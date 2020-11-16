 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe start time announced
0 comments
topical alert top story

Battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe start time announced

{{featured_button_text}}

The Big Ten conference announced the start time for next week’s Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe.

The University of Wisconsin football team will host Minnesota for this year’s edition of the oldest and most-played rivalry in college football, with kickoff time set for 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. The game at Camp Randall Stadium will be televised on Big Ten Network.

UW dismantled the Gophers 38-17 last season at TCF Bank Stadium, giving it the head-to-head tiebreaker against Minnesota to win the Big Ten Conference’s West Division and earn a bid to the conference title game.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The No. 10 Badgers (2-0) have won 15 of the past 16 meetings with the Gophers (1-3).

Photos from UW's rout of Michigan

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics