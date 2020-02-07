Big Ten ADs quiet for now on one-time transfer proposal

The NCAA did not address the Big Ten proposal in last year’s legislative cycle, and the NCAA Board of Directors put a moratorium on transfer-related proposals for the cycle ending this fall. The earliest the Big Ten’s proposal could become an NCAA policy would be 2021.

How long the proposal had been debated and the timeline of its crafting has not been confirmed, but the proposal became public knowledge last week in a CBS Sports report by Dennis Dodd.

“We want to force the question,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel told Dodd last fall. “Our take in the Big Ten — my take at Michigan — would be to vote for everybody getting a one-time transfer."

If the proposal was adopted by the NCAA, it would be another major upheaval in major college athletics in a time where long-held tenets of the institution are rapidly changing. It could also create de facto free agency in the college ranks, something that administrators and coaches have long been against. But momentum toward more player movement in college has been building.