Behind a Heisman ballot: State Journal reporter explains his vote

Voters across the country are used to cutting through inequities when casting their ballot for the Heisman Trophy.
Some teams face tougher schedules each season, some catch lucky or unfortunate breaks with injuries, and so on. But Heisman voters are tasked with taking each standout player’s resume, grading it and making their choice for college football’s top on-field award.
The COVID-19 pandemic amplified these imbalances. Most players didn’t play the same number of games, only played within their conference or missed time due to the virus.
But Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith stood above the rest and claimed the Heisman on Tuesday, making him the first wide receiver to do so since Michigan’s Desmond Howard in 1991. He’s the third Alabama player under Nick Saban to win the award after running backs Mark Ingram (2009) and Derrick Henry (2015).
Smith has 105 catches for 1,641 yards and 20 touchdowns entering the College Football Playoff championship game. Smith had 98 receptions for 1,511 yards and 17 scores when Heisman voters had to submit their choices, but he affirmed the choices of those who voted for him with seven catches for 130 yards and three TDs against Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl.
Smith had three games without a receiving touchdown; he had seven with multiple receiving touchdowns.
The State Journal’s two Heisman voters — Jim Polzin and I — both voted for Smith.
Alabama’s offense had three players who finished in the top 10 of Heisman voting in Smith, quarterback Mac Jones and running back Najee Harris. Some voters might’ve held that collection of talent against those players, with the thought process being that having that many good players diminishes the individual accomplishments.
But in Smith was able to overcome that mindset with a stellar year-long performance.
Here’s my reasoning behind my ballot, and some thoughts on players who didn’t quite make my top three.
My ballot
1. DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
Defenses could turn their focus to slowing down Smith when fellow Crimson Tide wide receiver Jaylen Waddle suffered a season-ending broken ankle Oct. 24. But that still didn’t work.
Smith had six of his multiple TD games after Waddle’s injury and surpassed 130 yards receiving in eight games this season.
With elite play-making skills and the ability to consistently beat defenders down the field, he made life easy for Jones and the Alabama offense. It takes a spectacular season from a position player to wrangle the Heisman from the quarterbacks, and Smith’s was just that.
2. Kyle Trask, QB, Florida
The Gators were the only team to keep a game within one score against Alabama when they fell 52-46 in the SEC title game. Trask had four touchdowns in that game to help Florida keep it close.
Trask led the nation in passing yards (4,283) and passing touchdowns (43) this season, and he once was considered a front-runner for the Heisman.
However, I felt Smith was more impactful and Trask’s performance against unraked LSU — 29 of 47 for 474 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in a 37-34 loss at home — essentially ended the debate in my mind.
3. Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
Jones is the quarterback for the undisputed top-ranked team in the nation, which is typical a strong formula for Heisman consideration. Jones also has the stats to back up it. He finished in the top five of key passing statistics — efficiency (203.03, first), completion percentage (77%, first), yards (4,036, second) and touchdowns (36, second).
It honestly was coin flip to me between Jones and Trask for the No. 2 spot, and Trask only got the nod for the touchdowns. Jones probably could’ve surpassed Trask’s statistics if the Crimson Tide weren’t also feeding a stellar RB in Harris, so I’m probably wrong not making Jones my No. 2 pick.
He might not win the Heisman, but Jones and Alabama are 7-point favorites over Ohio State in the CFP title game, so he might end up with the hardware that really matters.
Almost made the ballot
4. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
Lawrence wins by a landslide if the Heisman was just about being the consensus best pro prospect. Lawrence also wins if it was a college career achievement award.
But it’s a single-season award and it’s about who had the best season in college football. Lawrence was his usual, great self, but his season didn’t match that of Trask or Jones.
I say all of that knowing full well the Tigers could’ve padded his stats but chose not to.
5. Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
Harris was the best running back I watched this season. Running behind multiple NFL-caliber offensive linemen definitely helps, but he plays off those blocks with hard running and excellent vision.
Harris is making my ballot most other years.
6. Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
Fields didn’t play in enough games to register the statistics needed to be truly considered. But he was third on my ballot last season and one of my favorite players to watch in college football.
ALSO-RANS
Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State: He led the nation in rushing yards (1,572) and had 21 TDs, but his campaign got doomed by the losses to Oklahoma State and Oklahoma.
Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida: Pitts was unbelievable in the early portion of the season and finished with 12 TDs, but he missed too much time due to injury this season.
Zach Wilson, QB, BYU: He's absolutely electric to watch, with stats near the top of the FBS, but a weak schedule and loss at Coastal Carolina took him out of the running for me.
Breaking down the 2021 Badgers' recruiting class
QUARTERBACK
Number of players: 1
Who are they: Deacon Hill (Santa Barbara, Calif.)
Quick analysis: Hill has a strong arm and shown enough in camps to rise to a four-star recruit on Rivals. Competition level is a question mark at the high school level, but he’s got the tools to be a good college quarterback.
Rudolph’s thoughts on Hill: Quarterbacks coach Jon Budmayr “identified him really early. We thought he had great arm strength when you compared him to the best players in the country who were out there. We thought he was right there from the jump. … We really liked him, we felt personality-wise the people that surrounded him and supported him, how he worked, all those things were a great fit for us.”
RUNNING BACK
Number of players: 3
Who are they: Jackson Acker (Madison), Loyal Crawford (Eau Claire), Antwan Roberts (Nashville, Tenn.)
Quick analysis: There’s been talk about Acker switching positions at the college level, but UW listed him as a running back Wednesday. Acker didn’t play in the fall due to COVID-19, but he has shown a good mix of speed and power as a ball carrier. … Crawford has a James White-level ceiling as a third-down back and the most shiftiness of the bunch. … Roberts has explosion and proven ability to run through tackles.
Rudolph’s thoughts on the group: “I think they’re all kind of unique. Jackson’s a guy that obviously would have position flexibility, but he kind of is explosive. … Then you see Loyal, and Loyal’s got great speed, great change of direction, a chance for a home run hitter. I think he’s got great quicks in and out and, again, I think all these guys, we’ll find out exactly where they’re at when they come in, but I think guys that are just really good football players as well. … Antwan, what he does to this point, complete back and had a great senior year.”
WIDE RECEIVER
Number of players: 2
Who are they: Skyler Bell (Bronx, N.Y.), Markus Allen (Clayton, Ohio)
Quick analysis: The Badgers landed two players who possess good speed and agility at arguably the biggest position of need in the class. … Bell has a suddenness to his cuts that makes him dangerous as a receiver and returner. … Allen shows good ball skills when making contested catches and great body control.
Rudolph’s thoughts on Bell, who wasn’t able to visit campus before committing: “I just think you take the time to reach out. Whether it was Zoom meetings with him and his family, or whether it was phone calls, you took the time to be able to answer questions that pop up in their minds. I think those things are always huge.”
TIGHT END
Number of players: 1
Who are they: Jack Pugh (Columbus, Ohio)
Quick analysis: He has long strides that help him cover a lot of ground and he’s shown an array of route-running skills from both an on-line and split-out positions.
Rudolph’s thoughts on Pugh: “Jack played his first year of football last year. This was his second year. Really a guy that was a hoop player that jumped into it. Watching his film, I thought he was really physical for a guy that hadn’t played football. He was physical at D-end as well as tight end. I think he’s got the ability to separate. I think he’s got really a lot of speed and explosiveness.”
OFFENSIVE LINE
Number of players: 3
Who are they: JP Benzschawel (Grafton), Riley Mahlman (Lakeville, Minn.), Nolan Rucci (Lititz, Pa.)
Quick analysis: The Badgers are set up to continue churning out great O-lines for years to come after an impressive haul of linemen in 2019. … Benzschawel is the third of his brothers to come to UW, and he’s shown great power and strength as a blocker. … Mahlman might be the most athletic of the bunch, having played tight end for a time in high school and as a basketball standout. … Rucci, the lone five-star recruit in the class, has all the tools to become an All-American tackle.
Rudolph’s thoughts on the group: “I think they’re big, athletic guys that you have to have as defenses are pretty darn athletic and being able to keep up with them. … I think those guys match in their work ethic and their mind-set, I think they’ll make a major impact here.”
DEFENSIVE LINE
Number of players: 1
Who are they: Mike Jarvis (Medford, N.J.)
Quick analysis: Jarvis was recruited as both an offensive and defensive lineman, but UW will look to make him a defensive end. He has good quickness but will need to add weight and strength at the college level.
Leonhard’s thoughts on Jarvis: “He fits what we do, the right mentality. He can get after people. Very physically impressive at the high school level. We’re looking forward to developing his skills as we continue to push what we can ask our defensive line to do. You turn on a tape and you go, ‘Dang, everything we ask our guys to do, he’s putting on tape for you.’”
INSIDE LINEBACKERS
Number of players: 4
Who are they: Braelon Allen, (Fond du Lac), Jake Chaney (Cape Coral, Fla.), Jake Ratzlaff (Rosemount, Minn.), Bryan Sanborn (Lake Zurich, Ill.)
Quick analysis: UW may need these players as soon as next year depending on what junior Jack Sanborn and senior Mike Maskalunas decide to do this offseason. … Allen is a physical freak, showing off-the-charts strength and love for making big hits. After playing safety in high school, moving to linebacker could allow him to be around the ball often. … Chaney posted back-to-back 100-tackle seasons as a junior and senior and has a nose for attacking the ball and creating fumbles. … Ratzlaff is another wild card. He has the speed and athleticism to play at any linebacker spot and turned down a hockey scholarship to Minnesota to play football. … Bryan Sanborn has good closing speed and often was used as a blitzer in high school.
Leonhard’s thoughts on Ratzlaff: “We’re excited for him because as talented as he is, he really has not focused solely on football. So we still feel like there’s a ton of growth in his game and coming from a very, very high, high level of play already.”
OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS
Number of players: 3
Who are they: Ayo Adebogun (Mequon), TJ Bollers (Tiffin, Iowa), Darryl Peterson (Akron, Ohio)
Quick analysis: This group rivals the O-line as the deepest, most talented chunk of the class, but don’t be surprised if one or more of these players ends up being listed at another position in the future. … Adebogun, a lineman in high school, has a tremendous first step. … Bollers has the size to potentially play on the line, but the quickness and block-shedding of an outside backer. … Peterson was a prolific pass rusher in high school and could help UW soon.
Leonhard’s thoughts on Bollers: “We love his versatility. (We) see him as an outside linebacker, kind of plus. We think he can do a little bit more than that position and provide some flexibility for us. Great physicality with what he shown in high school. As he grows into his body, it’s going to be a lot of fun to put him in different positions.”
SECONDARY
Number of players: 3
Who are they: Al Ashford III (Denver, Colo.), Ricardo Hallman (Miami, Fla.), Hunter Wohler (Muskego)
Quick analysis: Ashford already plays with the aggressive style that Leonhard loves and he’s borderline obsessive about learning and refining technique. … Hallman is a true ball hawk and uses his athleticism to close on balls in the air faster than opposing receivers. … Wohler, Wisconsin’s two-time AP state player of the year, is a special blend of ball skills and physicality as a safety.
Leonhard’s thoughts on Wohler: “Probably as highly recruited of a skill player in the state in a long time. Extremely talented. What he does at the safety position in impacting games at that level was a lot of fun to watch.”