Battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe is back on: Badgers football will host Minnesota Saturday

Beating Minnesota won’t salvage the season, by any means. But think of it this way: Losing the Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe to the Gophers would add even more misery to a campaign interrupted by a pandemic.

“This is always the focus for Wisconsin’s season,” UW senior running back Garrett Groshek said. “As long as you’re able to win the Axe game, beat Minnesota, then there’s a little bit of a sense of something to be happy about at the end of the season. It’s the same thing for Minnesota. That’s just kind of the rivalry this is. Being on both sides of it, you can’t take anything for granted.”

That was Groshek’s take last month as the Badgers were preparing to host the Gophers on Nov. 28. That game was called off due to COVID-19 issues in the Minnesota program, the third UW game wiped out this season because of that issue.

This will be the 130th meeting between the Badgers and Gophers in a series that dates to 1890. Had this game not been rescheduled, it would have been the first time since the 1906 season that the rivals didn’t play each other.

