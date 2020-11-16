Battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe start time announced

The Big Ten conference announced the start time for next week’s Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe.

The University of Wisconsin football team will host Minnesota for this year’s edition of the oldest and most-played rivalry in college football, with kickoff time set for 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. The game at Camp Randall Stadium will be televised on Big Ten Network.

UW dismantled the Gophers 38-17 last season at TCF Bank Stadium, giving it the head-to-head tiebreaker against Minnesota to win the Big Ten Conference’s West Division and earn a bid to the conference title game.

The No. 10 Badgers (2-0) have won 15 of the past 16 meetings with the Gophers (1-3).

