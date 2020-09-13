Big Ten aims for football's return in October, vote coming this week

UW athletic director Barry Alvarez, the chair of the conference’s return-to-competition task force, said on his monthly radio show Wednesday that he and Badgers coach Paul Chryst agree that three weeks would be sufficient time to prepare the team for a season.

Chryst is one of four coaches on the return-to-competition task force’s scheduling committee.

Starting the season would put the onus on players and coaches to isolate themselves as much as possible while Big Ten campuses deal with spikes in COVID-19 cases. UW isn’t releasing testing numbers for each team, but shared this week that 83 of the 734 student-athletes who have returned to campus since June have tested positive for COVID-19. As of Saturday, there have been more than 1,300 positive COVID-19 tests on UW’s campus, and two of its largest dorms are under a two-week quarantine.

Michigan State has asked its student body to quarantine after a jump in positive tests, while Michigan’s graduate students are on strike in part due to COVID-19 conditions.