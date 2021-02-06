Battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe moves to end of season, among other Badgers football schedule changes

Nov. 20: vs. Nebraska

Nov. 27: at Minnesota

UW coaches or players were not available for comment on the new schedule, per a UW official. After a disappointing 4-3 campaign last season — one rocked by COVID-19 and injuries — the Badgers are looking to return to Big Ten title contention.

The Badgers haven’t played Penn State since a 22-10 loss in 2018, haven’t beaten the Nittany Lions since 2011, but are 6-4 all-time at home against PSU.

UW sees a familiar face in former coach Bret Bielema when it travels to Champaign in October. Bielema won three consecutive conference championships while leading the Badgers and has the second-most wins in program history (68-24). Illinois beat then-No. 6 Wisconsin on a field goal with time expiring when the teams played at Illinois in 2019.

UW will host Nebraska this season after the 2020 game against the Cornhuskers was canceled due to the Badgers’ COVID-19 outbreak. The Badgers have topped Nebraska in their past seven meetings.