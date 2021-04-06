Barry Alvarez's influence, legacy cemented in Badgers football

Legacy cemented

“It’s humbling,” he said. “Every time that I had an opportunity to work for coach Alvarez, you just want to do your part. And for him to say that, it means a lot. It means a lot because of the respect and the admiration that I have for coach Alvarez.

“Today was an interesting day. Certainly so much to be celebrated, and yet I found myself a little bit sad, only (because) every day that I've had a chance to work for him, I truly enjoyed it and appreciated it. I know he'll still be around … and that's a selfish thing on my part … but he gave me a ton of opportunities. And when someone does that, to me, the best way you can show your appreciation is by putting the work in and trying to do your best. Obviously, we'll continue to do that, but it certainly means a lot because of what he means to me.”