused on new models of governance in college athletics.
The three conferences aligned after the SEC moved to a greater position of power in college sports last month by adding Texas and Oklahoma. They said they'd reevaluate how to move forward in a time of change for college athletics.
Commissioners Kevin Warren of the Big Ten, James Phillips of the ACC and George Kliavkoff of the Pac-12 will discuss the alliance at a 1 p.m. news conference Tuesday.
The arrangement involves non-conference scheduling in football and men's and women's basketball in addition to being a check on the SEC's power. But a major subject of speculation has been the conferences' impact on the future of the College Football Playoff.
Yahoo Sports reported that the Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC want expansion of the CFP to be delayed until 2026. ESPN's rights to broadcast the playoffs run through 2025, and bidding for an expanded slate of games with other media companies could fetch larger amounts.
Working as a group gives the three conferences more of a say in how the CFP's future gets decided.
The football scheduling arrangement between the leagues will begin "as soon as practical while honoring current contractual obligations," according to the leagues' release.