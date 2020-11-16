Battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe start time announced

The Big Ten conference announced the start time for next week’s Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe.
The University of Wisconsin football team will host Minnesota for this year’s edition of the oldest and most-played rivalry in college football, with kickoff time set for 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. The game at Camp Randall Stadium will be televised on Big Ten Network.
UW dismantled the Gophers 38-17 last season at TCF Bank Stadium, giving it the head-to-head tiebreaker against Minnesota to win the Big Ten Conference’s West Division and earn a bid to the conference title game.
The No. 10 Badgers (2-0) have won 15 of the past 16 meetings with the Gophers (1-3).
Photos from UW's rout of Michigan
Wisconsin running back Nakia Watson (14) rushes past Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett (23) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
TONY DING, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin fullback Mason Stokke (34) scores a touchdown against Michigan during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
TONY DING, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin running back Jalen Berger (8) attempts to hold off Michigan defensive back Gemon Green (22), while rushing in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
TONY DING, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michigan wide receiver A.J. Henning (3) rushes around a block by tight end Erick All (83) during the first quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
TONY DING, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) gets away from Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray (4) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
TONY DING, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michigan quarterback Joe Milton throws a pass during the first quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
TONY DING, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A small number of athletes' invited guests from Michigan and Wisconsin watch in an otherwise empty Michigan Stadium at the kickoff of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
TONY DING, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
TONY DING, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin fullback Mason Stokke (34) celebrates his touchdown with teammates in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
TONY DING, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst cheers on his players from the sideline during the first quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
TONY DING, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara (12) is pressured by Wisconsin outside linebacker Noah Burks (41) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
TONY DING, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson (84) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Danny Davis III (7) in the third quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Wisconsin won 49-11.
TONY DING, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michigan wide receiver Mike Sainristil (19) makes a touchdown catch while defended by Wisconsin cornerback Semar Melvin (20) in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
TONY DING, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michigan wide receiver Giles Jackson (0) scores a 2-point conversion while defended by Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson (9) during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Wisconsin won 49-11.
TONY DING, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin safety Collin Wilder (18) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Wisconsin won 49-11.
TONY DING, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
TONY DING, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin running back Jalen Berger (8) rushes for a 23-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Wisconsin won 49-11.
TONY DING, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin running back Jalen Berger (8) rushes for a 23-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Wisconsin won 49-11.
TONY DING, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michigan defensive back Gemon Green (22) takes down Wisconsin fullback John Chenal (44) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Wisconsin won 49-11.
TONY DING, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin fullback John Chenal (44) rushes, defended by Michigan defensive back Gemon Green (22), in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Wisconsin won 49-11.
TONY DING, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown on the sidelines in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Wisconsin won 49-11.
TONY DING, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michigan linebacker Cameron McGrone (44) tackles Wisconsin running back Nakia Watson (14) in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Wisconsin won 49-11.
TONY DING, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michigan wide receiver Mike Sainristil (19), defended by Wisconsin cornerback Faion Hicks (1), fails to make a catch in the end zone in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Wisconsin won 49-11.
TONY DING, ASSOCIATED PRESS
